git-import الأصلية الموزعة مع ClickHouse.
توفّر البيانات الناتجة ملف
tsv لكل جدول من الجداول التالية:
commits- عمليات commit مع الإحصاءات.
file_changes- الملفات التي تغيّرت في كل commit، مع معلومات عن التغيير والإحصاءات.
line_changes- كل سطر تغيّر في كل ملف تغيّر في كل commit، مع معلومات كاملة عن السطر ومعلومات عن آخر تغيير سابق لهذا السطر.
commits- 7.8M - 266,051 صفًا
file_changes- 53M - 266,051 صفًا
line_changes- 2.7G - 7,535,157 صفًا
هذا أمر اختياري. نحن نوفر البيانات مجانًا — راجع تنزيل البيانات وإدخالها.
توليد البيانات
سيستغرق هذا نحو 3 دقائق (اعتبارًا من 8 نوفمبر 2022 على جهاز MacBook Pro 2021) لإكماله لمستودع ClickHouse. يمكن الحصول على قائمة كاملة بالخيارات المتاحة من المساعدة المدمجة في الأداة.
git clone git@github.com:ClickHouse/ClickHouse.git
cd ClickHouse
clickhouse git-import --skip-paths 'generated\.cpp|^(contrib|docs?|website|libs/(libcityhash|liblz4|libdivide|libvectorclass|libdouble-conversion|libcpuid|libzstd|libfarmhash|libmetrohash|libpoco|libwidechar_width))/' --skip-commits-with-messages '^Merge branch '
يوفّر هذا القسم أيضًا عبارات DDL لكل جدول من الجداول المذكورة أعلاه، على سبيل المثال:
clickhouse git-import -h
يُفترض أن تعمل هذه الاستعلامات مع أي مستودع. لا تتردد في الاستكشاف وإبلاغنا بما تتوصل إليه بعض الإرشادات المتعلقة بأوقات التنفيذ (اعتبارًا من نوفمبر 2022):
CREATE TABLE git.commits
(
hash String,
author LowCardinality(String),
time DateTime,
message String,
files_added UInt32,
files_deleted UInt32,
files_renamed UInt32,
files_modified UInt32,
lines_added UInt32,
lines_deleted UInt32,
hunks_added UInt32,
hunks_removed UInt32,
hunks_changed UInt32
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time;
- Linux -
~/clickhouse git-import- 160 دقيقة
يمكن استخدام البيانات التالية لإعادة إنشاء بيئة عمل فعّالة. وبدلًا من ذلك، تتوفر مجموعة البيانات هذه على play.clickhouse.com - راجع الاستعلامات لمزيد من التفاصيل. يمكن العثور أدناه على الملفات التي تم إنشاؤها للمستودعات التالية:
تنزيل البيانات وإدراجها
- ClickHouse (8 نوفمبر 2022)
- https://datasets-documentation.s3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/commits.tsv.xz - 2.5 MB
- https://datasets-documentation.s3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/file_changes.tsv.xz - 4.5MB
- https://datasets-documentation.s3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/line_changes.tsv.xz - 127.4 MB
- Linux (8 نوفمبر 2022)
أدرِج البيانات باستخدام
DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS git;
CREATE DATABASE git;
CREATE TABLE git.commits
(
hash String,
author LowCardinality(String),
time DateTime,
message String,
files_added UInt32,
files_deleted UInt32,
files_renamed UInt32,
files_modified UInt32,
lines_added UInt32,
lines_deleted UInt32,
hunks_added UInt32,
hunks_removed UInt32,
hunks_changed UInt32
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time;
CREATE TABLE git.file_changes
(
change_type Enum('Add' = 1, 'Delete' = 2, 'Modify' = 3, 'Rename' = 4, 'Copy' = 5, 'Type' = 6),
path LowCardinality(String),
old_path LowCardinality(String),
file_extension LowCardinality(String),
lines_added UInt32,
lines_deleted UInt32,
hunks_added UInt32,
hunks_removed UInt32,
hunks_changed UInt32,
commit_hash String,
author LowCardinality(String),
time DateTime,
commit_message String,
commit_files_added UInt32,
commit_files_deleted UInt32,
commit_files_renamed UInt32,
commit_files_modified UInt32,
commit_lines_added UInt32,
commit_lines_deleted UInt32,
commit_hunks_added UInt32,
commit_hunks_removed UInt32,
commit_hunks_changed UInt32
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time;
CREATE TABLE git.line_changes
(
sign Int8,
line_number_old UInt32,
line_number_new UInt32,
hunk_num UInt32,
hunk_start_line_number_old UInt32,
hunk_start_line_number_new UInt32,
hunk_lines_added UInt32,
hunk_lines_deleted UInt32,
hunk_context LowCardinality(String),
line LowCardinality(String),
indent UInt8,
line_type Enum('Empty' = 0, 'Comment' = 1, 'Punct' = 2, 'Code' = 3),
prev_commit_hash String,
prev_author LowCardinality(String),
prev_time DateTime,
file_change_type Enum('Add' = 1, 'Delete' = 2, 'Modify' = 3, 'Rename' = 4, 'Copy' = 5, 'Type' = 6),
path LowCardinality(String),
old_path LowCardinality(String),
file_extension LowCardinality(String),
file_lines_added UInt32,
file_lines_deleted UInt32,
file_hunks_added UInt32,
file_hunks_removed UInt32,
file_hunks_changed UInt32,
commit_hash String,
author LowCardinality(String),
time DateTime,
commit_message String,
commit_files_added UInt32,
commit_files_deleted UInt32,
commit_files_renamed UInt32,
commit_files_modified UInt32,
commit_lines_added UInt32,
commit_lines_deleted UInt32,
commit_hunks_added UInt32,
commit_hunks_removed UInt32,
commit_hunks_changed UInt32
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY time;
INSERT INTO SELECT ودالة s3. على سبيل المثال، نُدرِج أدناه ملفات ClickHouse في الجداول المقابلة لها:
commits
INSERT INTO git.commits SELECT *
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/commits.tsv.xz', 'TSV', 'hash String,author LowCardinality(String), time DateTime, message String, files_added UInt32, files_deleted UInt32, files_renamed UInt32, files_modified UInt32, lines_added UInt32, lines_deleted UInt32, hunks_added UInt32, hunks_removed UInt32, hunks_changed UInt32')
file_changes
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 1.826 sec. Processed 62.78 thousand rows, 8.50 MB (34.39 thousand rows/s., 4.66 MB/s.)
INSERT INTO git.file_changes SELECT *
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/file_changes.tsv.xz', 'TSV', 'change_type Enum(\'Add\' = 1, \'Delete\' = 2, \'Modify\' = 3, \'Rename\' = 4, \'Copy\' = 5, \'Type\' = 6), path LowCardinality(String), old_path LowCardinality(String), file_extension LowCardinality(String), lines_added UInt32, lines_deleted UInt32, hunks_added UInt32, hunks_removed UInt32, hunks_changed UInt32, commit_hash String, author LowCardinality(String), time DateTime, commit_message String, commit_files_added UInt32, commit_files_deleted UInt32, commit_files_renamed UInt32, commit_files_modified UInt32, commit_lines_added UInt32, commit_lines_deleted UInt32, commit_hunks_added UInt32, commit_hunks_removed UInt32, commit_hunks_changed UInt32')
line_changes
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 2.688 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 48.30 MB (98.97 thousand rows/s., 17.97 MB/s.)
