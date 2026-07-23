Posts,
Users,
Votes,
Comments,
Badges,
PostHistory et
PostLinks de Stack Overflow.
Vous pouvez soit télécharger des versions Parquet des données préparées à l’avance, couvrant l’ensemble des données jusqu’en avril 2024, soit télécharger les données les plus récentes au format XML et les charger. Stack Overflow fournit périodiquement des mises à jour de ces données — historiquement, tous les 3 mois.
Le diagramme suivant présente le schéma des tables disponibles au format Parquet.
Une description du schéma de ces données est disponible ici.
Nous fournissons une copie de ces données au format Parquet, à jour en avril 2024. Bien que ce jeu de données soit relativement petit pour ClickHouse en nombre de lignes (60 millions de posts), il contient d’importants volumes de texte et de grandes colonnes String.
Données prépréparées
Les durées ci-dessous correspondent à un cluster ClickHouse Cloud de 96 GiB et 24 vCPU situé dans
CREATE DATABASE stackoverflow
eu-west-2. Le jeu de données se trouve dans
eu-west-3.
Posts
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.posts
(
`Id` Int32 CODEC(Delta(4), ZSTD(1)),
`PostTypeId` Enum8('Question' = 1, 'Answer' = 2, 'Wiki' = 3, 'TagWikiExcerpt' = 4, 'TagWiki' = 5, 'ModeratorNomination' = 6, 'WikiPlaceholder' = 7, 'PrivilegeWiki' = 8),
`AcceptedAnswerId` UInt32,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`Score` Int32,
`ViewCount` UInt32 CODEC(Delta(4), ZSTD(1)),
`Body` String,
`OwnerUserId` Int32,
`OwnerDisplayName` String,
`LastEditorUserId` Int32,
`LastEditorDisplayName` String,
`LastEditDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC') CODEC(Delta(8), ZSTD(1)),
`LastActivityDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`Title` String,
`Tags` String,
`AnswerCount` UInt16 CODEC(Delta(2), ZSTD(1)),
`CommentCount` UInt8,
`FavoriteCount` UInt8,
`ContentLicense` LowCardinality(String),
`ParentId` String,
`CommunityOwnedDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`ClosedDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC')
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
PARTITION BY toYear(CreationDate)
ORDER BY (PostTypeId, toDate(CreationDate), CreationDate)
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.posts SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/posts/*.parquet')
Posts sont également disponibles par année, par exemple https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/posts/2020.parquet
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 265.466 sec. Processed 59.82 million rows, 38.07 GB (225.34 thousand rows/s., 143.42 MB/s.)
Votes
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.votes
(
`Id` UInt32,
`PostId` Int32,
`VoteTypeId` UInt8,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`UserId` Int32,
`BountyAmount` UInt8
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (VoteTypeId, CreationDate, PostId, UserId)
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.votes SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/votes/*.parquet')
Les Votes sont également disponibles par année, par exemple https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/votes/2020.parquet
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 21.605 sec. Processed 238.98 million rows, 2.13 GB (11.06 million rows/s., 98.46 MB/s.)
Comments
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.comments
(
`Id` UInt32,
`PostId` UInt32,
`Score` UInt16,
`Text` String,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`UserId` Int32,
`UserDisplayName` LowCardinality(String)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY CreationDate
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.comments SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/comments/*.parquet')
Comments sont également disponibles par année, par exemple https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/comments/2020.parquet
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 56.593 sec. Processed 90.38 million rows, 11.14 GB (1.60 million rows/s., 196.78 MB/s.)
Users
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.users
(
`Id` Int32,
`Reputation` LowCardinality(String),
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC') CODEC(Delta(8), ZSTD(1)),
`DisplayName` String,
`LastAccessDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`AboutMe` String,
`Views` UInt32,
`UpVotes` UInt32,
`DownVotes` UInt32,
`WebsiteUrl` String,
`Location` LowCardinality(String),
`AccountId` Int32
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (Id, CreationDate)
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.users SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/users.parquet')
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 10.988 sec. Processed 22.48 million rows, 1.36 GB (2.05 million rows/s., 124.10 MB/s.)
Badges
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.badges
(
`Id` UInt32,
`UserId` Int32,
`Name` LowCardinality(String),
`Date` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`Class` Enum8('Gold' = 1, 'Silver' = 2, 'Bronze' = 3),
`TagBased` Bool
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY UserId
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.badges SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/badges.parquet')
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 6.635 sec. Processed 51.29 million rows, 797.05 MB (7.73 million rows/s., 120.13 MB/s.)
