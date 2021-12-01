ANSI SQL Compatibility of ClickHouse SQL Dialect

E011 Numeric data types Partial

E011-01 INTEGER and SMALLINT data types Yes

E011-02 REAL, DOUBLE PRECISION and FLOAT data types data types Yes

E011-03 DECIMAL and NUMERIC data types Yes

E011-04 Arithmetic operators Yes

E011-05 Numeric comparison Yes

E011-06 Implicit casting among the numeric data types No ANSI SQL allows arbitrary implicit cast between numeric types, while ClickHouse relies on functions having multiple overloads instead of implicit cast

E021 Character string types Partial

E021-01 CHARACTER data type Yes

E021-02 CHARACTER VARYING data type Yes

E021-03 Character literals Yes

E021-04 CHARACTER_LENGTH function Partial No USING clause

E021-05 OCTET_LENGTH function No LENGTH behaves similarly

E021-06 SUBSTRING Partial No support for SIMILAR and ESCAPE clauses, no SUBSTRING_REGEX variant

E021-07 Character concatenation Partial No COLLATE clause

E021-08 UPPER and LOWER functions Yes

E021-09 TRIM function Yes

E021-10 Implicit casting among the fixed-length and variable-length character string types Partial ANSI SQL allows arbitrary implicit cast between string types, while ClickHouse relies on functions having multiple overloads instead of implicit cast

E021-11 POSITION function Partial No support for IN and USING clauses, no POSITION_REGEX variant

E021-12 Character comparison Yes

E031 Identifiers Partial

E031-01 Delimited identifiers Partial Unicode literal support is limited

E031-02 Lower case identifiers Yes

E031-03 Trailing underscore Yes

E051 Basic query specification Partial

E051-01 SELECT DISTINCT Yes

E051-02 GROUP BY clause Yes

E051-04 GROUP BY can contain columns not in <select list> Yes

E051-05 Select items can be renamed Yes

E051-06 HAVING clause Yes

E051-07 Qualified * in select list Yes

E051-08 Correlation name in the FROM clause Yes

E051-09 Rename columns in the FROM clause No

E061 Basic predicates and search conditions Partial

E061-01 Comparison predicate Yes

E061-02 BETWEEN predicate Partial No SYMMETRIC and ASYMMETRIC clause

E061-03 IN predicate with list of values Yes

E061-04 LIKE predicate Yes

E061-05 LIKE predicate: ESCAPE clause No

E061-06 NULL predicate Yes

E061-07 Quantified comparison predicate No

E061-08 EXISTS predicate No

E061-09 Subqueries in comparison predicate Yes

E061-11 Subqueries in IN predicate Yes

E061-12 Subqueries in quantified comparison predicate No

E061-13 Correlated subqueries No

E061-14 Search condition Yes

E071 Basic query expressions Partial

E071-01 UNION DISTINCT table operator Yes

E071-02 UNION ALL table operator Yes

E071-03 EXCEPT DISTINCT table operator No

E071-05 Columns combined via table operators need not have exactly the same data type Yes

E071-06 Table operators in subqueries Yes

E081 Basic privileges Yes

E081-01 SELECT privilege at the table level Yes

E081-02 DELETE privilege

E081-03 INSERT privilege at the table level Yes

E081-04 UPDATE privilege at the table level Yes

E081-05 UPDATE privilege at the column level

E081-06 REFERENCES privilege at the table level

E081-07 REFERENCES privilege at the column level

E081-08 WITH GRANT OPTION Yes

E081-09 USAGE privilege

E081-10 EXECUTE privilege

E091 Set functions Yes

E091-01 AVG Yes

E091-02 COUNT Yes

E091-03 MAX Yes

E091-04 MIN Yes

E091-05 SUM Yes

E091-06 ALL quantifier Yes

E091-07 DISTINCT quantifier Yes Not all aggregate functions supported

E101 Basic data manipulation Partial

E101-01 INSERT statement Yes Note: primary key in ClickHouse does not imply the UNIQUE constraint

E101-03 Searched UPDATE statement Partial There’s an ALTER UPDATE statement for batch data modification

E101-04 Searched DELETE statement Partial There’s an ALTER DELETE statement for batch data removal

E111 Single row SELECT statement No

E121 Basic cursor support No

E121-01 DECLARE CURSOR No

E121-02 ORDER BY columns need not be in select list Yes

E121-03 Value expressions in ORDER BY clause Yes

E121-04 OPEN statement No

E121-06 Positioned UPDATE statement No

E121-07 Positioned DELETE statement No

E121-08 CLOSE statement No

E121-10 FETCH statement: implicit NEXT No

E121-17 WITH HOLD cursors No

E131 Null value support (nulls in lieu of values) Yes Some restrictions apply

E141 Basic integrity constraints Partial

E141-01 NOT NULL constraints Yes Note: NOT NULL is implied for table columns by default

