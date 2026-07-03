TRUNCATE statement in ClickHouse is used to quickly remove all data from a table or database while preserving their structure.
TRUNCATE TABLE
TRUNCATE TABLE [IF EXISTS] [db.]name [ON CLUSTER cluster] [SYNC]
You can use the alter_sync setting to set up waiting for actions to be executed on replicas. You can specify how long (in seconds) to wait for inactive replicas to execute
|Parameter
|Description
IF EXISTS
|Prevents an error if the table does not exist. If omitted, the query returns an error.
db.name
|Optional database name.
ON CLUSTER cluster
|Runs the command across a specified cluster.
SYNC
|Makes the truncation synchronous across replicas when using replicated tables. If omitted, truncation happens asynchronously by default.
TRUNCATE queries with the replication_wait_for_inactive_replica_timeout setting.
The
If the
alter_sync is set to
2 and some replicas are not active for more than the time, specified by the
replication_wait_for_inactive_replica_timeout setting, then an exception
UNFINISHED is thrown.
TRUNCATE TABLE query is not supported for the following table engines:
TRUNCATE ALL TABLES
TRUNCATE [ALL] TABLES FROM [IF EXISTS] db [LIKE | ILIKE | NOT LIKE '<pattern>'] [ON CLUSTER cluster]
Removes all data from all tables in a database.
|Parameter
|Description
ALL
|Removes data from all tables in the database.
IF EXISTS
|Prevents an error if the database does not exist.
db
|The database name.
LIKE | ILIKE | NOT LIKE '<pattern>'
|Filters tables by pattern.
ON CLUSTER cluster
|Runs the command across a cluster.
TRUNCATE DATABASE
TRUNCATE DATABASE [IF EXISTS] db [ON CLUSTER cluster]
Removes all tables from a database but keeps the database itself. When the clause
|Parameter
|Description
IF EXISTS
|Prevents an error if the database does not exist.
db
|The database name.
ON CLUSTER cluster
|Runs the command across a specified cluster.
IF EXISTS is omitted, the query returns an error if the database does not exist.
TRUNCATE DATABASE is not supported for
Replicated databases. Instead, just
DROP and
CREATE the database.