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يمكن إنشاء جميع أنواع ClickPipes وإدارتها باستخدام المورد clickhouse_clickpipe في موفّر Terraform لـ ClickHouse. تستعرض هذه الصفحة إعداد الموفّر وتقدّم أمثلة على التهيئة لكل نوع ClickPipe مدعوم.

إعداد الموفّر

أصبح دعم ClickPipes متاحًا رسميًا بدءًا من إصدار الموفّر v3.14.0. إذا كنت تستخدم إصدارًا أقدم، فستحتاج إلى إصدار alpha — راجع سجل التغييرات الخاص بالموفّر للاطلاع على التفاصيل.
أضِف موفّر ClickHouse إلى إعدادات Terraform الخاصة بك:
راجع إدارة مفاتيح API للحصول على إرشادات حول إنشاء مفتاح API لاستخدامه مع الموفّر.

نظرة عامة على المورد

يحتوي المورد clickhouse_clickpipe على معاملات المستوى الأعلى التالية: السِّمتان id وstate للقراءة فقط، ويجري تعبئتهما بواسطة ClickHouse Cloud بعد الإنشاء.

الوجهة

يُستخدم القسم destination مع جميع أنواع المصادر:
بالنسبة إلى مصادر CDC ‏(Postgres وMySQL وMongoDB وBigQuery)، تُنشأ جداول الوجهة تلقائيًا استنادًا إلى مخطط المصدر — وعادةً ما يلزم فقط database.

أمثلة بحسب نوع ClickPipe

Kafka

القيم المدعومة لـ type: kafka، confluent، msk، azureeventhub، redpanda، warpstream.

Kafka مع schema registry

Amazon كينيسيس

Kinesis مع IAM role

تتطلب المصادقة باستخدام IAM role خدمة ClickHouse قيد التشغيل على AWS.

Amazon S3

الإدخال المستمر من S3 باستخدام SQS

للإدخال المستمر باستخدام قائمة انتظار SQS (الوضع غير المرتب)، راجع تهيئة الوضع غير المرتب للحصول على إرشادات الإعداد.

Google Cloud Storage

يجب أن تكون service_account_key هي المحتوى المُرمَّز بترميز base64 لملف مفتاح JSON خاص بحساب خدمة في GCP.

تخزين Azure Blob

CDC لـ Postgres

Postgres مع IAM role

تتطلب المصادقة باستخدام IAM role خدمة ClickHouse قيد التشغيل على AWS.

MySQL CDC

CDC في MongoDB

BigQuery

يجب أن يكون service_account_file هو المحتوى المشفَّر بترميز base64 لملف مفتاح JSON لحساب خدمة على GCP.

التوسيع

تدعم جميع أنواع ClickPipe قسم scaling لضبط عدد النسخ المتماثلة وتخصيص الموارد لها:

استيراد ClickPipes الموجودة

يمكن استيراد ClickPipes الموجودة ضمن حالة Terraform باستخدام كلٍّ من معرّف الخدمة ومعرّف ClickPipe:
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