clickhouse_clickpipe في موفّر Terraform لـ ClickHouse. تستعرض هذه الصفحة إعداد الموفّر وتقدّم أمثلة على التهيئة لكل نوع ClickPipe مدعوم.
إعداد الموفّر
أضِف موفّر ClickHouse إلى إعدادات Terraform الخاصة بك:
أصبح دعم ClickPipes متاحًا رسميًا بدءًا من إصدار الموفّر v3.14.0. إذا كنت تستخدم إصدارًا أقدم، فستحتاج إلى إصدار alpha — راجع سجل التغييرات الخاص بالموفّر للاطلاع على التفاصيل.
راجع إدارة مفاتيح API للحصول على إرشادات حول إنشاء مفتاح API لاستخدامه مع الموفّر.
terraform {
required_providers {
clickhouse = {
source = "ClickHouse/clickhouse"
version = ">= 3.14.0"
}
}
}
provider "clickhouse" {
organization_id = var.organization_id
token_key = var.token_key
token_secret = var.token_secret
}
يحتوي المورد
نظرة عامة على المورد
clickhouse_clickpipe على معاملات المستوى الأعلى التالية:
السِّمتان
|الوسيطة
|مطلوب
|الوصف
name
|نعم
|اسم ClickPipe.
service_id
|نعم
|معرّف خدمة ClickHouse Cloud.
source
|نعم
|تهيئة المصدر (كتلة مصدر واحدة لكل ClickPipe).
destination
|نعم
|تهيئة الوجهة.
scaling
|لا
|عدد النسخ المتماثلة وحجمها. القيمة الافتراضية هي نسخة متماثلة واحدة.
field_mappings
|لا
|تعيينات حقول مخصّصة بين أعمدة المصدر والوجهة.
settings
|لا
|إعدادات ClickPipe المتقدمة.
stopped
|لا
|اضبطه على
true لإنشاء ClickPipe في حالة توقّف. القيمة الافتراضية هي
false.
id و
state للقراءة فقط، ويجري تعبئتهما بواسطة ClickHouse Cloud بعد الإنشاء.
يُستخدم القسم
الوجهة
destination مع جميع أنواع المصادر:
بالنسبة إلى مصادر CDC (Postgres وMySQL وMongoDB وBigQuery)، تُنشأ جداول الوجهة تلقائيًا استنادًا إلى مخطط المصدر — وعادةً ما يلزم فقط
destination {
database = "default" # Target database. Defaults to "default".
table = "my_table" # Target table name. Required for all sources except CDC.
managed_table = true # Let ClickPipes create and manage the table. Defaults to true.
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree" # MergeTree, ReplacingMergeTree, SummingMergeTree, or Null.
}
sorting_key = ["id", "ts"] # Optional.
partition_by = "toYYYYMM(ts)" # Optional.
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
database.
أمثلة بحسب نوع ClickPipe
القيم المدعومة لـ
Kafka
type:
kafka،
confluent،
msk،
azureeventhub،
redpanda،
warpstream.
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kafka_clickpipe" {
name = "My Kafka ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
scaling {
replicas = 2
replica_cpu_millicores = 250
replica_memory_gb = 1.0
}
source {
kafka {
type = "confluent"
format = "JSONEachRow"
brokers = "broker.example.com:9092"
topics = "my_topic"
consumer_group = "clickpipes-consumer-group"
authentication = "PLAIN"
credentials {
username = "my_user"
password = var.kafka_password
}
offset {
strategy = "from_latest"
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
columns {
name = "timestamp"
type = "DateTime"
}
}
}
Kafka مع schema registry
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kafka_avro_clickpipe" {
name = "My Kafka Avro ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
kafka {
type = "confluent"
format = "AvroConfluent"
brokers = "broker.example.com:9092"
topics = "my_avro_topic"
credentials {
username = "my_user"
password = var.kafka_password
}
schema_registry {
url = "https://schema-registry.example.com"
authentication = "PLAIN"
credentials {
username = "sr_user"
password = var.schema_registry_password
}
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_avro_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "event"
type = "String"
}
}
}
Amazon كينيسيس
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kinesis_clickpipe" {
name = "My Kinesis ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
kinesis {
format = "JSONEachRow"
stream_name = "my-stream"
region = "us-east-1"
iterator_type = "TRIM_HORIZON"
authentication = "IAM_USER"
access_key {
access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id
secret_key = var.aws_secret_key
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
تتطلب المصادقة باستخدام IAM role خدمة ClickHouse قيد التشغيل على AWS.
Kinesis مع IAM role
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "kinesis_iam_role_clickpipe" {
name = "My Kinesis ClickPipe (IAM Role)"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
kinesis {
format = "JSONEachRow"
stream_name = "my-stream"
region = "us-east-1"
iterator_type = "LATEST"
authentication = "IAM_ROLE"
iam_role = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/my-kinesis-role"
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
Amazon S3
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "s3_clickpipe" {
name = "My S3 ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
object_storage {
type = "s3"
url = "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json"
format = "JSONEachRow"
authentication = "IAM_USER"
access_key {
access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id
secret_key = var.aws_secret_key
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
للإدخال المستمر باستخدام قائمة انتظار SQS (الوضع غير المرتب)، راجع تهيئة الوضع غير المرتب للحصول على إرشادات الإعداد.
