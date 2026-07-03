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السؤال

كيف يمكنني أخذ نسخة احتياطية من قسم معيّن في ClickHouse؟

الإجابة

انظر المثال أدناه، فهو يستخدم إعداد قرص S3(Minio) المذكور في صفحة أمثلة Docker Compose الخاصة بنا.
هذا لا ينطبق على ClickHouse Cloud
أنشئ جدولًا:
أضف بعض البيانات لملء كلا القسمين بالتساوي:
تحقق من البيانات:
أنشئ نسخة احتياطية للقسم ذي المعرّف 1 على القرص s3 المُعدّ:
احذف الجدول:
استعد القسم ذي المعرّف 1 فقط من النسخة الاحتياطية:
تحقّق من صحة البيانات المستعادة:
آخر تعديل في ٣ يوليو ٢٠٢٦