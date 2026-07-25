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PATCH
Update ClickPipe scaling
Change scaling settings for the specified ClickPipe. This endpoint supports Kafka, Kinesis, and object storage pipes (S3, GCS, Azure Blob). Note: For database ClickPipes (PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery), use the Update CDC ClickPipes scaling endpoint instead.

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Paramètres de chemin

organizationId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the service that owns the ClickPipe.

clickPipeId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the ClickPipe to update scaling settings.

Corps

application/json
replicas
integer | null

Number of replicas to scale to. Use to scale Kafka pipes.

Plage requise: 1 <= x <= 40
concurrency
integer | null
obsolète

Number of concurrency to scale to. Use to scale S3 pipes.

Plage requise: 0 <= x <= 34
replicaCpuMillicores
integer | null

CPU in millicores for each replica. Use to scale streaming pipes.

Plage requise: 125 <= x <= 2000
replicaMemoryGb
number | null

Memory in GB for each replica. Use to scale streaming pipes.

Plage requise: 0.5 <= x <= 8

Réponse

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Exemple:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Dernière modification le 25 juillet 2026