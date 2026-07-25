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DELETE
Delete ClickPipe
Delete the specified ClickPipe.

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Paramètres de chemin

organizationId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the service that owns the ClickPipe.

clickPipeId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the ClickPipe to delete.

Réponse

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Exemple:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

Dernière modification le 25 juillet 2026