INSERT INTO git.line_changes SELECT *
FROM s3('https://datasets-documentation.s3.amazonaws.com/github/commits/clickhouse/line_changes.tsv.xz', 'TSV', ' sign Int8, line_number_old UInt32, line_number_new UInt32, hunk_num UInt32, hunk_start_line_number_old UInt32, hunk_start_line_number_new UInt32, hunk_lines_added UInt32,\n hunk_lines_deleted UInt32, hunk_context LowCardinality(String), line LowCardinality(String), indent UInt8, line_type Enum(\'Empty\' = 0, \'Comment\' = 1, \'Punct\' = 2, \'Code\' = 3), prev_commit_hash String, prev_author LowCardinality(String), prev_time DateTime, file_change_type Enum(\'Add\' = 1, \'Delete\' = 2, \'Modify\' = 3, \'Rename\' = 4, \'Copy\' = 5, \'Type\' = 6),\n path LowCardinality(String), old_path LowCardinality(String), file_extension LowCardinality(String), file_lines_added UInt32, file_lines_deleted UInt32, file_hunks_added UInt32, file_hunks_removed UInt32, file_hunks_changed UInt32, commit_hash String,\n author LowCardinality(String), time DateTime, commit_message String, commit_files_added UInt32, commit_files_deleted UInt32, commit_files_renamed UInt32, commit_files_modified UInt32, commit_lines_added UInt32, commit_lines_deleted UInt32, commit_hunks_added UInt32, commit_hunks_removed UInt32, commit_hunks_changed UInt32')
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 50.535 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 2.09 GB (149.11 thousand rows/s., 41.40 MB/s.)
تقترح الأداة عدة استعلامات من خلال مخرجات المساعدة الخاصة بها. وقد أجبنا عن هذه الاستعلامات، إلى جانب بعض الأسئلة الإضافية ذات الاهتمام. وهذه الاستعلامات مرتبة تقريبًا حسب تزايد مستوى التعقيد، بخلاف الترتيب العشوائي الذي تعرضه الأداة. مجموعة البيانات هذه متاحة في play.clickhouse.com ضمن قواعد البيانات
الاستعلامات
git_clickhouse. ونوفر رابطًا إلى هذه البيئة لجميع الاستعلامات، مع تكييف اسم قاعدة البيانات حسب الحاجة. يُرجى ملاحظة أن نتائج play قد تختلف عن تلك المعروضة هنا بسبب اختلاف وقت جمع البيانات.
أبسط الاستعلامات. هنا نستعرض جميع رسائل commit الخاصة بالملف
سجلّ ملف واحد
StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp. ونظرًا إلى أن الأحدث غالبًا ما تكون أكثر إثارة للاهتمام، فإننا نفرزها بحيث تظهر أحدث الرسائل أولًا.
تشغيل
SELECT
time,
substring(commit_hash, 1, 11) AS commit,
change_type,
author,
path,
old_path,
lines_added,
lines_deleted,
commit_message
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path = 'src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp'
ORDER BY time DESC
LIMIT 10
يمكننا أيضًا مراجعة تغييرات الأسطر، مع استبعاد عمليات إعادة التسمية؛ أي إننا لن نعرض التغييرات التي سبقت عملية إعادة التسمية عندما كان الملف موجودًا باسم مختلف: تشغيل
┌────────────────time─┬─commit──────┬─change_type─┬─author─────────────┬─path────────────────────────────────────────┬─old_path─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┬─commit_message───────────────────────────────────┐
│ 2022-10-30 16:30:51 │ c68ab231f91 │ Modify │ Alexander Tokmakov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 13 │ 10 │ fix accessing part in Deleting state │
│ 2022-10-23 16:24:20 │ b40d9200d20 │ Modify │ Anton Popov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 28 │ 30 │ better semantic of constsness of DataPartStorage │
│ 2022-10-23 01:23:15 │ 56e5daba0c9 │ Modify │ Anton Popov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 28 │ 44 │ remove DataPartStorageBuilder │
│ 2022-10-21 13:35:37 │ 851f556d65a │ Modify │ Igor Nikonov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 3 │ 2 │ Remove unused parameter │
│ 2022-10-21 13:02:52 │ 13d31eefbc3 │ Modify │ Igor Nikonov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 4 │ 4 │ Replicated merge tree polishing │
│ 2022-10-21 12:25:19 │ 4e76629aafc │ Modify │ Azat Khuzhin │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 3 │ 2 │ Fixes for -Wshorten-64-to-32 │
│ 2022-10-19 13:59:28 │ 05e6b94b541 │ Modify │ Antonio Andelic │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 4 │ 0 │ Polishing │
│ 2022-10-19 13:34:20 │ e5408aac991 │ Modify │ Antonio Andelic │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 3 │ 53 │ Simplify logic │
│ 2022-10-18 15:36:11 │ 7befe2825c9 │ Modify │ Alexey Milovidov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 2 │ 2 │ Update StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │
│ 2022-10-18 15:35:44 │ 0623ad4e374 │ Modify │ Alexey Milovidov │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ │ 1 │ 1 │ Update StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │
└─────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec. Processed 12.10 thousand rows, 1.60 MB (1.93 million rows/s., 255.40 MB/s.)
SELECT
time,
substring(commit_hash, 1, 11) AS commit,
sign,
line_number_old,
line_number_new,
author,
line
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE path = 'src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp'
ORDER BY line_number_new ASC
LIMIT 10
لاحظ أن هناك صيغة أكثر تعقيدًا لهذا الاستعلام، إذ نعثر فيها على سجل الـ commit لملف سطرًا بسطر مع أخذ عمليات إعادة التسمية في الحسبان.
┌────────────────time─┬─commit──────┬─sign─┬─line_number_old─┬─line_number_new─┬─author───────────┬─line──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 2020-04-16 02:06:10 │ cdeda4ab915 │ -1 │ 1 │ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ #include <Disks/DiskSpaceMonitor.h> │
│ 2020-04-16 02:06:10 │ cdeda4ab915 │ 1 │ 2 │ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ #include <Core/Defines.h> │
│ 2020-04-16 02:06:10 │ cdeda4ab915 │ 1 │ 2 │ 2 │ Alexey Milovidov │ │
│ 2021-05-03 23:46:51 │ 02ce9cc7254 │ -1 │ 3 │ 2 │ Alexey Milovidov │ #include <Common/FieldVisitors.h> │
│ 2021-05-27 22:21:02 │ e2f29b9df02 │ -1 │ 3 │ 2 │ s-kat │ #include <Common/FieldVisitors.h> │
│ 2022-10-03 22:30:50 │ 210882b9c4d │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ alesapin │ #include <ranges> │
│ 2022-10-23 16:24:20 │ b40d9200d20 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ Anton Popov │ #include <cstddef> │
│ 2021-06-20 09:24:43 │ 4c391f8e994 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ Mike Kot │ #include "Common/hex.h" │
│ 2021-12-29 09:18:56 │ 8112a712336 │ -1 │ 6 │ 5 │ avogar │ #include <Common/ThreadPool.h> │
│ 2022-04-21 20:19:13 │ 9133e398b8c │ 1 │ 11 │ 12 │ Nikolai Kochetov │ #include <Storages/MergeTree/DataPartStorageOnDisk.h> │
└─────────────────────┴─────────────┴──────┴─────────────────┴─────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.258 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 654.92 MB (29.24 million rows/s., 2.54 GB/s.)
هذا مهم للتحليل اللاحق عندما نريد أن نأخذ في الاعتبار فقط الملفات الحالية في المستودع. ونقدّر هذه المجموعة بأنها الملفات التي لم تُعَد تسميتها أو تُحذف (ثم تُضاف مرة أخرى/تُعاد تسميتها مرة أخرى). ملاحظة: يبدو أن سجل commit قد تعرّض لانقطاع فيما يتعلق بالملفات ضمن الأدلة
العثور على الملفات الحالية النشطة
dbms و
libs و
tests/testflows/ أثناء إعادة تسميتها. لذلك نستبعد هذه أيضًا.
