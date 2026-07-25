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PATCH
Update ClickPipe state
Start, stop or resync ClickPipe. Stopping a ClickPipe will stop the ingestion process from any state. Starting is allowed for ClickPipes in the “Stopped” state or with a “Failed” state. Resyncing is only for Postgres and MySQL pipes and can be done from any state.

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Paramètres de chemin

organizationId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the service that owns the ClickPipe.

clickPipeId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the ClickPipe to update state.

Corps

application/json
command
enum<string>

Command to change the state: 'start', 'stop', 'resync'.

Options disponibles:
start,
stop,
resync

Réponse

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Exemple:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Dernière modification le 25 juillet 2026