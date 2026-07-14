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Update Webhook Replaces an existing webhook. Readable optional fields (`description`, `body`) are a full replace: omitting them clears them. The write-only fields `headers` and `queryParams` are never returned on read, so omitting them preserves the stored values; send an explicit empty object (`{}`) to clear them. Exception: if the destination (`url` or `service`) changes, omitted `headers`/ `queryParams` are cleared rather than preserved so stored secrets are never forwarded to a new destination.