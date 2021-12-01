ANSI SQL Compatibility of ClickHouse SQL Dialect
note
This article relies on Table 38, “Feature taxonomy and definition for mandatory features”, Annex F of ISO/IEC CD 9075-2:2011.
Differences in Behaviour
The following table lists cases when query feature works in ClickHouse, but behaves not as specified in ANSI SQL.
|Feature ID
|Feature Name
|Difference
|E011
|Numeric data types
|Numeric literal with period is interpreted as approximate (
Float64) instead of exact (
Decimal)
|E051-05
|Select items can be renamed
|Item renames have a wider visibility scope than just the SELECT result
|E141-01
|NOT NULL constraints
NOT NULL is implied for table columns by default
|E011-04
|Arithmetic operators
|ClickHouse overflows instead of checked arithmetic and changes the result data type based on custom rules
Feature Status
|Feature ID
|Feature Name
|Status
|Comment
|E011
|Numeric data types
|Partial
|E011-01
|INTEGER and SMALLINT data types
|Yes
|E011-02
|REAL, DOUBLE PRECISION and FLOAT data types data types
|Yes
|E011-03
|DECIMAL and NUMERIC data types
|Yes
|E011-04
|Arithmetic operators
|Yes
|E011-05
|Numeric comparison
|Yes
|E011-06
|Implicit casting among the numeric data types
|No
|ANSI SQL allows arbitrary implicit cast between numeric types, while ClickHouse relies on functions having multiple overloads instead of implicit cast
|E021
|Character string types
|Partial
|E021-01
|CHARACTER data type
|Yes
|E021-02
|CHARACTER VARYING data type
|Yes
|E021-03
|Character literals
|Yes
|E021-04
|CHARACTER_LENGTH function
|Partial
|No
USING clause
|E021-05
|OCTET_LENGTH function
|No
LENGTH behaves similarly
|E021-06
|SUBSTRING
|Partial
|No support for
SIMILAR and
ESCAPE clauses, no
SUBSTRING_REGEX variant
|E021-07
|Character concatenation
|Partial
|No
COLLATE clause
|E021-08
|UPPER and LOWER functions
|Yes
|E021-09
|TRIM function
|Yes
|E021-10
|Implicit casting among the fixed-length and variable-length character string types
|Partial
|ANSI SQL allows arbitrary implicit cast between string types, while ClickHouse relies on functions having multiple overloads instead of implicit cast
|E021-11
|POSITION function
|Partial
|No support for
IN and
USING clauses, no
POSITION_REGEX variant
|E021-12
|Character comparison
|Yes
|E031
|Identifiers
|Partial
|E031-01
|Delimited identifiers
|Partial
|Unicode literal support is limited
|E031-02
|Lower case identifiers
|Yes
|E031-03
|Trailing underscore
|Yes
|E051
|Basic query specification
|Partial
|E051-01
|SELECT DISTINCT
|Yes
|E051-02
|GROUP BY clause
|Yes
|E051-04
|GROUP BY can contain columns not in
<select list>
|Yes
|E051-05
|Select items can be renamed
|Yes
|E051-06
|HAVING clause
|Yes
|E051-07
|Qualified * in select list
|Yes
|E051-08
|Correlation name in the FROM clause
|Yes
|E051-09
|Rename columns in the FROM clause
|No
|E061
|Basic predicates and search conditions
|Partial
|E061-01
|Comparison predicate
|Yes
|E061-02
|BETWEEN predicate
|Partial
|No
SYMMETRIC and
ASYMMETRIC clause
|E061-03
|IN predicate with list of values
|Yes
|E061-04
|LIKE predicate
|Yes
