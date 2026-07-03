ch_minio_s3 :) INSERT INTO my_table SELECT toDateTime( now () + number ) AS event_time, randomPrintableASCII( 10 ) AS field_foo, randomPrintableASCII( 20 ) AS field_bar, number FROM numbers( 1000000 ) INSERT INTO my_table SELECT toDateTime( now () + number ) AS event_time, randomPrintableASCII( 10 ) AS field_foo, randomPrintableASCII( 20 ) AS field_bar, number FROM numbers( 1000000 ) Query id: bf6ef803 - 5747 - 4ea1 - ad00 - a17967e349b6 Ok. 0 rows in set . Elapsed: 0 . 282 sec. Processed 1 . 00 million rows , 8 . 00 MB ( 3 . 55 million rows / s., 28 . 39 MB / s.)