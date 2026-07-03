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مقارنة المقاييس بين استعلامين

لمقارنة المقاييس بين استعلامين، يجب أولاً الحصول على query_id لكلا الاستعلامين. يمكنك بعد ذلك تشغيل الاستعلام التالي:
ستحصل على جدول يتضمّن مقاييس تقارن بين الاستعلامين:
آخر تعديل في ٣ يوليو ٢٠٢٦