|E061-05
|LIKE predicate: ESCAPE clause
|No
|E061-06
|NULL predicate
|Yes
|E061-07
|Quantified comparison predicate
|No
|E061-08
|EXISTS predicate
|No
|E061-09
|Subqueries in comparison predicate
|Yes
|E061-11
|Subqueries in IN predicate
|Yes
|E061-12
|Subqueries in quantified comparison predicate
|No
|E061-13
|Correlated subqueries
|No
|E061-14
|Search condition
|Yes
|E071
|Basic query expressions
|Partial
|E071-01
|UNION DISTINCT table operator
|Yes
|E071-02
|UNION ALL table operator
|Yes
|E071-03
|EXCEPT DISTINCT table operator
|No
|E071-05
|Columns combined via table operators need not have exactly the same data type
|Yes
|E071-06
|Table operators in subqueries
|Yes
|E081
|Basic privileges
|Yes
|E081-01
|SELECT privilege at the table level
|Yes
|E081-02
|DELETE privilege
|E081-03
|INSERT privilege at the table level
|Yes
|E081-04
|UPDATE privilege at the table level
|Yes
|E081-05
|UPDATE privilege at the column level
|E081-06
|REFERENCES privilege at the table level
|E081-07
|REFERENCES privilege at the column level
|E081-08
|WITH GRANT OPTION
|Yes
|E081-09
|USAGE privilege
|E081-10
|EXECUTE privilege
|E091
|Set functions
|Yes
|E091-01
|AVG
|Yes
|E091-02
|COUNT
|Yes
|E091-03
|MAX
|Yes
|E091-04
|MIN
|Yes
|E091-05
|SUM
|Yes
|E091-06
|ALL quantifier
|Yes
|E091-07
|DISTINCT quantifier
|Yes
|Not all aggregate functions supported
|E101
|Basic data manipulation
|Partial
|E101-01
|INSERT statement
|Yes
|Note: primary key in ClickHouse does not imply the
UNIQUE constraint
|E101-03
|Searched UPDATE statement
|Partial
|There’s an
ALTER UPDATE statement for batch data modification
|E101-04
|Searched DELETE statement
|Partial
|There’s an
ALTER DELETE statement for batch data removal
|E111
|Single row SELECT statement
|No
|E121
|Basic cursor support
|No
|E121-01
|DECLARE CURSOR
|No
|E121-02
|ORDER BY columns need not be in select list
|Yes
|E121-03
|Value expressions in ORDER BY clause
|Yes
|E121-04
|OPEN statement
|No
|E121-06
|Positioned UPDATE statement
|No
|E121-07
|Positioned DELETE statement
|No
|E121-08
|CLOSE statement
|No
|E121-10
|FETCH statement: implicit NEXT
|No
|E121-17
|WITH HOLD cursors
|No
|E131
|Null value support (nulls in lieu of values)
|Yes
|Some restrictions apply
|E141
|Basic integrity constraints
|Partial
|E141-01
|NOT NULL constraints
|Yes
|Note:
NOT NULL is implied for table columns by default
|E141-02
|UNIQUE constraint of NOT NULL columns
|No
|E141-03
|PRIMARY KEY constraints
|Partial
|E141-04
|Basic FOREIGN KEY constraint with the NO ACTION default for both referential delete action and referential update action
|No
|E141-06
|CHECK constraint
|Yes
|E141-07
|Column defaults
|Yes
|E141-08
|NOT NULL inferred on PRIMARY KEY
|Yes
|E141-10
|Names in a foreign key can be specified in any order
|No
|E151
|Transaction support
|No
|E151-01
|COMMIT statement
|No
|E151-02
|ROLLBACK statement
|No
|E152
|Basic SET TRANSACTION statement
|No
|E152-01
|SET TRANSACTION statement: ISOLATION LEVEL SERIALIZABLE clause
|No
|E152-02
|SET TRANSACTION statement: READ ONLY and READ WRITE clauses
|No
|E153
|Updatable queries with subqueries
|Yes
|E161
|SQL comments using leading double minus
|Yes
|E171
