Remove Team Member
Removes a member from the team.
DELETE
/
api
/
v2
/
team
/
member
/
{id}
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
Autorisations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Paramètres de chemin
Réponse
Successfully removed the member
Dernière modification le 14 juillet 2026
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List WebhooksRetrieves webhooks for the authenticated team (paginated). Results are capped at `limit` (default and maximum 1000). When more records exist than are returned, `meta.total` exceeds `data.length`; clients with large collections must page with `limit`/`offset` to retrieve them all.
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Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples