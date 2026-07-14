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POST

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Corps

application/json
name
string
requis

Dashboard name.

Maximum string length: 1024
Exemple:

"New Dashboard"

tiles
object[]
requis

List of tiles/charts to include in the dashboard.

Maximum array length: 500
tags
string[]

Tags for organizing and filtering dashboards.

Maximum array length: 50
Maximum string length: 32
Exemple:
filters
object[]

Dashboard filter keys to add to the dashboard and apply across all tiles

savedQuery
string | null

Optional default dashboard query to persist on the dashboard.

Exemple:

"service.name = 'api'"

savedQueryLanguage
enum<string> | null
défaut:lucene

Query language used by savedQuery.

Options disponibles:
sql,
lucene
Exemple:

"sql"

savedFilterValues
object[]

Optional default dashboard filter values to persist on the dashboard.

containers
object[]

Optional grouping containers. Each tile may join a container via tile.containerId, and a tab inside it via tile.tabId.

Maximum array length: 50

Réponse

Successfully created dashboard

data
object

The dashboard object.

Dernière modification le 14 juillet 2026