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PATCH
Update reverse private endpoint
Update mutable fields for an existing reverse private endpoint. customPrivateDnsMappings is a full replacement list. Use an empty array to clear mappings.

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Paramètres de chemin

organizationId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the service that owns the Reverse Private Endpoint.

reversePrivateEndpointId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the reverse private endpoint to update.

Corps

application/json
customPrivateDnsMappings
object[]

Optional private DNS names for Reverse Private Endpoint. Can be used as data source destination address. Must be unique across the ClickHouse service. Generally available for Google Private Service Connect (PSC). For AWS PrivateLink (VPC endpoint service and VPC resource), available in Private Preview; contact ClickHouse support to enable it for your service. Not supported for MSK multi-VPC. Supports exact names and leading wildcard names such as *.example.com

Exemple:

Réponse

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Exemple:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Dernière modification le 25 juillet 2026