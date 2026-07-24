Limitations
Uncertain insert statusThe user must retry the insert operation until it succeeds. If all retries fail, it is impossible to determine whether the data was inserted or not. When materialized views are involved, it is also unclear in which tables the data may have appeared. The materialized views could be out of sync with the source table.
Deduplication window limitIf more than
*_deduplication_window other insert operations occur during the retry sequence, deduplication may not work as intended. In this case, the same data can be inserted multiple times.
Enabling insert deduplication on retries
Insert deduplication for tablesOnly
*MergeTree engines support deduplication on insertion.
For
*ReplicatedMergeTree engines, insert deduplication is enabled by default and is controlled by the
replicated_deduplication_window and
replicated_deduplication_window_seconds settings. For non-replicated
*MergeTree engines, deduplication is controlled by the
non_replicated_deduplication_window setting.
The settings above determine the parameters of the deduplication log for a table. The deduplication log stores a finite number of
block_ids, which determine how deduplication works (see below).
Query-level insert deduplicationThe setting
insert_deduplicate=1 enables deduplication at the query level. Note that if you insert data with
insert_deduplicate=0, that data can’t be deduplicated even if you retry an insert with
insert_deduplicate=1. This is because the
block_ids aren’t written for blocks during inserts with
insert_deduplicate=0.
How insert deduplication worksWhen data is inserted into ClickHouse, it splits data into blocks based on the number of rows and bytes. For tables using
*MergeTree engines, each block is assigned a unique
block_id, which is a hash of the data in that block. This
block_id is used as a unique key for the insert operation. If the same
block_id is found in the deduplication log, the block is considered a duplicate and isn’t inserted into the table.
This approach works well for cases where inserts contain different data. However, if the same data is inserted multiple times intentionally, you need to use the
insert_deduplication_token setting to control the deduplication process. This setting allows you to specify a unique token for each insert, which ClickHouse uses to determine whether the data is a duplicate.
For
INSERT ... VALUES queries, splitting the inserted data into blocks is deterministic and is determined by settings. Therefore, you should retry insertions with the same settings values as the initial operation.
For
INSERT ... SELECT queries, it’s important that the
SELECT part of the query returns the same data in the same order for each operation. Note, this is hard to achieve in practice. To ensure stable data order on retries, define a
ORDER BY ALL section in the
SELECT part of the query. Right now you have to use exactly
ORDER BY ALL in the query. Support for
ORDER BY isn’t implemented yet and the
SELECT part of the query wouldn’t be considered as stable. Keep in mind that it is possible that the selected table could be updated between retries - the result data could have changed and deduplication won’t occur. Additionally, in situations where you’re inserting large amounts of data, it is possible that the number of blocks after inserts can overflow the deduplication log window, and ClickHouse won’t know to deduplicate the blocks.
Right now, the behavior for
INSERT ... SELECT is controlled by the
insert_select_deduplicate setting. This setting determines whether deduplication is applied to data inserted using
INSERT ... SELECT queries. See the linked documentation for details and usage examples.
Insert deduplication with materialized viewsWhen a table has one or more materialized views, the inserted data is also inserted into the destination of those views with the defined transformations. The transformed data is also deduplicated on retries. ClickHouse performs deduplications for materialized views in the same way it deduplicates data inserted into the target table. You can control this process using the following settings for the source table:
replicated_deduplication_window
replicated_deduplication_window_seconds
non_replicated_deduplication_window
deduplicate_blocks_in_dependent_materialized_views.
With enabled setting
insert_deduplicate=1 an inserted data is deduplicated in source table. The setting
deduplicate_blocks_in_dependent_materialized_views=1 additionally enables deduplication in dependant tables. You have to enable both if full deduplication is desired.
When inserting blocks into tables under materialized views, ClickHouse calculates the
block_id by hashing a string that combines the
block_ids from the source table and additional identifiers. This ensures accurate deduplication within materialized views, allowing data to be distinguished based on its original insertion, regardless of any transformations applied before reaching the destination table under the materialized view.
Examples
Identical blocks after materialized view transformationsIdentical blocks, which have been generated during transformation inside a materialized view, aren’t deduplicated because they’re based on different inserted data. Here is an example:
CREATE TABLE dst
(
`key` Int64,
`value` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple()
SETTINGS non_replicated_deduplication_window=1000;
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_dst
(
`key` Int64,
`value` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple()
SETTINGS non_replicated_deduplication_window=1000
AS SELECT
0 AS key,
value AS value
FROM dst;
The settings above allow us to select from a table with a series of blocks containing only one row. These small blocks aren’t squashed and remain the same until they’re inserted into a table.
