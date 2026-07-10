|Page
|Description
|Overview
|Provides an overview of the various ways to delete data in ClickHouse.
|Lightweight deletes
|Learn how to use the Lightweight Delete to delete data.
|Delete mutations
|Learn about Delete Mutations.
|Truncate table
|Learn about how to use Truncate, which allows the data in a table or database to be removed, while preserving its existence.
|Drop partitions
|Learn about Dropping Partitions in ClickHouse.
|Manage data with TTL
|Learn how to use TTL (time-to-live) to expire and delete data automatically.
Deleting Data
How to delete data in ClickHouse Table Of Contents
In this section of the documentation, we will explore how to delete data in ClickHouse.
Last modified on July 10, 2026
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