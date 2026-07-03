حول الحصص وتعقيد الاستعلام

# AS the privileged user

# create a user

clickhouse - cloud :) CREATE USER user_with_quota IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password BY 'Dr6P1S8SGaQ@u!BUAnv' ;

-- CREATE USER user_with_quota IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_hash BY '2444E98ADA7433FC12F55C467D3564BF87F47B1A996E70D77496A2F1E42BAD73' SALT '129F92F8AB4AB6E56A01AA826D10D1239F14148606E197EB19D7612F8AF8BC52'

-- Query id: 542a4013-e34c-4776-b374-962fcfd2575a

-- Ok.

-- 0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.097 sec.

# create a role to which quotas will be applied

clickhouse - cloud :) CREATE ROLE role_with_quota

-- CREATE ROLE role_with_quota

-- Query id: 133a843b-8619-4642-84d9-9c232539b6a0

-- Ok.

-- 0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.096 sec.

-- grant select privileges

clickhouse - cloud :) GRANT SELECT ON default . * TO role_with_quota;

-- GRANT SELECT ON default.* TO role_with_quota

-- Query id: 1b0e295e-597d-477f-8847-13411157fd1c

-- Ok.

-- 0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.100 sec.

-- grant role to the user

clickhouse - cloud :) GRANT role_with_quota TO user_with_quota

-- GRANT role_with_quota TO user_with_quota

-- Query id: 0e19ff50-8990-4c17-8f91-5c8ce4142bdd

-- Ok.

-- 0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.099 sec.

-- create a quota that allows max 10 result rows in each 10 seconds interval and apply that to the role

clickhouse - cloud :) CREATE QUOTA quota_max_10_result_rows_per_10_seconds FOR INTERVAL 10 second MAX result_rows = 10 TO role_with_quota

-- CREATE QUOTA quota_max_10_result_rows_per_10_seconds FOR INTERVAL 10 second MAX result_rows = 10 TO role_with_quota

-- 0 rows in set. Elapsed: 23.427 sec.