تشغيل
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)') ORDER BY path
LIMIT 10
لاحظ أن هذا يتيح إعادة تسمية الملفات ثم إعادتها لاحقًا إلى أسمائها الأصلية. أولًا، نجمع
┌─path────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01054_random_printable_ascii_ubsan.sh │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/02247_read_bools_as_numbers_json.sh │
│ tests/performance/file_table_function.xml │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01902_self_aliases_in_columns.sql │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01070_h3_get_base_cell.reference │
│ src/Functions/ztest.cpp │
│ src/Interpreters/InterpreterShowTablesQuery.h │
│ src/Parsers/Kusto/ParserKQLStatement.h │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/00938_dataset_test.sql │
│ src/Dictionaries/Embedded/GeodataProviders/Types.h │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.085 sec. Processed 532.10 thousand rows, 8.68 MB (6.30 million rows/s., 102.64 MB/s.)
old_path للحصول على قائمة بالملفات المحذوفة نتيجة إعادة التسمية. ثم نضمّ هذه القائمة إلى آخر عملية لكل
path. وأخيرًا، نرشّح هذه القائمة للاحتفاظ فقط بالعناصر التي لا يكون فيها الحدث الأخير
Delete.
تشغيل
SELECT uniq(path)
FROM
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)') ORDER BY path
)
لاحظ أننا تخطّينا استيراد عدة أدلة أثناء عملية الاستيراد، أي:
┌─uniq(path)─┐
│ 18559 │
└────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.089 sec. Processed 532.10 thousand rows, 8.68 MB (6.01 million rows/s., 97.99 MB/s.)
--skip-paths 'generated\.cpp|^(contrib|docs?|website|libs/(libcityhash|liblz4|libdivide|libvectorclass|libdouble-conversion|libcpuid|libzstd|libfarmhash|libmetrohash|libpoco|libwidechar_width))/'
يُظهر تطبيق هذا النمط على
git list-files العدد 18155.
لذا فإن حلّنا الحالي ليس سوى تقدير للملفات الحالية الاختلاف هنا ناتج عن عدة عوامل:
git ls-files | grep -v -E 'generated\.cpp|^(contrib|docs?|website|libs/(libcityhash|liblz4|libdivide|libvectorclass|libdouble-conversion|libcpuid|libzstd|libfarmhash|libmetrohash|libpoco|libwidechar_width))/' | wc -l
18155
- قد تحدث إعادة التسمية بالتزامن مع تعديلات أخرى على الملف. وتُسجَّل هذه كأحداث منفصلة في file_changes ولكن في الوقت نفسه. ولا تملك الدالة
argMaxأي طريقة للتمييز بينها، لذا تختار أول قيمة. كما أن الترتيب الطبيعي لعمليات الإدراج (وهو الوسيلة الوحيدة لمعرفة الترتيب الصحيح) لا يُحفَظ عبر عملية
union، لذلك قد تُختار أحداث التعديل. على سبيل المثال، في الأسفل خضع الملف
src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.hلعدة تعديلات قبل إعادة تسميته إلى
src/Functions/geometryConverters.h. وقد يختار حلّنا الحالي حدث Modify على أنه أحدث تغيير، مما يؤدي إلى الإبقاء على
src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h.
SELECT
change_type,
path,
old_path,
time,
commit_hash
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path = 'src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h') OR (old_path = 'src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h')
┌─change_type─┬─path───────────────────────────────┬─old_path───────────────────────────┬────────────────time─┬─commit_hash──────────────────────────────┐
│ Add │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 9376b676e9a9bb8911b872e1887da85a45f7479d │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 6d59be5ea4768034f6526f7f9813062e0c369f7b │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 33acc2aa5dc091a7cb948f78c558529789b2bad8 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 78e0db268ceadc42f82bc63a77ee1a4da6002463 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 14a891057d292a164c4179bfddaef45a74eaf83a │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ d0d6e6953c2a2af9fb2300921ff96b9362f22edb │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ fe8382521139a58c0ba277eb848e88894658db66 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 3be3d5cde8788165bc0558f1e2a22568311c3103 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ afad9bf4d0a55ed52a3f55483bc0973456e10a56 │
│ Modify │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ e3290ecc78ca3ea82b49ebcda22b5d3a4df154e6 │
│ Rename │ src/Functions/geometryConverters.h │ src/Functions/geometryFromColumn.h │ 2021-03-11 12:08:16 │ 125945769586baf6ffd15919b29565b1b2a63218 │
└─────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────┘
11 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.030 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 6.61 MB (8.89 million rows/s., 220.82 MB/s.)
- سجلّ تاريخ commit معطّل - أحداث الحذف مفقودة. لم يُحدَّد المصدر والسبب بعد.
مع الاقتصار على الملفات الحالية، نعتبر عدد التعديلات هو مجموع عمليات الحذف والإضافة. تشغيل
عرض الملفات الأكثر تعديلًا
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
sum(lines_added) + sum(lines_deleted) AS modifications
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY modifications DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path───────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─modifications─┐
│ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 21871 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeData.cpp │ 17709 │
│ programs/client/Client.cpp │ 15882 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeDataSelectExecutor.cpp │ 14249 │
│ src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp │ 12636 │
│ src/Parsers/ExpressionListParsers.cpp │ 11794 │
│ src/Analyzer/QueryAnalysisPass.cpp │ 11760 │
│ src/Coordination/KeeperStorage.cpp │ 10225 │
│ src/Functions/FunctionsConversion.h │ 9247 │
│ src/Parsers/ExpressionElementParsers.cpp │ 8197 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.134 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 16.46 MB (5.95 million rows/s., 122.62 MB/s.)
تشغيل
في أي يوم من أيام الأسبوع تُجرى عمليات commit عادةً؟
SELECT
day_of_week,
count() AS c
FROM git.commits
GROUP BY dayOfWeek(time) AS day_of_week
يبدو ذلك منطقيًا مع بعض التراجع في الإنتاجية يوم الجمعة. ومن الرائع رؤية الناس يثبتون تغييرات الكود في عطلات نهاية الأسبوع! شكرًا جزيلًا لمساهمينا!
┌─day_of_week─┬─────c─┐
│ 1 │ 10575 │
│ 2 │ 10645 │
│ 3 │ 10748 │
│ 4 │ 10944 │
│ 5 │ 10090 │
│ 6 │ 4617 │
│ 7 │ 5166 │
└─────────────┴───────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.262 sec. Processed 62.78 thousand rows, 251.14 KB (239.73 thousand rows/s., 958.93 KB/s.)
سينتج عن ذلك نتيجة استعلام كبيرة يصعب عرضها أو تصورها بشكل عملي من دون تصفية. لذلك نتيح في المثال التالي تطبيق تصفية على ملف أو دليل فرعي. هنا نُجري Group By حسب الأسبوع باستخدام الدالة
سجل الدليل الفرعي/الملف - عدد الأسطر وعمليات commit والمساهمين بمرور الوقت
toStartOfWeek — عدِّل ذلك حسب الحاجة.
تشغيل
SELECT
week,
sum(lines_added) AS lines_added,
sum(lines_deleted) AS lines_deleted,
uniq(commit_hash) AS num_commits,
uniq(author) AS authors
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path LIKE 'src/Storages%'
GROUP BY toStartOfWeek(time) AS week
ORDER BY week ASC
LIMIT 10
يمكن تمثيل هذه البيانات بصريًا بشكل جيد. نستخدم أدناه Superset. بالنسبة إلى الأسطر المضافة والمحذوفة: بالنسبة إلى عمليات commit والمؤلفين: اقتصر على الملفات الحالية فقط. جرّب
┌───────week─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┬─num_commits─┬─authors─┐
│ 2020-03-29 │ 49 │ 35 │ 4 │ 3 │
│ 2020-04-05 │ 940 │ 601 │ 55 │ 14 │
│ 2020-04-12 │ 1472 │ 607 │ 32 │ 11 │
│ 2020-04-19 │ 917 │ 841 │ 39 │ 12 │
│ 2020-04-26 │ 1067 │ 626 │ 36 │ 10 │
│ 2020-05-03 │ 514 │ 435 │ 27 │ 10 │
│ 2020-05-10 │ 2552 │ 537 │ 48 │ 12 │
│ 2020-05-17 │ 3585 │ 1913 │ 83 │ 9 │
│ 2020-05-24 │ 2851 │ 1812 │ 74 │ 18 │
│ 2020-05-31 │ 2771 │ 2077 │ 77 │ 16 │
└────────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────┴─────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.043 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 15.85 MB (6.12 million rows/s., 364.61 MB/s.)
