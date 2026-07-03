لمقارنة المقاييس بين استعلامين، يجب أولاً الحصول على
مقارنة المقاييس بين استعلامين
query_id لكلا الاستعلامين.
يمكنك بعد ذلك تشغيل الاستعلام التالي:
ستحصل على جدول يتضمّن مقاييس تقارن بين الاستعلامين:
WITH
initial_query_id = '9bc1b438-542e-450a-8284-0e3e2b3739c8' AS second,
initial_query_id = '4ce13192-2849-48f9-b426-e04790c4f4aa' AS first
SELECT
PE.1 AS metric,
sumIf(PE.2, first) AS v1,
sumIf(PE.2, second) AS v2,
10 * log10(v2 / v1) AS dB,
round(((v2 - v1) / if(v2 > v1, v2, v1)) * 100, 2) AS perc,
bar(abs(perc), 0, 100, 33) AS bar
FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.query_log)
ARRAY JOIN ProfileEvents AS PE
WHERE (first OR second) AND (event_date >= (today() - 3)) AND (type = 2)
GROUP BY metric
HAVING (v1 != v2) AND (abs(perc) >= 0)
ORDER BY
dB DESC,
v2 DESC,
metric ASC
FORMAT PrettyCompactMonoBlock
┌─metric──────────────────────────────────────────────┬───────v1─┬───────v2─┬──────────────────dB─┬───perc─┬─bar───────────────────────────────┐
│ OSReadBytes │ 0 │ 528384 │ inf │ 100 │ █████████████████████████████████ │
│ OSIOWaitMicroseconds │ 0 │ 10000 │ inf │ 100 │ █████████████████████████████████ │
│ QueryProfilerRuns │ 0 │ 1 │ inf │ 100 │ █████████████████████████████████ │
│ RealTimeMicroseconds │ 51019 │ 980061 │ 12.835211655165127 │ 94.79 │ ███████████████████████████████▎ │
│ WaitPrefetchTaskMicroseconds │ 24 │ 322 │ 11.276446299842249 │ 92.55 │ ██████████████████████████████▌ │
│ ConcurrencyControlSlotsAcquired │ 5 │ 59 │ 10.718820073061256 │ 91.53 │ ██████████████████████████████▏ │
│ DiskReadElapsedMicroseconds │ 752 │ 8549 │ 10.556974764896038 │ 91.2 │ ██████████████████████████████ │
│ CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheMicroseconds │ 767 │ 8597 │ 10.495515627892747 │ 91.08 │ ██████████████████████████████ │
│ RemoteFSUnusedPrefetches │ 2 │ 15 │ 8.750612633917001 │ 86.67 │ ████████████████████████████▌ │
│ SelectedMarksTotal │ 87545 │ 634063 │ 8.599010641264753 │ 86.19 │ ████████████████████████████▍ │
│ ThreadpoolReaderSubmitReadSynchronouslyMicroseconds │ 1614 │ 10335 │ 8.064069505772554 │ 84.38 │ ███████████████████████████▊ │
│ ThreadpoolReaderTaskMicroseconds │ 1614 │ 10335 │ 8.064069505772554 │ 84.38 │ ███████████████████████████▊ │
│ FilesystemCacheLockKeyMicroseconds │ 17 │ 89 │ 7.18941085266639 │ 80.9 │ ██████████████████████████▋ │
│ GlobalThreadPoolLockWaitMicroseconds │ 28 │ 135 │ 6.831757371527869 │ 79.26 │ ██████████████████████████▏ │
│ LocalThreadPoolLockWaitMicroseconds │ 17 │ 80 │ 6.7264106561366965 │ 78.75 │ █████████████████████████▉ │
│ RowsReadByPrewhereReaders │ 106496 │ 483328 │ 6.569086593353074 │ 77.97 │ █████████████████████████▋ │
│ FileSegmentUseMicroseconds │ 9 │ 40 │ 6.478174818886375 │ 77.5 │ █████████████████████████▌ │
│ LocalThreadPoolShrinks │ 17 │ 74 │ 6.387827983527022 │ 77.03 │ █████████████████████████▍ │
│ LocalThreadPoolExpansions │ 21 │ 78 │ 5.698753079565612 │ 73.08 │ ████████████████████████ │
