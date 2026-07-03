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The above mechanics illustrate a constant overhead regardless of the insert size, making batch size the single most important optimization for ingest throughput. Batching inserts reduce the overhead as a proportion of total insert time and improves processing efficiency. We recommend inserting data in batches of at least 1,000 rows, and ideally between 10,000–100,000 rows. Fewer, larger inserts reduce the number of parts written, minimize merge load, and lower overall system resource usage. For a synchronous insert strategy to be effective this client-side batching is required. If you’re unable to batch data client-side, ClickHouse supports asynchronous inserts that shift batching to the server (see Asynchronous inserts).
Regardless of the size of your inserts, we recommend keeping the number of insert queries around one insert query per second. The reason for this recommendation is that the created parts are merged to larger parts in the background (in order to optimize your data for read queries), and sending too many insert queries per second can lead to situations where the background merging can’t keep up with the number of new parts. However, you can use a higher rate of insert queries per second when you use asynchronous inserts (see Asynchronous inserts).
Last modified on July 3, 2026