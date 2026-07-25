Skip to main content
GET
Get ClickPipe settings
Returns the advanced settings for the specified ClickPipe.

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Paramètres de chemin

organizationId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the service that owns the ClickPipe.

clickPipeId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the ClickPipe to get settings for.

Réponse

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Exemple:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Dernière modification le 25 juillet 2026