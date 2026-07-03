WITH initial_query_id = '9bc1b438-542e-450a-8284-0e3e2b3739c8' AS second , initial_query_id = '4ce13192-2849-48f9-b426-e04790c4f4aa' AS first SELECT PE . 1 AS metric, sumIf( PE . 2 , first ) AS v1, sumIf( PE . 2 , second ) AS v2, 10 * log10 (v2 / v1) AS dB, round (((v2 - v1) / if (v2 > v1, v2, v1)) * 100 , 2 ) AS perc, bar( abs (perc), 0 , 100 , 33 ) AS bar FROM clusterAllReplicas( default , system . query_log ) ARRAY JOIN ProfileEvents AS PE WHERE ( first OR second ) AND (event_date >= (today() - 3 )) AND ( type = 2 ) GROUP BY metric HAVING (v1 != v2) AND ( abs (perc) >= 0 ) ORDER BY dB DESC , v2 DESC , metric ASC FORMAT PrettyCompactMonoBlock