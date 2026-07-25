Update ClickPipe state

Get CDC ClickPipes scaling Get scaling settings for database ClickPipes (PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, BigQuery). The infrastructure is shared between all database ClickPipes in the service, both for initial load and CDC. For billing purposes, 2 CPU cores and 8 GB of RAM [correspond](https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/billing/overview#clickpipes-for-postgres-cdc) to one compute unit. **Note:** For Kafka, Kinesis, and object storage pipes (S3, GCS, Azure Blob), see [Get ClickPipe](#tag/ClickPipes/operation/clickPipeGet). **This endpoint becomes available once at least one database ClickPipe was provisioned.**

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