│ GlobalThreadPoolJobs │ 22 │ 79 │ 5.552044104682352 │ 72.15 │ ███████████████████████▊ │
│ SoftPageFaults │ 910 │ 3078 │ 5.292272231743663 │ 70.44 │ ███████████████████████▏ │
│ LocalThreadPoolThreadCreationMicroseconds │ 195 │ 651 │ 5.23546377205674 │ 70.05 │ ███████████████████████ │
│ SelectedBytes │ 3415687 │ 11339579 │ 5.211188641615589 │ 69.88 │ ███████████████████████ │
│ FileSegmentHolderCompleteMicroseconds │ 7 │ 23 │ 5.1662979600333605 │ 69.57 │ ██████████████████████▉ │
│ SystemTimeMicroseconds │ 10124 │ 32525 │ 5.068651687474073 │ 68.87 │ ██████████████████████▋ │
│ CompressedReadBufferBytes │ 2840805 │ 8641987 │ 4.831721849930746 │ 67.13 │ ██████████████████████▏ │
│ CompressedReadBufferBlocks │ 37 │ 101 │ 4.361196497156476 │ 63.37 │ ████████████████████▉ │
│ OSCPUWaitMicroseconds │ 167 │ 434 │ 4.147732583649274 │ 61.52 │ ████████████████████▎ │
│ SelectedRows │ 106496 │ 262144 │ 3.9120662601306924 │ 59.38 │ ███████████████████▌ │
│ SelectedMarks │ 13 │ 32 │ 3.9120662601306924 │ 59.38 │ ███████████████████▌ │
│ RowsReadByMainReader │ 85341 │ 209657 │ 3.9035163966363244 │ 59.29 │ ███████████████████▌ │
│ LocalThreadPoolJobs │ 72 │ 173 │ 3.8071360669752696 │ 58.38 │ ███████████████████▎ │
│ OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds │ 30914 │ 74149 │ 3.7995009576328758 │ 58.31 │ ███████████████████▏ │
│ ThreadpoolReaderSubmitLookupInCacheMicroseconds │ 594 │ 1324 │ 3.4810154012248757 │ 55.14 │ ██████████████████▏ │
│ FilesystemCacheGetOrSetMicroseconds │ 244 │ 535 │ 3.40963955682499 │ 54.39 │ █████████████████▉ │
│ UserTimeMicroseconds │ 20850 │ 42076 │ 3.049283871282462 │ 50.45 │ ████████████████▋ │
│ FileSegmentWaitReadBufferMicroseconds │ 698 │ 1336 │ 2.8195103551636573 │ 47.75 │ ███████████████▊ │
│ CachedReadBufferCreateBufferMicroseconds │ 679 │ 1298 │ 2.8140491818384876 │ 47.69 │ ███████████████▋ │
│ CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheHits │ 36 │ 68 │ 2.762064119389491 │ 47.06 │ ███████████████▌ │
│ ReadBufferFromFileDescriptorRead │ 36 │ 68 │ 2.762064119389491 │ 47.06 │ ███████████████▌ │
│ RemoteFSPrefetches │ 36 │ 68 │ 2.762064119389491 │ 47.06 │ ███████████████▌ │
│ ThreadpoolReaderSubmitReadSynchronously │ 36 │ 68 │ 2.762064119389491 │ 47.06 │ ███████████████▌ │
│ BackgroundLoadingMarksTasks │ 27 │ 50 │ 2.6760624017703147 │ 46 │ ███████████████▏ │
│ MarkCacheHits │ 27 │ 50 │ 2.6760624017703147 │ 46 │ ███████████████▏ │
│ OpenedFileCacheMicroseconds │ 38 │ 70 │ 2.6531444339744663 │ 45.71 │ ███████████████ │
│ FileOpen │ 18 │ 33 │ 2.632414347745814 │ 45.45 │ ██████████████▉ │
│ OpenedFileCacheMisses │ 18 │ 33 │ 2.632414347745814 │ 45.45 │ ██████████████▉ │
│ IOBufferAllocBytes │ 41297957 │ 74846517 │ 2.5824302741078133 │ 44.82 │ ██████████████▊ │
│ IOBufferAllocs │ 57 │ 99 │ 2.3976033892505857 │ 42.42 │ █████████████▉ │
│ MetadataFromKeeperCacheHit │ 180 │ 300 │ 2.2184874961635637 │ 40 │ █████████████▏ │
│ CreatedReadBufferOrdinary │ 36 │ 60 │ 2.2184874961635637 │ 40 │ █████████████▏ │
│ FilesystemCacheHoldFileSegments │ 36 │ 60 │ 2.2184874961635637 │ 40 │ █████████████▏ │
