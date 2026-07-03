Sending a smaller amount of inserts that each contain more data will reduce the number of writes required.

The above mechanics illustrate a constant overhead regardless of the insert size, making batch size the single most important optimization for ingest throughput. Batching inserts reduce the overhead as a proportion of total insert time and improves processing efficiency.

We recommend inserting data in batches of at least 1,000 rows, and ideally between 10,000–100,000 rows. Fewer, larger inserts reduce the number of parts written, minimize merge load, and lower overall system resource usage.

For a synchronous insert strategy to be effective this client-side batching is required.

If you’re unable to batch data client-side, ClickHouse supports asynchronous inserts that shift batching to the server ( see Asynchronous inserts ).