SET max_block_size=1;
SET min_insert_block_size_rows=0;
SET min_insert_block_size_bytes=0;
We need to enable deduplication in materialized view:
SET deduplicate_blocks_in_dependent_materialized_views=1;
INSERT INTO dst SELECT
number + 1 AS key,
IF(key = 0, 'A', 'B') AS value
FROM numbers(2);
SELECT
*,
_part
FROM dst
ORDER BY all;
Here we see that two parts have been inserted into the
┌─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ 1 │ B │ all_0_0_0 │
│ 2 │ B │ all_1_1_0 │
└─────┴───────┴───────────┘
dst table. 2 blocks from select — 2 parts on insert. The parts contains different data.
SELECT
*,
_part
FROM mv_dst
ORDER BY all;
Here we see that 2 parts have been inserted into the
┌─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ 0 │ B │ all_0_0_0 │
│ 0 │ B │ all_1_1_0 │
└─────┴───────┴───────────┘
mv_dst table. That parts contain the same data, however they’re not deduplicated.
INSERT INTO dst SELECT
number + 1 AS key,
IF(key = 0, 'A', 'B') AS value
FROM numbers(2);
SELECT
*,
_part
FROM dst
ORDER BY all;
┌─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ 1 │ B │ all_0_0_0 │
│ 2 │ B │ all_1_1_0 │
└─────┴───────┴───────────┘
SELECT
*,
_part
FROM mv_dst
ORDER by all;
Here we see that when we retry the inserts, all data is deduplicated. Deduplication works for both the
┌─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ 0 │ B │ all_0_0_0 │
│ 0 │ B │ all_1_1_0 │
└─────┴───────┴───────────┘
dst and
mv_dst tables.
Identical blocks on insertion
Insertion:
CREATE TABLE dst
(
`key` Int64,
`value` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple()
SETTINGS non_replicated_deduplication_window=1000;
SET max_block_size=1;
SET min_insert_block_size_rows=0;
SET min_insert_block_size_bytes=0;
INSERT INTO dst SELECT
0 AS key,
'A' AS value
FROM numbers(2);
SELECT
'from dst',
*,
_part
FROM dst
ORDER BY all;
With the settings above, two blocks result from select– as a result, there should be two blocks for insertion into table
┌─'from dst'─┬─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ from dst │ 0 │ A │ all_0_0_0 │
└────────────┴─────┴───────┴───────────┘
dst. However, we see that only one block has been inserted into table
dst. This occurred because the second block has been deduplicated. It has the same data and the key for deduplication
block_id which is calculated as a hash from the inserted data. This behaviour isn’t what was expected. Such cases are a rare occurrence, but theoretically is possible. In order to handle such cases correctly, the user has to provide a
insert_deduplication_token. Let’s fix this with the following examples:
Identical blocks in insertion with
insert_deduplication_token
Insertion:
CREATE TABLE dst
(
`key` Int64,
`value` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple()
SETTINGS non_replicated_deduplication_window=1000;
SET max_block_size=1;
SET min_insert_block_size_rows=0;
SET min_insert_block_size_bytes=0;
INSERT INTO dst SELECT
0 AS key,
'A' AS value
FROM numbers(2)
SETTINGS insert_deduplication_token='some_user_token';
SELECT
'from dst',
*,
_part
FROM dst
ORDER BY all;
Two identical blocks have been inserted as expected.
┌─'from dst'─┬─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ from dst │ 0 │ A │ all_2_2_0 │
│ from dst │ 0 │ A │ all_3_3_0 │
└────────────┴─────┴───────┴───────────┘
SELECT 'second attempt';
INSERT INTO dst SELECT
0 AS key,
'A' AS value
FROM numbers(2)
SETTINGS insert_deduplication_token='some_user_token';
SELECT
'from dst',
*,
_part
FROM dst
ORDER BY all;
Retried insertion is deduplicated as expected.