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
uniq(author) AS num_authors
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path IN (current_files)
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY num_authors DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_authors─┐
│ src/Core/Settings.h │ 127 │
│ CMakeLists.txt │ 96 │
│ .gitmodules │ 85 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeData.cpp │ 72 │
│ src/CMakeLists.txt │ 71 │
│ programs/server/Server.cpp │ 70 │
│ src/Interpreters/Context.cpp │ 64 │
│ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 63 │
│ src/Common/ErrorCodes.cpp │ 61 │
│ src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp │ 59 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.239 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 14.13 MB (3.35 million rows/s., 59.22 MB/s.)
يقتصر على الملفات الحالية فقط. جرّب
أقدم أسطر الشيفرة في المستودع
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
any(path) AS file_path,
line,
max(time) AS latest_change,
any(file_change_type)
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE path IN (current_files)
GROUP BY line
ORDER BY latest_change ASC
LIMIT 10
┌─file_path───────────────────────────────────┬─line────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬───────latest_change─┬─any(file_change_type)─┐
│ utils/compressor/test.sh │ ./compressor -d < compressor.snp > compressor2 │ 2011-06-17 22:19:39 │ Modify │
│ utils/compressor/test.sh │ ./compressor < compressor > compressor.snp │ 2011-06-17 22:19:39 │ Modify │
│ utils/compressor/test.sh │ ./compressor -d < compressor.qlz > compressor2 │ 2014-02-24 03:14:30 │ Add │
│ utils/compressor/test.sh │ ./compressor < compressor > compressor.qlz │ 2014-02-24 03:14:30 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ if (argc != 2) │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ std::cerr << "std::exception: " << e.what() << std::endl; │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ std::cerr << "Exception: " << e.displayText() << std::endl; │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ Poco::XML::DOMWriter().writeNode(std::cout, document); │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ std::cerr << "Some exception" << std::endl; │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
│ utils/config-processor/config-processor.cpp │ std::cerr << "usage: " << argv[0] << " path" << std::endl; │ 2014-02-26 19:10:00 │ Add │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 1.101 sec. Processed 8.07 million rows, 905.86 MB (7.33 million rows/s., 823.13 MB/s.)
يقتصر على الملفات الحالية فقط. جرّب
الملفات ذات السجلّ الأطول
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
count() AS c,
path,
max(time) AS latest_change
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path IN (current_files)
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10
بنية البيانات الأساسية لدينا، Merge Tree، تشهد بطبيعة الحال تطورًا مستمرًا ولها سجل طويل من التعديلات!
┌───c─┬─path────────────────────────────────────────┬───────latest_change─┐
│ 790 │ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 2022-10-30 16:30:51 │
│ 788 │ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeData.cpp │ 2022-11-04 09:26:44 │
│ 752 │ src/Core/Settings.h │ 2022-10-25 11:35:25 │
│ 749 │ CMakeLists.txt │ 2022-10-05 21:00:49 │
│ 575 │ src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp │ 2022-11-01 10:20:10 │
│ 563 │ CHANGELOG.md │ 2022-10-27 08:19:50 │
│ 491 │ src/Interpreters/Context.cpp │ 2022-10-25 12:26:29 │
│ 437 │ programs/server/Server.cpp │ 2022-10-21 12:25:19 │
│ 375 │ programs/client/Client.cpp │ 2022-11-03 03:16:55 │
│ 350 │ src/CMakeLists.txt │ 2022-10-24 09:22:37 │
└─────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.124 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 14.71 MB (6.44 million rows/s., 118.61 MB/s.)
أثناء جمع البيانات، جرى استبعاد التغييرات في المجلد
توزيع المساهمين بين التوثيق والشفرة البرمجية على مدار الشهر
docs/ بسبب السجل شديد الفوضى للالتزامات (
commit). لذلك، فإن نتائج هذا الاستعلام غير دقيقة.
هل نكتب مزيدًا من التوثيق في أوقات معيّنة من الشهر، مثلًا قرب تواريخ الإصدار؟ يمكننا استخدام الدالة
countIf لحساب نسبة بسيطة، ثم عرض النتيجة بصريًا باستخدام الدالة
bar.
جرّب
SELECT
day,
bar(docs_ratio * 1000, 0, 100, 100) AS bar
FROM
(
SELECT
day,
countIf(file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')) AS code,
countIf(file_extension = 'md') AS docs,
docs / (code + docs) AS docs_ratio
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = 1) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql', 'md'))
GROUP BY dayOfMonth(time) AS day
)
ربما يزداد قليلًا قرب نهاية الشهر، لكننا نحافظ عمومًا على توزيع متوازن جيد. ومرة أخرى، فهذا غير موثوق بسبب التصفية التي يطبّقها مرشّح الوثائق أثناء إدخال البيانات. نقصد بالتنوع هنا عدد الملفات الفريدة التي ساهم فيها المؤلف. جرّب
┌─day─┬─bar─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 1 │ ███████████████████████████████████▍ │
│ 2 │ ███████████████████████▋ │
│ 3 │ ████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 4 │ █████████████ │
│ 5 │ █████████████████████▎ │
│ 6 │ ████████ │
│ 7 │ ███▋ │
│ 8 │ ████████▌ │
│ 9 │ ██████████████▎ │
│ 10 │ █████████████████▏ │
│ 11 │ █████████████▎ │
│ 12 │ ███████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 13 │ █████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 14 │ ██████▋ │
│ 15 │ █████████████████████████████████████████▊ │
│ 16 │ ██████████▎ │
│ 17 │ ██████████████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 18 │ █████████████████████████████████▌ │
│ 19 │ ███████████ │
│ 20 │ █████████████████████████████████▊ │
│ 21 │ █████ │
│ 22 │ ███████████████████████▋ │
│ 23 │ ███████████████████████████▌ │
│ 24 │ ███████▌ │
│ 25 │ ██████████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 26 │ ███████████▏ │
│ 27 │ ███████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
│ 28 │ ████████████████████████████████████████████████████▏ │
│ 29 │ ███▌ │
│ 30 │ ████████████████████████████████████████▎ │
│ 31 │ █████████████████████████████████▏ │
└─────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
31 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.043 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 40.53 MB (176.71 million rows/s., 950.40 MB/s.)
SELECT
author,
uniq(path) AS num_files
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY author
ORDER BY num_files DESC
LIMIT 10
لنرَ مَن لديه أكثر الالتزامات تنوعًا في أعماله الأخيرة. وبدلًا من التقييد حسب التاريخ، سنكتفي بآخر N من الالتزامات الخاصة بمؤلف معيّن (في هذه الحالة استخدمنا 3، لكن لا تتردد في تعديل ذلك): جرّب
┌─author─────────────┬─num_files─┐
│ Alexey Milovidov │ 8433 │
│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 3257 │
│ Vitaly Baranov │ 2316 │
│ Maksim Kita │ 2172 │
│ Azat Khuzhin │ 1988 │
│ alesapin │ 1818 │
│ Alexander Tokmakov │ 1751 │
│ Amos Bird │ 1641 │
│ Ivan │ 1629 │
│ alexey-milovidov │ 1581 │
└────────────────────┴───────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.041 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 4.92 MB (6.56 million rows/s., 121.21 MB/s.)
SELECT
author,
sum(num_files_commit) AS num_files
FROM
(
SELECT
author,
commit_hash,
uniq(path) AS num_files_commit,
max(time) AS commit_time
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY
author,
commit_hash
ORDER BY
author ASC,
commit_time DESC
LIMIT 3 BY author
)
GROUP BY author
ORDER BY num_files DESC
LIMIT 10
هنا نختار مؤسسنا Alexey Milovidov ونقصر تحليلنا على الملفات الحالية. جرّب
┌─author───────────────┬─num_files─┐
│ Mikhail │ 782 │
│ Li Yin │ 553 │
│ Roman Peshkurov │ 119 │
│ Vladimir Smirnov │ 88 │
│ f1yegor │ 65 │
│ maiha │ 54 │
│ Vitaliy Lyudvichenko │ 53 │
│ Pradeep Chhetri │ 40 │
│ Orivej Desh │ 38 │
│ liyang │ 36 │
└──────────────────────┴───────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.106 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 21.04 MB (2.52 million rows/s., 198.93 MB/s.)
