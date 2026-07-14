Create Dashboard
Creates a new dashboard
{
"data": {
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890",
"name": "API Monitoring Dashboard",
"tiles": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234",
"name": "API Request Volume",
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"w": 6,
"h": 3,
"config": {
"displayType": "line",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111111",
"select": [
{
"aggFn": "count",
"where": "service:api"
}
]
}
}
],
"tags": [
"api",
"monitoring"
],
"filters": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a301004",
"type": "QUERY_EXPRESSION",
"name": "Environment",
"expression": "environment",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111111"
}
]
}
}
{
"message": "Could not find the following source IDs: 68fa86308aa879b977aa6af6"
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "Dashboard validation failed: name is required"
}
Autorisations
Bearer authentication header of the form
Bearer <token>, where
<token> is your auth token.
Corps
Dashboard name.
1024
"New Dashboard"
List of tiles/charts to include in the dashboard.
500
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Tags for organizing and filtering dashboards.
50
32
["development"]
Dashboard filter keys to add to the dashboard and apply across all tiles
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Optional default dashboard query to persist on the dashboard.
"service.name = 'api'"
Query language used by savedQuery.
sql,
lucene
"sql"
Optional default dashboard filter values to persist on the dashboard.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Optional grouping containers. Each tile may join a container via tile.containerId, and a tab inside it via tile.tabId.
50
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Réponse
Successfully created dashboard
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{
"data": {
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890",
"name": "API Monitoring Dashboard",
"tiles": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234",
"name": "API Request Volume",
"x": 0,
"y": 0,
"w": 6,
"h": 3,
"config": {
"displayType": "line",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111111",
"select": [
{
"aggFn": "count",
"where": "service:api"
}
]
}
}
],
"tags": [
"api",
"monitoring"
],
"filters": [
{
"id": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a301004",
"type": "QUERY_EXPRESSION",
"name": "Environment",
"expression": "environment",
"sourceId": "65f5e4a3b9e77c001a111111"
}
]
}
}
{
"message": "Could not find the following source IDs: 68fa86308aa879b977aa6af6"
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "Dashboard validation failed: name is required"
}