PostLinks
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.postlinks
(
`Id` UInt64,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`PostId` Int32,
`RelatedPostId` Int32,
`LinkTypeId` Enum8('Linked' = 1, 'Duplicate' = 3)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (PostId, RelatedPostId)
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.postlinks SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/postlinks.parquet')
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 1.534 sec. Processed 6.55 million rows, 129.70 MB (4.27 million rows/s., 84.57 MB/s.)
PostHistory
CREATE TABLE stackoverflow.posthistory
(
`Id` UInt64,
`PostHistoryTypeId` UInt8,
`PostId` Int32,
`RevisionGUID` String,
`CreationDate` DateTime64(3, 'UTC'),
`UserId` Int32,
`Text` String,
`ContentLicense` LowCardinality(String),
`Comment` String,
`UserDisplayName` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (CreationDate, PostId)
INSERT INTO stackoverflow.posthistory SELECT * FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/stackoverflow/parquet/posthistory/*.parquet')
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 422.795 sec. Processed 160.79 million rows, 67.08 GB (380.30 thousand rows/s., 158.67 MB/s.)
Le jeu de données d’origine est disponible au format XML compressé (7zip) à l’adresse https://archive.org/download/stackexchange — fichiers avec le préfixe
Jeu de données d’origine
stackoverflow.com*.
Télécharger
Ces fichiers peuvent atteindre 35GB et prendre environ 30 min à télécharger selon la connexion Internet - le serveur de téléchargement bride le débit à environ 20MB/s.
wget https://archive.org/download/stackexchange/stackoverflow.com-Badges.7z
wget https://archive.org/download/stackexchange/stackoverflow.com-Comments.7z
wget https://archive.org/download/stackexchange/stackoverflow.com-PostHistory.7z
wget https://archive.org/download/stackexchange/stackoverflow.com-PostLinks.7z
wget https://archive.org/download/stackexchange/stackoverflow.com-Posts.7z
wget https://archive.org/download/stackexchange/stackoverflow.com-Users.7z
wget https://archive.org/download/stackexchange/stackoverflow.com-Votes.7z
Au moment de la rédaction, ClickHouse ne prend pas en charge nativement le XML comme format d’entrée. Pour charger les données dans ClickHouse, nous les convertissons d’abord au format NDJSON. Pour convertir du XML en JSON, nous recommandons l’outil Linux
Convertir en JSON
xq, un simple wrapper autour de
jq pour les documents XML.
Installez xq et jq :
Les étapes suivantes s’appliquent à chacun des fichiers ci-dessus. Nous utilisons le fichier
sudo apt install jq
pip install yq
stackoverflow.com-Posts.7z à titre d’exemple. Modifiez selon vos besoins.
Extrayez le fichier à l’aide de p7zip. Cela produira un seul fichier XML — dans ce cas,
Posts.xml.
Les fichiers sont compressés à environ 4,5x. Avec 22 Go compressés, le fichier Posts nécessite environ 97 Go non compressés.
La commande suivante scinde le fichier xml en plusieurs fichiers de 10 000 lignes chacun.
p7zip -d stackoverflow.com-Posts.7z
Après avoir exécuté ce qui précède, vous disposerez d’un ensemble de fichiers de 10 000 lignes chacun. Cela garantit que la consommation mémoire de la commande suivante n’est pas excessive (la conversion de XML en JSON s’effectue en mémoire).
mkdir posts
cd posts
# the following splits the input xml file into sub files of 10000 rows
tail +3 ../Posts.xml | head -n -1 | split -l 10000 --filter='{ printf "<rows>\n"; cat - ; printf "</rows>\n"; } > $FILE' -
La commande ci-dessus produira un seul fichier
find . -maxdepth 1 -type f -exec xq -c '.rows.row[]' {} \; | sed -e 's:"@:":g' > posts_v2.json
posts.json.
Chargez ce fichier dans ClickHouse à l’aide de la commande suivante. Notez que le schéma est spécifié pour le fichier
posts.json. Il devra être ajusté en fonction du type de données afin de correspondre à la table cible.
clickhouse local --query "SELECT * FROM file('posts.json', JSONEachRow, 'Id Int32, PostTypeId UInt8, AcceptedAnswerId UInt32, CreationDate DateTime64(3, \'UTC\'), Score Int32, ViewCount UInt32, Body String, OwnerUserId Int32, OwnerDisplayName String, LastEditorUserId Int32, LastEditorDisplayName String, LastEditDate DateTime64(3, \'UTC\'), LastActivityDate DateTime64(3, \'UTC\'), Title String, Tags String, AnswerCount UInt16, CommentCount UInt8, FavoriteCount UInt8, ContentLicense String, ParentId String, CommunityOwnedDate DateTime64(3, \'UTC\'), ClosedDate DateTime64(3, \'UTC\')') FORMAT Native" | clickhouse client --host <host> --secure --password <password> --query "INSERT INTO stackoverflow.posts_v2 FORMAT Native"
Quelques requêtes simples pour vous aider à démarrer.
