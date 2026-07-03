destination {

database = "default" # Target database. Defaults to "default".

table = "my_table" # Target table name. Required for all sources except CDC.

managed_table = true # Let ClickPipes create and manage the table. Defaults to true.

table_definition {

engine {

type = "MergeTree" # MergeTree, ReplacingMergeTree, SummingMergeTree, or Null.

}

sorting_key = [ "id" , "ts" ] # Optional.

partition_by = "toYYYYMM(ts)" # Optional.

}

columns {

name = "id"

type = "UInt64"

}

columns {

name = "message"

type = "String"

}