┌─'from dst'─┬─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ from dst │ 0 │ A │ all_2_2_0 │
│ from dst │ 0 │ A │ all_3_3_0 │
└────────────┴─────┴───────┴───────────┘
SELECT 'third attempt';
INSERT INTO dst SELECT
1 AS key,
'b' AS value
FROM numbers(2)
SETTINGS insert_deduplication_token='some_user_token';
SELECT
'from dst',
*,
_part
FROM dst
ORDER BY all;
That insertion is also deduplicated even though it contains different inserted data. Note that
┌─'from dst'─┬─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ from dst │ 0 │ A │ all_2_2_0 │
│ from dst │ 0 │ A │ all_3_3_0 │
└────────────┴─────┴───────┴───────────┘
insert_deduplication_token has higher priority: ClickHouse doesn’t use the hash sum of data when
insert_deduplication_token is provided.
Different insert operations generate the same data after transformation in the underlying table of the materialized view
CREATE TABLE dst
(
`key` Int64,
`value` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple()
SETTINGS non_replicated_deduplication_window=1000;
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_dst
(
`key` Int64,
`value` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple()
SETTINGS non_replicated_deduplication_window=1000
AS SELECT
0 AS key,
value AS value
FROM dst;
SET deduplicate_blocks_in_dependent_materialized_views=1;
select 'first attempt';
INSERT INTO dst VALUES (1, 'A');
SELECT
'from dst',
*,
_part
FROM dst
ORDER by all;
┌─'from dst'─┬─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ from dst │ 1 │ A │ all_0_0_0 │
└────────────┴─────┴───────┴───────────┘
SELECT
'from mv_dst',
*,
_part
FROM mv_dst
ORDER by all;
┌─'from mv_dst'─┬─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ from mv_dst │ 0 │ A │ all_0_0_0 │
└───────────────┴─────┴───────┴───────────┘
select 'second attempt';
INSERT INTO dst VALUES (2, 'A');
SELECT
'from dst',
*,
_part
FROM dst
ORDER by all;
┌─'from dst'─┬─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ from dst │ 1 │ A │ all_0_0_0 │
│ from dst │ 2 │ A │ all_1_1_0 │
└────────────┴─────┴───────┴───────────┘
SELECT
'from mv_dst',
*,
_part
FROM mv_dst
ORDER by all;
We insert different data each time. However, the same data is inserted into the
┌─'from mv_dst'─┬─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ from mv_dst │ 0 │ A │ all_0_0_0 │
│ from mv_dst │ 0 │ A │ all_1_1_0 │
└───────────────┴─────┴───────┴───────────┘
mv_dst table. Data isn’t deduplicated because the source data was different.
Different materialized view inserts into one underlying table with equivalent data
CREATE TABLE dst
(
`key` Int64,
`value` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple()
SETTINGS non_replicated_deduplication_window=1000;
CREATE TABLE mv_dst
(
`key` Int64,
`value` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY tuple()
SETTINGS non_replicated_deduplication_window=1000;
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_first
TO mv_dst
AS SELECT
0 AS key,
value AS value
FROM dst;
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_second
TO mv_dst
AS SELECT
0 AS key,
value AS value
FROM dst;
SET deduplicate_blocks_in_dependent_materialized_views=1;
select 'first attempt';
INSERT INTO dst VALUES (1, 'A');
SELECT
'from dst',
*,
_part
FROM dst
ORDER by all;
┌─'from dst'─┬─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ from dst │ 1 │ A │ all_0_0_0 │
└────────────┴─────┴───────┴───────────┘
SELECT
'from mv_dst',
*,
_part
FROM mv_dst
ORDER by all;
Two equal blocks inserted to the table
┌─'from mv_dst'─┬─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ from mv_dst │ 0 │ A │ all_0_0_0 │
│ from mv_dst │ 0 │ A │ all_1_1_0 │
└───────────────┴─────┴───────┴───────────┘
mv_dst (as expected).
SELECT 'second attempt';
INSERT INTO dst VALUES (1, 'A');
SELECT
'from dst',
*,
_part
FROM dst
ORDER BY all;
┌─'from dst'─┬─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ from dst │ 1 │ A │ all_0_0_0 │
└────────────┴─────┴───────┴───────────┘
SELECT
'from mv_dst',
*,
_part
FROM mv_dst
ORDER by all;
That retry operation is deduplicated on both tables
┌─'from mv_dst'─┬─key─┬─value─┬─_part─────┐
│ from mv_dst │ 0 │ A │ all_0_0_0 │
│ from mv_dst │ 0 │ A │ all_1_1_0 │
└───────────────┴─────┴───────┴───────────┘
dst and
mv_dst.