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
count() AS c
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (author = 'Alexey Milovidov') AND (path IN (current_files))
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10
هذا منطقي لأن Alexey كان مسؤولًا عن صيانة سجل التغييرات. لكن ماذا لو استخدمنا الاسم الأساسي للملف لتحديد ملفاته الأكثر شيوعًا؟ يتيح ذلك أخذ عمليات إعادة التسمية في الحسبان، ويُفترض أن يركّز على المساهمات البرمجية. جرّب
┌─path────────────────────────────────────────┬───c─┐
│ CMakeLists.txt │ 165 │
│ CHANGELOG.md │ 126 │
│ programs/server/Server.cpp │ 73 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeData.cpp │ 71 │
│ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 68 │
│ src/Core/Settings.h │ 65 │
│ programs/client/Client.cpp │ 57 │
│ programs/server/play.html │ 48 │
│ .gitmodules │ 47 │
│ programs/install/Install.cpp │ 37 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.106 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 13.97 MB (7.51 million rows/s., 131.41 MB/s.)
SELECT
base,
count() AS c
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (author = 'Alexey Milovidov') AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY basename(path) AS base
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10
لعل هذا يعكس مجالات اهتمامه بدرجة أكبر. لهذا، نحتاج أولًا إلى تحديد أكبر الملفات. سيكون تقدير ذلك من خلال إعادة بناء كل ملف بالكامل استنادًا إلى سجل الالتزامات مكلفًا جدًا! ولإجراء هذا التقدير، وبافتراض أننا نحصره في الملفات الحالية، نجمع الأسطر المضافة ونطرح الأسطر المحذوفة. بعد ذلك، يمكننا حساب نسبة الطول إلى عدد المؤلفين. جرّب
┌─base───────────────────────────┬───c─┐
│ StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 393 │
│ InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp │ 299 │
│ Aggregator.cpp │ 297 │
│ Client.cpp │ 280 │
│ MergeTreeData.cpp │ 274 │
│ Server.cpp │ 264 │
│ ExpressionAnalyzer.cpp │ 259 │
│ StorageMergeTree.cpp │ 239 │
│ Settings.h │ 225 │
│ TCPHandler.cpp │ 205 │
└────────────────────────────────┴─────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.032 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 5.68 MB (8.22 million rows/s., 175.50 MB/s.)
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
sum(lines_added) - sum(lines_deleted) AS num_lines,
uniqExact(author) AS num_authors,
num_lines / num_authors AS lines_author_ratio
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path IN (current_files)
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY lines_author_ratio DESC
LIMIT 10
قد لا تكون القواميس النصية واقعية، لذا لنقتصر على الشيفرة فقط باستخدام مُرشِّح امتداد الملف! جرّب
┌─path──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_lines─┬─num_authors─┬─lines_author_ratio─┐
│ src/Common/ClassificationDictionaries/emotional_dictionary_rus.txt │ 148590 │ 1 │ 148590 │
│ src/Functions/ClassificationDictionaries/emotional_dictionary_rus.txt │ 55533 │ 1 │ 55533 │
│ src/Functions/ClassificationDictionaries/charset_freq.txt │ 35722 │ 1 │ 35722 │
│ src/Common/ClassificationDictionaries/charset_freq.txt │ 35722 │ 1 │ 35722 │
│ tests/integration/test_storage_meilisearch/movies.json │ 19549 │ 1 │ 19549 │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/02364_multiSearch_function_family.reference │ 12874 │ 1 │ 12874 │
│ src/Functions/ClassificationDictionaries/programming_freq.txt │ 9434 │ 1 │ 9434 │
│ src/Common/ClassificationDictionaries/programming_freq.txt │ 9434 │ 1 │ 9434 │
│ tests/performance/explain_ast.xml │ 5911 │ 1 │ 5911 │
│ src/Analyzer/QueryAnalysisPass.cpp │ 5686 │ 1 │ 5686 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.138 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 16.57 MB (5.79 million rows/s., 120.11 MB/s.)
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
sum(lines_added) - sum(lines_deleted) AS num_lines,
uniqExact(author) AS num_authors,
num_lines / num_authors AS lines_author_ratio
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY lines_author_ratio DESC
LIMIT 10
يوجد هنا قدر من الانحياز للأحدث — إذ إن الملفات الأحدث أتيحت لها فرص أقل لعمليات التزام. ماذا لو قصرنا ذلك على الملفات التي لا يقل عمرها عن سنة واحدة؟ جرّب
┌─path──────────────────────────────────┬─num_lines─┬─num_authors─┬─lines_author_ratio─┐
│ src/Analyzer/QueryAnalysisPass.cpp │ 5686 │ 1 │ 5686 │
│ src/Analyzer/QueryTreeBuilder.cpp │ 880 │ 1 │ 880 │
│ src/Planner/Planner.cpp │ 873 │ 1 │ 873 │
│ src/Backups/RestorerFromBackup.cpp │ 869 │ 1 │ 869 │
│ utils/memcpy-bench/FastMemcpy.h │ 770 │ 1 │ 770 │
│ src/Planner/PlannerActionsVisitor.cpp │ 765 │ 1 │ 765 │
│ src/Functions/sphinxstemen.cpp │ 728 │ 1 │ 728 │
│ src/Planner/PlannerJoinTree.cpp │ 708 │ 1 │ 708 │
│ src/Planner/PlannerJoins.cpp │ 695 │ 1 │ 695 │
│ src/Analyzer/QueryNode.h │ 607 │ 1 │ 607 │
└───────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.140 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 16.84 MB (5.70 million rows/s., 120.32 MB/s.)
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
min(time) AS min_date,
path,
sum(lines_added) - sum(lines_deleted) AS num_lines,
uniqExact(author) AS num_authors,
num_lines / num_authors AS lines_author_ratio
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY path
HAVING min_date <= (now() - toIntervalYear(1))
ORDER BY lines_author_ratio DESC
LIMIT 10
نفسّر ذلك على أنه عدد الأسطر المضافة والمحذوفة بحسب يوم الأسبوع. في هذه الحالة، نركّز على دليل Functions جرّب
┌────────────min_date─┬─path───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_lines─┬─num_authors─┬─lines_author_ratio─┐
│ 2021-03-08 07:00:54 │ utils/memcpy-bench/FastMemcpy.h │ 770 │ 1 │ 770 │
│ 2021-05-04 13:47:34 │ src/Functions/sphinxstemen.cpp │ 728 │ 1 │ 728 │
│ 2021-03-14 16:52:51 │ utils/memcpy-bench/glibc/dwarf2.h │ 592 │ 1 │ 592 │
│ 2021-03-08 09:04:52 │ utils/memcpy-bench/FastMemcpy_Avx.h │ 496 │ 1 │ 496 │
│ 2020-10-19 01:10:50 │ tests/queries/0_stateless/01518_nullable_aggregate_states2.sql │ 411 │ 1 │ 411 │
│ 2020-11-24 14:53:34 │ programs/server/GRPCHandler.cpp │ 399 │ 1 │ 399 │
│ 2021-03-09 14:10:28 │ src/DataTypes/Serializations/SerializationSparse.cpp │ 363 │ 1 │ 363 │
│ 2021-08-20 15:06:57 │ src/Functions/vectorFunctions.cpp │ 1327 │ 4 │ 331.75 │
│ 2020-08-04 03:26:23 │ src/Interpreters/MySQL/CreateQueryConvertVisitor.cpp │ 311 │ 1 │ 311 │
│ 2020-11-06 15:45:13 │ src/Storages/Rocksdb/StorageEmbeddedRocksdb.cpp │ 611 │ 2 │ 305.5 │
└─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.143 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 18.00 MB (5.58 million rows/s., 125.87 MB/s.)