|SQLSTATE support
|No
|E182
|Host language binding
|No
|F031
|Basic schema manipulation
|Partial
|F031-01
|CREATE TABLE statement to create persistent base tables
|Partial
|No
SYSTEM VERSIONING,
ON COMMIT,
GLOBAL,
LOCAL,
PRESERVE,
DELETE,
REF IS,
WITH OPTIONS,
UNDER,
LIKE,
PERIOD FOR clauses and no support for user resolved data types
|F031-02
|CREATE VIEW statement
|Partial
|No
RECURSIVE,
CHECK,
UNDER,
WITH OPTIONS clauses and no support for user resolved data types
|F031-03
|GRANT statement
|Yes
|F031-04
|ALTER TABLE statement: ADD COLUMN clause
|Yes
|No support for
GENERATED clause and system time period
|F031-13
|DROP TABLE statement: RESTRICT clause
|No
|F031-16
|DROP VIEW statement: RESTRICT clause
|No
|F031-19
|REVOKE statement: RESTRICT clause
|No
|F041
|Basic joined table
|Partial
|F041-01
|Inner join (but not necessarily the INNER keyword)
|Yes
|F041-02
|INNER keyword
|Yes
|F041-03
|LEFT OUTER JOIN
|Yes
|F041-04
|RIGHT OUTER JOIN
|Yes
|F041-05
|Outer joins can be nested
|Yes
|F041-07
|The inner table in a left or right outer join can also be used in an inner join
|Yes
|F041-08
|All comparison operators are supported (rather than just =)
|No
|F051
|Basic date and time
|Partial
|F051-01
|DATE data type (including support of DATE literal)
|Yes
|F051-02
|TIME data type (including support of TIME literal) with fractional seconds precision of at least 0
|No
|F051-03
|TIMESTAMP data type (including support of TIMESTAMP literal) with fractional seconds precision of at least 0 and 6
|Yes
|F051-04
|Comparison predicate on DATE, TIME, and TIMESTAMP data types
|Yes
|F051-05
|Explicit CAST between datetime types and character string types
|Yes
|F051-06
|CURRENT_DATE
|No
today() is similar
|F051-07
|LOCALTIME
|No
now() is similar
|F051-08
|LOCALTIMESTAMP
|No
|F081
|UNION and EXCEPT in views
|Partial
|F131
|Grouped operations
|Partial
|F131-01
|WHERE, GROUP BY, and HAVING clauses supported in queries with grouped views
|Yes
|F131-02
|Multiple tables supported in queries with grouped views
|Yes
|F131-03
|Set functions supported in queries with grouped views
|Yes
|F131-04
|Subqueries with GROUP BY and HAVING clauses and grouped views
|Yes
|F131-05
|Single row SELECT with GROUP BY and HAVING clauses and grouped views
|No
|F181
|Multiple module support
|No
|F201
|CAST function
|Yes
|F221
|Explicit defaults
|No
|F261
|CASE expression
|Yes
|F261-01
|Simple CASE
|Yes
|F261-02
|Searched CASE
|Yes
|F261-03
|NULLIF
|Yes
|F261-04
|COALESCE
|Yes
|F311
|Schema definition statement
|Partial
|F311-01
|CREATE SCHEMA
|Partial
|See CREATE DATABASE
|F311-02
|CREATE TABLE for persistent base tables
|Yes
|F311-03
|CREATE VIEW
|Yes
|F311-04
|CREATE VIEW: WITH CHECK OPTION
|No
|F311-05
|GRANT statement
|Yes
|F471
|Scalar subquery values
|Yes
|F481
|Expanded NULL predicate
|Yes
|F812
|Basic flagging
|No
|S011
|Distinct data types
|T321
|Basic SQL-invoked routines
|No
|T321-01
|User-defined functions with no overloading
|No
|T321-02
|User-defined stored procedures with no overloading
|No
|T321-03
|Function invocation
|No
|T321-04
|CALL statement
|No
|T321-05
|RETURN statement
|No
|T631
|IN predicate with one list element
|Yes