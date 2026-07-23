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Tous les types de ClickPipes peuvent être créés, mis à jour et supprimés de manière programmatique à l’aide de la ClickHouse Cloud OpenAPI. Cette page présente l’authentification et les points de terminaison ClickPipes disponibles, avec des exemples de requêtes curl pour chaque type de ClickPipe.

Authentification

L’API ClickHouse Cloud utilise l’authentification Basic HTTP. Vous avez besoin d’une clé API (key ID + key secret) disposant des permissions sur le service cible. Consultez Managing API keys pour savoir comment en créer une. Définissez les variables d’environnement suivantes avant d’exécuter l’un des exemples ci-dessous :

URL de base

Points de terminaison

Tous les points de terminaison ClickPipes sont rattachés à un service ClickHouse Cloud : Pour les ClickPipes CDC (Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB), il existe des points de terminaison supplémentaires au niveau de l’organisation pour la mise à l’échelle de l’infrastructure CDC partagée : Pour obtenir les schémas complets de requête et de réponse pour chaque point de terminaison, consultez la référence de l’API.

Exemples

Lister les ClickPipes

Obtenir un ClickPipe

Arrêter ou démarrer un ClickPipe

Supprimer un ClickPipe

Création de ClickPipes

Le corps de la requête POST /clickpipes varie selon le type de source. Les exemples ci-dessous montrent la structure de chaque type de ClickPipe pris en charge. Pour les schémas JSON de référence, consultez la référence de l’API.

Kafka

Sources compatibles avec Kafka prises en charge : kafka, confluent, msk, azureeventhub, redpanda, warpstream.

Amazon Kinesis

Amazon S3

Google Cloud Storage

serviceAccountKey doit contenir le contenu encodé en base64 d’un fichier de clé JSON de compte de service GCP.

Azure Blob Storage

Postgres CDC

MySQL CDC

CDC MongoDB

BigQuery

serviceAccountFile doit contenir le contenu encodé en base64 d’un fichier de clé JSON d’un compte de service GCP.
Dernière modification le 23 juillet 2026