SELECT
dayOfWeek,
uniq(commit_hash) AS commits,
sum(lines_added) AS lines_added,
sum(lines_deleted) AS lines_deleted
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path LIKE 'src/Functions%'
GROUP BY toDayOfWeek(time) AS dayOfWeek
وحسب الوقت من اليوم، جرّب
┌─dayOfWeek─┬─commits─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┐
│ 1 │ 476 │ 24619 │ 15782 │
│ 2 │ 434 │ 18098 │ 9938 │
│ 3 │ 496 │ 26562 │ 20883 │
│ 4 │ 587 │ 65674 │ 18862 │
│ 5 │ 504 │ 85917 │ 14518 │
│ 6 │ 314 │ 13604 │ 10144 │
│ 7 │ 294 │ 11938 │ 6451 │
└───────────┴─────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.034 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 14.66 MB (7.73 million rows/s., 425.56 MB/s.)
SELECT
hourOfDay,
uniq(commit_hash) AS commits,
sum(lines_added) AS lines_added,
sum(lines_deleted) AS lines_deleted
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path LIKE 'src/Functions%'
GROUP BY toHour(time) AS hourOfDay
يبدو هذا التوزيع منطقيًا، نظرًا إلى أن معظم فريق التطوير لدينا في أمستردام. وتساعدنا دوال
┌─hourOfDay─┬─commits─┬─lines_added─┬─lines_deleted─┐
│ 0 │ 71 │ 4169 │ 3404 │
│ 1 │ 90 │ 2174 │ 1927 │
│ 2 │ 65 │ 2343 │ 1515 │
│ 3 │ 76 │ 2552 │ 493 │
│ 4 │ 62 │ 1480 │ 1304 │
│ 5 │ 38 │ 1644 │ 253 │
│ 6 │ 104 │ 4434 │ 2979 │
│ 7 │ 117 │ 4171 │ 1678 │
│ 8 │ 106 │ 4604 │ 4673 │
│ 9 │ 135 │ 60550 │ 2678 │
│ 10 │ 149 │ 6133 │ 3482 │
│ 11 │ 182 │ 8040 │ 3833 │
│ 12 │ 209 │ 29428 │ 15040 │
│ 13 │ 187 │ 10204 │ 5491 │
│ 14 │ 204 │ 9028 │ 6060 │
│ 15 │ 231 │ 15179 │ 10077 │
│ 16 │ 196 │ 9568 │ 5925 │
│ 17 │ 138 │ 4941 │ 3849 │
│ 18 │ 123 │ 4193 │ 3036 │
│ 19 │ 165 │ 8817 │ 6646 │
│ 20 │ 140 │ 3749 │ 2379 │
│ 21 │ 132 │ 41585 │ 4182 │
│ 22 │ 85 │ 4094 │ 3955 │
│ 23 │ 100 │ 3332 │ 1719 │
└───────────┴─────────┴─────────────┴───────────────┘
24 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.039 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 14.66 MB (6.77 million rows/s., 372.89 MB/s.)
bar على تصوّر هذه التوزيعات:
جرّب
SELECT
hourOfDay,
bar(commits, 0, 400, 50) AS commits,
bar(lines_added, 0, 30000, 50) AS lines_added,
bar(lines_deleted, 0, 15000, 50) AS lines_deleted
FROM
(
SELECT
hourOfDay,
uniq(commit_hash) AS commits,
sum(lines_added) AS lines_added,
sum(lines_deleted) AS lines_deleted
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE path LIKE 'src/Functions%'
GROUP BY toHour(time) AS hourOfDay
)
تشير القيمة
┌─hourOfDay─┬─commits───────────────────────┬─lines_added────────────────────────────────────────┬─lines_deleted──────────────────────────────────────┐
│ 0 │ ████████▊ │ ██████▊ │ ███████████▎ │
│ 1 │ ███████████▎ │ ███▌ │ ██████▍ │
│ 2 │ ████████ │ ███▊ │ █████ │
│ 3 │ █████████▌ │ ████▎ │ █▋ │
│ 4 │ ███████▋ │ ██▍ │ ████▎ │
│ 5 │ ████▋ │ ██▋ │ ▋ │
│ 6 │ █████████████ │ ███████▍ │ █████████▊ │
│ 7 │ ██████████████▋ │ ██████▊ │ █████▌ │
│ 8 │ █████████████▎ │ ███████▋ │ ███████████████▌ │
│ 9 │ ████████████████▊ │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ ████████▊ │
│ 10 │ ██████████████████▋ │ ██████████▏ │ ███████████▌ │
│ 11 │ ██████████████████████▋ │ █████████████▍ │ ████████████▋ │
│ 12 │ ██████████████████████████ │ █████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │
│ 13 │ ███████████████████████▍ │ █████████████████ │ ██████████████████▎ │
│ 14 │ █████████████████████████▌ │ ███████████████ │ ████████████████████▏ │
│ 15 │ ████████████████████████████▊ │ █████████████████████████▎ │ █████████████████████████████████▌ │
│ 16 │ ████████████████████████▌ │ ███████████████▊ │ ███████████████████▋ │
│ 17 │ █████████████████▎ │ ████████▏ │ ████████████▋ │
│ 18 │ ███████████████▍ │ ██████▊ │ ██████████ │
│ 19 │ ████████████████████▋ │ ██████████████▋ │ ██████████████████████▏ │
│ 20 │ █████████████████▌ │ ██████▏ │ ███████▊ │
│ 21 │ ████████████████▌ │ ██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ █████████████▊ │
│ 22 │ ██████████▋ │ ██████▋ │ █████████████▏ │
│ 23 │ ████████████▌ │ █████▌ │ █████▋ │
└───────────┴───────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
24 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.038 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 14.66 MB (7.09 million rows/s., 390.69 MB/s.)
sign = -1 إلى حذف شيفرة. نستبعد علامات الترقيم وإدراج الأسطر الفارغة.
جرّب
SELECT
prev_author || '(a)' AS add_author,
author || '(d)' AS delete_author,
count() AS c
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = -1) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp')) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty')) AND (author != prev_author) AND (prev_author != '')
GROUP BY
prev_author,
author
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 1 BY prev_author
LIMIT 100
يتيح مخطط Sankey (SuperSet) عرض ذلك بصورة واضحة وجميلة. لاحظ أننا نرفع قيمة
┌─prev_author──────────┬─author───────────┬─────c─┐
│ Ivan │ Alexey Milovidov │ 18554 │
│ Alexey Arno │ Alexey Milovidov │ 18475 │
│ Michael Kolupaev │ Alexey Milovidov │ 14135 │
│ Alexey Milovidov │ Nikolai Kochetov │ 13435 │
│ Andrey Mironov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 10418 │
│ proller │ Alexey Milovidov │ 7280 │
│ Nikolai Kochetov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 6806 │
│ alexey-milovidov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 5027 │
│ Vitaliy Lyudvichenko │ Alexey Milovidov │ 4390 │
│ Amos Bird │ Ivan Lezhankin │ 3125 │
│ f1yegor │ Alexey Milovidov │ 3119 │
│ Pavel Kartavyy │ Alexey Milovidov │ 3087 │
│ Alexey Zatelepin │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2978 │
│ alesapin │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2949 │
│ Sergey Fedorov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2727 │
│ Ivan Lezhankin │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2618 │
│ Vasily Nemkov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2547 │
│ Alexander Tokmakov │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2493 │
│ Nikita Vasilev │ Maksim Kita │ 2420 │
│ Anton Popov │ Amos Bird │ 2127 │
└──────────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────┘
20 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.098 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 42.16 MB (76.67 million rows/s., 428.99 MB/s.)
LIMIT BY إلى 3 للحصول على أبرز 3 أشخاص يزيلون الشيفرة لكل مؤلف، مما يعزّز التنوع في التصور المرئي.
