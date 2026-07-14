List Webhooks
Retrieves webhooks for the authenticated team (paginated). Results are capped at
limit (default and maximum 1000). When more records exist than are returned,
meta.total exceeds
data.length; clients with large collections must page with
limit/
offset to retrieve them all.
GET
/
api
/
v2
/
webhooks
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": [
{
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"name": "Production Alerts",
"service": "slack",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z",
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"url": "https://hooks.slack.com/services/T00000000/B00000000/XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX",
"description": "Sends critical alerts to the #incidents channel"
}
],
"meta": {
"total": 142,
"limit": 50,
"offset": 100
}
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}
Autorisations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Paramètres de requête
Maximum number of webhooks to return.
Plage requise:
1 <= x <= 1000
Number of webhooks to skip before returning results.
Plage requise:
x >= 0
Dernière modification le 14 juillet 2026
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Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": [
{
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439011",
"name": "Production Alerts",
"service": "slack",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z",
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"url": "https://hooks.slack.com/services/T00000000/B00000000/XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX",
"description": "Sends critical alerts to the #incidents channel"
}
],
"meta": {
"total": 142,
"limit": 50,
"offset": 100
}
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "NOT_FOUND: Alert not found"
}