Update CDC ClickPipes scaling
Update scaling settings for database ClickPipes (PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery).
The infrastructure is shared between all database ClickPipes in the service, both for initial load and CDC. Scaling settings may take a few minutes to fully propagate.
For billing purposes, 2 CPU cores and 8 GB of RAM correspond to one compute unit. If your organization tier changes, database ClickPipes will be rescaled appropriately.
Note: For Kafka, Kinesis, and object storage pipes (S3, GCS, Azure Blob), see Get ClickPipe.
This endpoint becomes available once at least one database ClickPipe was provisioned.
curl --request PATCH \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCdcScaling \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"replicaCpuMillicores": 2000,
"replicaMemoryGb": 8
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCdcScaling"
payload = {
"replicaCpuMillicores": 2000,
"replicaMemoryGb": 8
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.patch(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'PATCH',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({replicaCpuMillicores: 2000, replicaMemoryGb: 8})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCdcScaling', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCdcScaling",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "PATCH",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'replicaCpuMillicores' => 2000,
'replicaMemoryGb' => 8
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCdcScaling"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"replicaCpuMillicores\": 2000,\n \"replicaMemoryGb\": 8\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("PATCH", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.patch("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCdcScaling")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"replicaCpuMillicores\": 2000,\n \"replicaMemoryGb\": 8\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCdcScaling")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Patch.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"replicaCpuMillicores\": 2000,\n \"replicaMemoryGb\": 8\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"replicaCpuMillicores": 2000,
"replicaMemoryGb": 8
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
Autorisations
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
Paramètres de chemin
ID of the organization that owns the service.
ID of the service that owns the ClickPipe.
Corps
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curl --request PATCH \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCdcScaling \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"replicaCpuMillicores": 2000,
"replicaMemoryGb": 8
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCdcScaling"
payload = {
"replicaCpuMillicores": 2000,
"replicaMemoryGb": 8
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.patch(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'PATCH',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({replicaCpuMillicores: 2000, replicaMemoryGb: 8})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCdcScaling', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCdcScaling",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "PATCH",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'replicaCpuMillicores' => 2000,
'replicaMemoryGb' => 8
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCdcScaling"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"replicaCpuMillicores\": 2000,\n \"replicaMemoryGb\": 8\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("PATCH", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.patch("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCdcScaling")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"replicaCpuMillicores\": 2000,\n \"replicaMemoryGb\": 8\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipesCdcScaling")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Patch.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"replicaCpuMillicores\": 2000,\n \"replicaMemoryGb\": 8\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"replicaCpuMillicores": 2000,
"replicaMemoryGb": 8
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}