من الواضح أن Alexey يميل إلى إزالة شيفرة الآخرين. لنستبعده للحصول على عرض أكثر توازنًا لعمليات إزالة الشيفرة.
إذا اكتفينا بالنظر إلى عدد عمليات commit فقط: تشغيل
من هو المساهم ذو أعلى نسبة مئوية في كل يوم من أيام الأسبوع؟
SELECT
day_of_week,
author,
count() AS c
FROM git.commits
GROUP BY
dayOfWeek(time) AS day_of_week,
author
ORDER BY
day_of_week ASC,
c DESC
LIMIT 1 BY day_of_week
حسنًا، يبدو أن هناك بعض الأفضلية هنا للمساهم الأقدم لدينا، مؤسسنا Alexey. لنقصر تحليلنا على العام الماضي. جرّب
┌─day_of_week─┬─author───────────┬────c─┐
│ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2204 │
│ 2 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1588 │
│ 3 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1725 │
│ 4 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1915 │
│ 5 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1940 │
│ 6 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 1851 │
│ 7 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 2400 │
└─────────────┴──────────────────┴──────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.012 sec. Processed 62.78 thousand rows, 395.47 KB (5.44 million rows/s., 34.27 MB/s.)
SELECT
day_of_week,
author,
count() AS c
FROM git.commits
WHERE time > (now() - toIntervalYear(1))
GROUP BY
dayOfWeek(time) AS day_of_week,
author
ORDER BY
day_of_week ASC,
c DESC
LIMIT 1 BY day_of_week
لا يزال هذا مبسّطًا بعض الشيء ولا يعكس عمل الأشخاص. قد يكون المقياس الأفضل هو معرفة مَن صاحب أكبر مساهمة في كل يوم، كنسبة من إجمالي العمل المنجَز خلال العام الماضي. لاحظ أننا نتعامل مع حذف الشيفرة وإضافتها على قدم المساواة. جرّب
┌─day_of_week─┬─author───────────┬───c─┐
│ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 198 │
│ 2 │ alesapin │ 162 │
│ 3 │ alesapin │ 163 │
│ 4 │ Azat Khuzhin │ 166 │
│ 5 │ alesapin │ 191 │
│ 6 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 179 │
│ 7 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 243 │
└─────────────┴──────────────────┴─────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec. Processed 21.82 thousand rows, 140.02 KB (4.88 million rows/s., 31.29 MB/s.)
SELECT
top_author.day_of_week,
top_author.author,
top_author.author_work / all_work.total_work AS top_author_percent
FROM
(
SELECT
day_of_week,
author,
sum(lines_added) + sum(lines_deleted) AS author_work
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE time > (now() - toIntervalYear(1))
GROUP BY
author,
dayOfWeek(time) AS day_of_week
ORDER BY
day_of_week ASC,
author_work DESC
LIMIT 1 BY day_of_week
) AS top_author
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
day_of_week,
sum(lines_added) + sum(lines_deleted) AS total_work
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE time > (now() - toIntervalYear(1))
GROUP BY dayOfWeek(time) AS day_of_week
) AS all_work USING (day_of_week)
┌─day_of_week─┬─author──────────────┬──top_author_percent─┐
│ 1 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 0.3168282877768332 │
│ 2 │ Mikhail f. Shiryaev │ 0.3523434231193969 │
│ 3 │ vdimir │ 0.11859742484577324 │
│ 4 │ Nikolay Degterinsky │ 0.34577318920318467 │
│ 5 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 0.13208704423684223 │
│ 6 │ Alexey Milovidov │ 0.18895257783624633 │
│ 7 │ Robert Schulze │ 0.3617405888930302 │
└─────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.014 sec. Processed 106.12 thousand rows, 1.38 MB (7.61 million rows/s., 98.65 MB/s.)
نقصر التحليل على الملفات الحالية. وللاختصار، نقيّد النتائج بعمق 2، مع 5 ملفات لكل مجلد جذري. عدّل ذلك حسب الحاجة. تشغيل
توزيع أعمار الشيفرة في المستودع
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
concat(root, '/', sub_folder) AS folder,
round(avg(days_present)) AS avg_age_of_files,
min(days_present) AS min_age_files,
max(days_present) AS max_age_files,
count() AS c
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
dateDiff('day', min(time), toDate('2022-11-03')) AS days_present
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY
splitByChar('/', path)[1] AS root,
splitByChar('/', path)[2] AS sub_folder
ORDER BY
root ASC,
c DESC
LIMIT 5 BY root
بالنسبة إلى هذا السؤال، نحتاج إلى عدد الأسطر التي كتبها مؤلف مقسومًا على العدد الإجمالي للأسطر التي أزالها مساهم آخر. تشغيل
┌─folder───────────────────────────┬─avg_age_of_files─┬─min_age_files─┬─max_age_files─┬────c─┐
│ base/base │ 387 │ 201 │ 397 │ 84 │
│ base/glibc-compatibility │ 887 │ 59 │ 993 │ 19 │
│ base/consistent-hashing │ 993 │ 993 │ 993 │ 5 │
│ base/widechar_width │ 993 │ 993 │ 993 │ 2 │
│ base/consistent-hashing-sumbur │ 993 │ 993 │ 993 │ 2 │
│ docker/test │ 1043 │ 1043 │ 1043 │ 1 │
│ programs/odbc-bridge │ 835 │ 91 │ 945 │ 25 │
│ programs/copier │ 587 │ 14 │ 945 │ 22 │
│ programs/library-bridge │ 155 │ 47 │ 608 │ 21 │
│ programs/disks │ 144 │ 62 │ 150 │ 14 │
│ programs/server │ 874 │ 709 │ 945 │ 10 │
│ rust/BLAKE3 │ 52 │ 52 │ 52 │ 1 │
│ src/Functions │ 752 │ 0 │ 944 │ 809 │
│ src/Storages │ 700 │ 8 │ 944 │ 736 │
│ src/Interpreters │ 684 │ 3 │ 944 │ 490 │
│ src/Processors │ 703 │ 44 │ 944 │ 482 │
│ src/Common │ 673 │ 7 │ 944 │ 473 │
│ tests/queries │ 674 │ -5 │ 945 │ 3777 │
│ tests/integration │ 656 │ 132 │ 945 │ 4 │
│ utils/memcpy-bench │ 601 │ 599 │ 605 │ 10 │
│ utils/keeper-bench │ 570 │ 569 │ 570 │ 7 │
│ utils/durability-test │ 793 │ 793 │ 793 │ 4 │
│ utils/self-extracting-executable │ 143 │ 143 │ 143 │ 3 │
│ utils/self-extr-exec │ 224 │ 224 │ 224 │ 2 │
└──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────┴──────┘
24 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.129 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 15.11 MB (6.19 million rows/s., 117.08 MB/s.)
SELECT
k,
written_code.c,
removed_code.c,
removed_code.c / written_code.c AS remove_ratio
FROM
(
SELECT
author AS k,
count() AS c
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = 1) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp')) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY k
) AS written_code
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
prev_author AS k,
count() AS c
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = -1) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp')) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty')) AND (author != prev_author)
GROUP BY k
) AS removed_code USING (k)
WHERE written_code.c > 1000
ORDER BY remove_ratio DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─k──────────────────┬─────c─┬─removed_code.c─┬───────remove_ratio─┐
│ Marek Vavruša │ 1458 │ 1318 │ 0.9039780521262003 │
│ Ivan │ 32715 │ 27500 │ 0.8405930001528351 │
│ artpaul │ 3450 │ 2840 │ 0.8231884057971014 │
│ Silviu Caragea │ 1542 │ 1209 │ 0.7840466926070039 │
│ Ruslan │ 1027 │ 802 │ 0.7809152872444012 │
│ Tsarkova Anastasia │ 1755 │ 1364 │ 0.7772079772079772 │
│ Vyacheslav Alipov │ 3526 │ 2727 │ 0.7733976176971072 │
│ Marek Vavruša │ 1467 │ 1124 │ 0.7661895023858214 │
│ f1yegor │ 7194 │ 5213 │ 0.7246316374756742 │
│ kreuzerkrieg │ 3406 │ 2468 │ 0.724603640634175 │
└────────────────────┴───────┴────────────────┴────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.126 sec. Processed 15.07 million rows, 73.51 MB (119.97 million rows/s., 585.16 MB/s.)