الإدخال المستمر من S3 باستخدام SQS
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "s3_continuous_clickpipe" {
name = "My S3 Continuous ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
object_storage {
type = "s3"
url = "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json"
format = "JSONEachRow"
is_continuous = true
queue_url = "https://sqs.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/123456789012/my-queue"
authentication = "IAM_USER"
access_key {
access_key_id = var.aws_access_key_id
secret_key = var.aws_secret_key
}
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
يجب أن تكون
Google Cloud Storage
service_account_key هي المحتوى المُرمَّز بترميز base64 لملف مفتاح JSON خاص بحساب خدمة في GCP.
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "gcs_clickpipe" {
name = "My GCS ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
object_storage {
type = "gcs"
url = "gs://my-bucket/data/*.json"
format = "JSONEachRow"
authentication = "SERVICE_ACCOUNT"
service_account_key = var.gcs_service_account_key
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
تخزين Azure Blob
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "abs_clickpipe" {
name = "My Azure Blob ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
object_storage {
type = "azureblobstorage"
azure_container_name = "my-container"
path = "data/*.json"
format = "JSONEachRow"
authentication = "CONNECTION_STRING"
connection_string = var.azure_connection_string
}
}
destination {
table = "my_table"
managed_table = true
table_definition {
engine {
type = "MergeTree"
}
}
columns {
name = "id"
type = "UInt64"
}
columns {
name = "message"
type = "String"
}
}
}
CDC لـ Postgres
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "postgres_cdc_clickpipe" {
name = "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
postgres {
host = "postgres.example.com"
port = 5432
database = "mydb"
credentials {
username = "postgres_user"
password = var.postgres_password
}
settings {
replication_mode = "cdc"
# Optional settings
sync_interval_seconds = 60
pull_batch_size = 100000
allow_nullable_columns = true
initial_load_parallelism = 4
snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000
snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 1
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "public"
source_table = "users"
target_table = "public_users"
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "public"
source_table = "orders"
target_table = "public_orders"
# Optional
excluded_columns = ["internal_notes"]
use_custom_sorting_key = true
sorting_keys = ["id", "created_at"]
table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
تتطلب المصادقة باستخدام IAM role خدمة ClickHouse قيد التشغيل على AWS.
Postgres مع IAM role
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "postgres_iam_role_clickpipe" {
name = "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe (IAM Role)"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
postgres {
host = "mydb.cluster.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com"
port = 5432
database = "mydb"
type = "rdspostgres"
authentication = "iam_role"
iam_role = "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/my-rds-role"
credentials {
username = "postgres_user"
}
settings {
replication_mode = "cdc"
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "public"
source_table = "orders"
target_table = "public_orders"
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
MySQL CDC
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "mysql_cdc_clickpipe" {
name = "My MySQL CDC ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
mysql {
host = "mysql.example.com"
port = 3306
type = "mysql"
credentials {
username = "mysql_user"
password = var.mysql_password
}
settings {
replication_mode = "cdc"
# Optional settings
sync_interval_seconds = 30
pull_batch_size = 10000
allow_nullable_columns = true
initial_load_parallelism = 4
snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000
snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "mydb"
source_table = "orders"
target_table = "mydb_orders"
}
table_mappings {
source_schema_name = "mydb"
source_table = "customers"
target_table = "mydb_customers"
# Optional
excluded_columns = ["password_hash"]
use_custom_sorting_key = true
sorting_keys = ["id"]
table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
CDC في MongoDB
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "mongodb_cdc_clickpipe" {
name = "My MongoDB CDC ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
mongodb {
uri = "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net"
read_preference = "secondaryPreferred"
credentials {
username = "mongo_user"
password = var.mongodb_password
}
settings {
replication_mode = "cdc"
# Optional settings
sync_interval_seconds = 30
pull_batch_size = 500
snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000
snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2
}
table_mappings {
source_database_name = "mydb"
source_collection = "users"
target_table = "mydb_users"
}
table_mappings {
source_database_name = "mydb"
source_collection = "orders"
target_table = "mydb_orders"
table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree"
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
يجب أن يكون
BigQuery
service_account_file هو المحتوى المشفَّر بترميز base64 لملف مفتاح JSON لحساب خدمة على GCP.
resource "clickhouse_clickpipe" "bigquery_snapshot_clickpipe" {
name = "My BigQuery ClickPipe"
service_id = var.service_id
source {
bigquery {
snapshot_staging_path = "gs://my-staging-bucket/staging/"
credentials {
service_account_file = var.gcp_service_account_key
}
settings {
replication_mode = "snapshot"
# Optional settings
initial_load_parallelism = 4
snapshot_num_rows_per_partition = 100000
snapshot_number_of_parallel_tables = 2
allow_nullable_columns = true
}
table_mappings {
source_dataset_name = "my_dataset"
source_table = "my_table"
target_table = "my_bigquery_table"
}
table_mappings {
source_dataset_name = "my_dataset"
source_table = "another_table"
target_table = "another_bigquery_table"
table_engine = "ReplacingMergeTree"
use_custom_sorting_key = true
sorting_keys = ["id"]
excluded_columns = ["internal_col"]
}
}
}
destination {
database = "default"
}
}
تدعم جميع أنواع ClickPipe قسم
التوسيع
scaling لضبط عدد النسخ المتماثلة وتخصيص الموارد لها:
scaling {
replicas = 2 # Default: 1. Maximum: 10.
replica_cpu_millicores = 500 # Between 125 and 2000.
replica_memory_gb = 2.0 # Between 0.5 and 8.0.
}
يمكن استيراد ClickPipes الموجودة ضمن حالة Terraform باستخدام كلٍّ من معرّف الخدمة ومعرّف ClickPipe:
استيراد ClickPipes الموجودة
terraform import clickhouse_clickpipe.example <service_id>:<clickpipe_id>