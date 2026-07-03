Skip to main content
Truncate allows the data in a table or database to be removed, while preserving their existence. This is a lightweight operation which can’t be reversed. The TRUNCATE statement in ClickHouse is used to quickly remove all data from a table or database while preserving their structure.

TRUNCATE TABLE


You can use the alter_sync setting to set up waiting for actions to be executed on replicas. You can specify how long (in seconds) to wait for inactive replicas to execute TRUNCATE queries with the replication_wait_for_inactive_replica_timeout setting.
If the alter_sync is set to 2 and some replicas are not active for more than the time, specified by the replication_wait_for_inactive_replica_timeout setting, then an exception UNFINISHED is thrown.
The TRUNCATE TABLE query is not supported for the following table engines:

TRUNCATE ALL TABLES


Removes all data from all tables in a database.

TRUNCATE DATABASE


Removes all tables from a database but keeps the database itself. When the clause IF EXISTS is omitted, the query returns an error if the database does not exist.
TRUNCATE DATABASE is not supported for Replicated databases. Instead, just DROP and CREATE the database.
Last modified on July 3, 2026