Exemples de requêtes
SELECT
arrayJoin(arrayFilter(t -> (t != ''), splitByChar('|', Tags))) AS Tags,
count() AS c
FROM stackoverflow.posts
GROUP BY Tags
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─Tags───────┬───────c─┐
│ javascript │ 2527130 │
│ python │ 2189638 │
│ java │ 1916156 │
│ c# │ 1614236 │
│ php │ 1463901 │
│ android │ 1416442 │
│ html │ 1186567 │
│ jquery │ 1034621 │
│ c++ │ 806202 │
│ css │ 803755 │
└────────────┴─────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 1.013 sec. Processed 59.82 million rows, 1.21 GB (59.07 million rows/s., 1.19 GB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 224.03 MiB.
Le compte doit comporter un
Utilisateur ayant le plus de réponses (comptes actifs)
UserId.
SELECT
any(OwnerUserId) UserId,
OwnerDisplayName,
count() AS c
FROM stackoverflow.posts WHERE OwnerDisplayName != '' AND PostTypeId='Answer' AND OwnerUserId != 0
GROUP BY OwnerDisplayName
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 5
┌─UserId─┬─OwnerDisplayName─┬────c─┐
│ 22656 │ Jon Skeet │ 2727 │
│ 23354 │ Marc Gravell │ 2150 │
│ 12950 │ tvanfosson │ 1530 │
│ 3043 │ Joel Coehoorn │ 1438 │
│ 10661 │ S.Lott │ 1087 │
└────────┴──────────────────┴──────┘
5 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.154 sec. Processed 35.83 million rows, 193.39 MB (232.33 million rows/s., 1.25 GB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 206.45 MiB.
SELECT
Id,
Title,
ViewCount,
AnswerCount
FROM stackoverflow.posts
WHERE Title ILIKE '%ClickHouse%'
ORDER BY ViewCount DESC
LIMIT 10
┌───────Id─┬─Title────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─ViewCount─┬─AnswerCount─┐
│ 52355143 │ Is it possible to delete old records from clickhouse table? │ 41462 │ 3 │
│ 37954203 │ Clickhouse Data Import │ 38735 │ 3 │
│ 37901642 │ Updating data in Clickhouse │ 36236 │ 6 │
│ 58422110 │ Pandas: How to insert dataframe into Clickhouse │ 29731 │ 4 │
│ 63621318 │ DBeaver - Clickhouse - SQL Error [159] .. Read timed out │ 27350 │ 1 │
│ 47591813 │ How to filter clickhouse table by array column contents? │ 27078 │ 2 │
│ 58728436 │ How to search the string in query with case insensitive on Clickhouse database? │ 26567 │ 3 │
│ 65316905 │ Clickhouse: DB::Exception: Memory limit (for query) exceeded │ 24899 │ 2 │
│ 49944865 │ How to add a column in clickhouse │ 24424 │ 1 │
│ 59712399 │ How to cast date Strings to DateTime format with extended parsing in ClickHouse? │ 22620 │ 1 │
└──────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.472 sec. Processed 59.82 million rows, 1.91 GB (126.63 million rows/s., 4.03 GB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 240.01 MiB.
Posts les plus controversés
SELECT
Id,
Title,
UpVotes,
DownVotes,
abs(UpVotes - DownVotes) AS Controversial_ratio
FROM stackoverflow.posts
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
PostId,
countIf(VoteTypeId = 2) AS UpVotes,
countIf(VoteTypeId = 3) AS DownVotes
FROM stackoverflow.votes
GROUP BY PostId
HAVING (UpVotes > 10) AND (DownVotes > 10)
) AS votes ON posts.Id = votes.PostId
WHERE Title != ''
ORDER BY Controversial_ratio ASC
LIMIT 3
┌───────Id─┬─Title─────────────────────────────────────────────┬─UpVotes─┬─DownVotes─┬─Controversial_ratio─┐
│ 583177 │ VB.NET Infinite For Loop │ 12 │ 12 │ 0 │
│ 9756797 │ Read console input as enumerable - one statement? │ 16 │ 16 │ 0 │
│ 13329132 │ What's the point of ARGV in Ruby? │ 22 │ 22 │ 0 │
└──────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────┴───────────┴─────────────────────┘
3 rows in set. Elapsed: 4.779 sec. Processed 298.80 million rows, 3.16 GB (62.52 million rows/s., 661.05 MB/s.)
Peak memory usage: 6.05 GiB.
Nous remercions Stack Overflow de mettre ces données à disposition sous la licence
Attribution
cc-by-sa 4.0, et reconnaissons leurs efforts ainsi que la source originale des données : https://archive.org/details/stackexchange.