E141-02 UNIQUE constraint of NOT NULL columns No

E141-03 PRIMARY KEY constraints Partial

E141-04 Basic FOREIGN KEY constraint with the NO ACTION default for both referential delete action and referential update action No

E141-06 CHECK constraint Yes

E141-07 Column defaults Yes

E141-08 NOT NULL inferred on PRIMARY KEY Yes

E141-10 Names in a foreign key can be specified in any order No

E151 Transaction support No

E151-01 COMMIT statement No

E151-02 ROLLBACK statement No

E152 Basic SET TRANSACTION statement No

E152-01 SET TRANSACTION statement: ISOLATION LEVEL SERIALIZABLE clause No

E152-02 SET TRANSACTION statement: READ ONLY and READ WRITE clauses No

E153 Updatable queries with subqueries Yes

E161 SQL comments using leading double minus Yes

E171 SQLSTATE support No

E182 Host language binding No

F031 Basic schema manipulation Partial

F031-01 CREATE TABLE statement to create persistent base tables Partial No SYSTEM VERSIONING , ON COMMIT , GLOBAL , LOCAL , PRESERVE , DELETE , REF IS , WITH OPTIONS , UNDER , LIKE , PERIOD FOR clauses and no support for user resolved data types

F031-02 CREATE VIEW statement Partial No RECURSIVE , CHECK , UNDER , WITH OPTIONS clauses and no support for user resolved data types

F031-03 GRANT statement Yes

F031-04 ALTER TABLE statement: ADD COLUMN clause Yes No support for GENERATED clause and system time period

F031-13 DROP TABLE statement: RESTRICT clause No

F031-16 DROP VIEW statement: RESTRICT clause No

F031-19 REVOKE statement: RESTRICT clause No

F041 Basic joined table Partial

F041-01 Inner join (but not necessarily the INNER keyword) Yes

F041-02 INNER keyword Yes

F041-03 LEFT OUTER JOIN Yes

F041-04 RIGHT OUTER JOIN Yes

F041-05 Outer joins can be nested Yes

F041-07 The inner table in a left or right outer join can also be used in an inner join Yes

F041-08 All comparison operators are supported (rather than just =) No

F051 Basic date and time Partial

F051-01 DATE data type (including support of DATE literal) Yes

F051-02 TIME data type (including support of TIME literal) with fractional seconds precision of at least 0 No

F051-03 TIMESTAMP data type (including support of TIMESTAMP literal) with fractional seconds precision of at least 0 and 6 Yes

F051-04 Comparison predicate on DATE, TIME, and TIMESTAMP data types Yes

F051-05 Explicit CAST between datetime types and character string types Yes

F051-06 CURRENT_DATE No today() is similar

F051-07 LOCALTIME No now() is similar

F051-08 LOCALTIMESTAMP No

F081 UNION and EXCEPT in views Partial

F131 Grouped operations Partial

F131-01 WHERE, GROUP BY, and HAVING clauses supported in queries with grouped views Yes

F131-02 Multiple tables supported in queries with grouped views Yes

F131-03 Set functions supported in queries with grouped views Yes

F131-04 Subqueries with GROUP BY and HAVING clauses and grouped views Yes

F131-05 Single row SELECT with GROUP BY and HAVING clauses and grouped views No

F181 Multiple module support No

F201 CAST function Yes

F221 Explicit defaults No

F261 CASE expression Yes

F261-01 Simple CASE Yes

F261-02 Searched CASE Yes

F261-03 NULLIF Yes

F261-04 COALESCE Yes

F311 Schema definition statement Partial

F311-01 CREATE SCHEMA Partial See CREATE DATABASE

F311-02 CREATE TABLE for persistent base tables Yes

F311-03 CREATE VIEW Yes

F311-04 CREATE VIEW: WITH CHECK OPTION No

F311-05 GRANT statement Yes

F471 Scalar subquery values Yes

F481 Expanded NULL predicate Yes

F812 Basic flagging No

S011 Distinct data types

T321 Basic SQL-invoked routines No

T321-01 User-defined functions with no overloading No

T321-02 User-defined stored procedures with no overloading No

T321-03 Function invocation No

T321-04 CALL statement No

T321-05 RETURN statement No