│ FilesystemCacheUnusedHoldFileSegments │ 36 │ 60 │ 2.2184874961635637 │ 40 │ █████████████▏ │
│ RemoteFSBuffers │ 36 │ 60 │ 2.2184874961635637 │ 40 │ █████████████▏ │
│ Seek │ 36 │ 60 │ 2.2184874961635637 │ 40 │ █████████████▏ │
│ FunctionExecute │ 147 │ 233 │ 2.0003858627784283 │ 36.91 │ ████████████▏ │
│ RemoteFSPrefetchedReads │ 34 │ 53 │ 1.9279695255853393 │ 35.85 │ ███████████▊ │
│ OpenedFileCacheHits │ 18 │ 27 │ 1.7609125905568124 │ 33.33 │ ██████████▉ │
│ PartsLockHoldMicroseconds │ 7 │ 10 │ 1.5490195998574317 │ 30 │ █████████▉ │
│ LoggerElapsedNanoseconds │ 3611832 │ 5131283 │ 1.5249842605281847 │ 29.61 │ █████████▊ │
│ RemoteFSSeeks │ 55 │ 77 │ 1.46128035678238 │ 28.57 │ █████████▍ │
│ OSWriteChars │ 40188 │ 54666 │ 1.3362090343407957 │ 26.48 │ ████████▋ │
│ ContextLock │ 245 │ 329 │ 1.2802981358544177 │ 25.53 │ ████████▍ │
│ OSReadChars │ 483965 │ 611174 │ 1.0135091568962058 │ 20.81 │ ██████▊ │
│ OSWriteBytes │ 16384 │ 20480 │ 0.9691001300805642 │ 20 │ ██████▌ │
│ SelectedParts │ 12 │ 15 │ 0.9691001300805642 │ 20 │ ██████▌ │
│ SelectedPartsTotal │ 12 │ 15 │ 0.9691001300805642 │ 20 │ ██████▌ │
│ SelectedRanges │ 12 │ 15 │ 0.9691001300805642 │ 20 │ ██████▌ │
│ LogTrace │ 60 │ 74 │ 0.9108046934733258 │ 18.92 │ ██████▏ │
│ LogDebug │ 17 │ 20 │ 0.7058107428570727 │ 15 │ ████▉ │
│ CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheBytes │ 448770 │ 526207 │ 0.6913280420090238 │ 14.72 │ ████▊ │
│ ReadBufferFromFileDescriptorReadBytes │ 448770 │ 526207 │ 0.6913280420090238 │ 14.72 │ ████▊ │
│ RemoteFSPrefetchedBytes │ 448770 │ 526207 │ 0.6913280420090238 │ 14.72 │ ████▊ │
│ ThreadpoolReaderReadBytes │ 448770 │ 526207 │ 0.6913280420090238 │ 14.72 │ ████▊ │
│ ThreadpoolReaderSubmitReadSynchronouslyBytes │ 448770 │ 526207 │ 0.6913280420090238 │ 14.72 │ ████▊ │
│ WaitMarksLoadMicroseconds │ 348 │ 305 │ -0.5727940459979509 │ -12.36 │ ████ │
│ ArenaAllocBytes │ 49152 │ 40960 │ -0.7918124604762482 │ -16.67 │ █████▌ │
│ ArenaAllocChunks │ 12 │ 10 │ -0.7918124604762482 │ -16.67 │ █████▌ │
│ ReadCompressedBytes │ 441904 │ 344814 │ -1.0774304213935042 │ -21.97 │ ███████▎ │
│ FilesystemCacheLockMetadataMicroseconds │ 23 │ 17 │ -1.3127891463931898 │ -26.09 │ ████████▌ │
│ ConcurrencyControlQueriesDelayed │ 1 │ 0 │ -inf │ -100 │ █████████████████████████████████ │
│ ConcurrencyControlSlotsDelayed │ 54 │ 0 │ -inf │ -100 │ █████████████████████████████████ │
│ ContextLockWaitMicroseconds │ 8 │ 0 │ -inf │ -100 │ █████████████████████████████████ │
│ FileSegmentFailToIncreasePriority │ 1 │ 0 │ -inf │ -100 │ █████████████████████████████████ │
│ ThreadpoolReaderPrepareMicroseconds │ 8 │ 0 │ -inf │ -100 │ █████████████████████████████████ │
└─metric──────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────v1─┴───────v2─┴──────────────────dB─┴───perc─┴─bar───────────────────────────────┘
85 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.074 sec. Processed 2.16 million rows, 102.28 MB (29.19 million rows/s., 1.38 GB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 114.84 MiB.