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حول الحصص وتعقيد الاستعلام

تُعد الحصص وتعقيد الاستعلام وسيلتين فعالتين لفرض حدود وقيود على ما يمكن للمستخدمين فعله في ClickHouse. تفرض الحصص قيودًا ضمن إطار زمني محدد، بينما يُطبَّق تعقيد الاستعلام بغضّ النظر عن الفترات الزمنية. توضح هذه المقالة في قاعدة المعارف أمثلة على كيفية تطبيق هذين النهجين المختلفين.

بيانات المثال

سنشير إلى جدول المثال البسيط هذا في الأمثلة التالية:

استخدام الحصة

في هذا المثال، ننشئ دور سنطبّق عليه الحصة لا تسمح باسترجاع أكثر من 10 صفوف من النتائج خلال كل فترة مقدارها 10 ثوانٍ:
الآن سجّل الدخول باستخدام المستخدم user_with_quota
لاحظ أن المستخدم سيحتاج إلى الانتظار 5 ثوانٍ أخرى قبل أن يتمكن من الحصول على “حصة” جديدة من مجموعة نتائج تضم 10 صفوف.

استخدام تعقيد الاستعلام

في هذا المثال، ننشئ دورًا سنطبّق عليه SETTING لتعقيد الاستعلام، بحيث لا يسمح بإرجاع أكثر من صف واحد لكل query.
الآن سجّل الدخول باسم المستخدم user_with_query_complexity:
عند محاولة الحصول على أكثر من صف واحد في مجموعة النتائج، سيُطبَّق قيد تعقيد الاستعلام.
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