Validate Dashboard
Validates a dashboard body against the same schema and tile rules used by POST /api/v2/dashboards. The dashboard is never persisted. Use this endpoint at plan time (e.g. from a Terraform provider) to check that a dashboard configuration is valid before applying it.
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
Autorisations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Corps
Dashboard name.
1024
"New Dashboard"
List of tiles/charts to include in the dashboard.
500
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Tags for organizing and filtering dashboards.
50
32
["development"]
Dashboard filter keys to add to the dashboard and apply across all tiles
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Optional default dashboard query to persist on the dashboard.
"service.name = 'api'"
Query language used by savedQuery.
sql,
lucene
"sql"
Optional default dashboard filter values to persist on the dashboard.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Optional grouping containers. Each tile may join a container via tile.containerId, and a tab inside it via tile.tabId.
50
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Réponse
Validation result. HTTP 200 is always returned for valid and invalid bodies — a non-200 response means the request itself failed (auth, server error, etc.).
True when the body passes all validation rules.
Validation errors. Empty when valid is true.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
The parsed dashboard body with defaults applied (no persistence, so no server-assigned tile IDs). Populated when valid is true, null when valid is false.
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A valid request URL is required to generate request examples