قد يكون أبسط نهج للإجابة عن هذا السؤال هو ببساطة حساب أكبر عدد من تعديلات الأسطر لكل مسار (مع الاقتصار على الملفات الحالية)، على سبيل المثال:
سرد الملفات التي أُعيدت كتابتها أكبر عدد من المرات؟
WITH current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
)
SELECT
path,
count() AS c
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')) AND (path IN (current_files))
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10
هذا لا يعبّر، مع ذلك، عن مفهوم “إعادة الكتابة”، أي عندما يتغيّر جزء كبير من الملف في أي commit. ويتطلب ذلك استعلامًا أكثر تعقيدًا. وإذا اعتبرنا أن إعادة الكتابة تحدث عندما يُحذف أكثر من 50% من الملف ويُضاف 50% منه، فيمكنك تعديل الاستعلام وفقًا لتفسيرك الخاص لما يُعدّ كذلك. يقتصر الاستعلام على الملفات الحالية فقط. ندرج جميع تغييرات الملفات من خلال التجميع حسب
┌─path───────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─────c─┐
│ src/Storages/StorageReplicatedMergeTree.cpp │ 21871 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeData.cpp │ 17709 │
│ programs/client/Client.cpp │ 15882 │
│ src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeDataSelectExecutor.cpp │ 14249 │
│ src/Interpreters/InterpreterSelectQuery.cpp │ 12636 │
│ src/Parsers/ExpressionListParsers.cpp │ 11794 │
│ src/Analyzer/QueryAnalysisPass.cpp │ 11760 │
│ src/Coordination/KeeperStorage.cpp │ 10225 │
│ src/Functions/FunctionsConversion.h │ 9247 │
│ src/Parsers/ExpressionElementParsers.cpp │ 8197 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.160 sec. Processed 8.07 million rows, 98.99 MB (50.49 million rows/s., 619.49 MB/s.)
path و
commit_hash، مع إرجاع عدد الأسطر المضافة والمحذوفة. وباستخدام window function، نقدّر الحجم الإجمالي للملف في أي لحظة زمنية عبر إجراء مجموع تراكمي، وتقدير أثر أي تغيير في حجم الملف على أنه
lines added - lines removed. واستنادًا إلى هذا المقياس، يمكننا حساب النسبة المئوية من الملف التي أُضيفت أو أُزيلت في كل تغيير. وأخيرًا، نحصي عدد تغييرات الملفات التي تُعدّ إعادة كتابة لكل ملف، أي
(percent_add >= 0.5) AND (percent_delete >= 0.5) AND current_size > 50. لاحظ أننا نشترط أن يزيد حجم الملفات على 50 سطرًا لتجنب احتساب المساهمات المبكرة في الملف على أنها إعادة كتابة. كما يجنّب ذلك الانحياز نحو الملفات الصغيرة جدًا، التي قد تكون أكثر عرضة لإعادة الكتابة.
تشغيل
WITH
current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
),
changes AS
(
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS max_time,
commit_hash,
any(lines_added) AS num_added,
any(lines_deleted) AS num_deleted,
any(change_type) AS type
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY
path,
commit_hash
ORDER BY
path ASC,
max_time ASC
),
rewrites AS
(
SELECT
path,
commit_hash,
max_time,
type,
num_added,
num_deleted,
sum(num_added - num_deleted) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC) AS current_size,
if(current_size > 0, num_added / current_size, 0) AS percent_add,
if(current_size > 0, num_deleted / current_size, 0) AS percent_delete
FROM changes
)
SELECT
path,
count() AS num_rewrites
FROM rewrites
WHERE (type = 'Modify') AND (percent_add >= 0.5) AND (percent_delete >= 0.5) AND (current_size > 50)
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY num_rewrites DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path──────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─num_rewrites─┐
│ src/Storages/WindowView/StorageWindowView.cpp │ 8 │
│ src/Functions/array/arrayIndex.h │ 7 │
│ src/Dictionaries/CacheDictionary.cpp │ 6 │
│ src/Dictionaries/RangeHashedDictionary.cpp │ 5 │
│ programs/client/Client.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Functions/polygonPerimeter.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Functions/polygonsEquals.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Functions/polygonsWithin.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Processors/Formats/Impl/ArrowColumnToCHColumn.cpp │ 4 │
│ src/Functions/polygonsSymDifference.cpp │ 4 │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.299 sec. Processed 798.15 thousand rows, 31.52 MB (2.67 million rows/s., 105.29 MB/s.)
لهذا، نحتاج إلى تمييز سطر من الشيفرة تمييزًا فريدًا. ونقدّر ذلك (إذ قد يظهر السطر نفسه عدة مرات في الملف) باستخدام المسار ومحتوى السطر. ننفّذ استعلامًا على الأسطر المضافة، ثم نربطه بالأسطر المحذوفة، مع تصفية الحالات التي يكون فيها وقوع الثانية أحدث من الأولى. ويعطينا هذا الأسطر المحذوفة التي يمكننا من خلالها حساب المدة الزمنية بين هذين الحدثين. أخيرًا، نُجري تجميعًا على مجموعة البيانات هذه لحساب متوسط عدد الأيام التي تبقى فيها الأسطر في المستودع بحسب يوم الأسبوع. تشغيل
في أي يوم من أيام الأسبوع تكون احتمالية بقاء الشيفرة في المستودع هي الأعلى؟
SELECT
day_of_week_added,
count() AS num,
avg(days_present) AS avg_days_present
FROM
(
SELECT
added_code.line,
added_code.time AS added_day,
dateDiff('day', added_code.time, removed_code.time) AS days_present
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
line,
max(time) AS time
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = 1) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY
path,
line
) AS added_code
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
path,
line,
max(time) AS time
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = -1) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY
path,
line
) AS removed_code USING (path, line)
WHERE removed_code.time > added_code.time
)
GROUP BY dayOfWeek(added_day) AS day_of_week_added
┌─day_of_week_added─┬────num─┬───avg_days_present─┐
│ 1 │ 171879 │ 193.81759260875384 │
│ 2 │ 141448 │ 153.0931013517335 │
│ 3 │ 161230 │ 137.61553681076722 │
│ 4 │ 255728 │ 121.14149799787273 │
│ 5 │ 203907 │ 141.60181847606998 │
│ 6 │ 62305 │ 202.43449161383518 │
│ 7 │ 70904 │ 220.0266134491707 │
└───────────────────┴────────┴────────────────────┘
7 rows in set. Elapsed: 3.965 sec. Processed 15.07 million rows, 1.92 GB (3.80 million rows/s., 483.50 MB/s.)
يستخدم هذا الاستعلام المبدأ نفسه كما في في أي يوم من أيام الأسبوع تكون فرصة بقاء الشيفرة في المستودع هي الأعلى، وذلك من خلال السعي إلى تمييز سطر من الشيفرة بشكل فريد باستخدام مسار ومحتوى السطر. ويتيح لنا ذلك تحديد المدة الزمنية بين وقت إضافة السطر ووقت إزالته. لكننا نقتصر هنا على الملفات الحالية وعلى الشيفرة فقط، ثم نحسب متوسط هذه المدة لكل ملف على مستوى الأسطر. تشغيل
الملفات المرتبة حسب متوسط عمر الشيفرة
WITH
current_files AS
(
SELECT path
FROM
(
SELECT
old_path AS path,
max(time) AS last_time,
2 AS change_type
FROM git.file_changes
GROUP BY old_path
UNION ALL
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS last_time,
argMax(change_type, time) AS change_type
FROM git.clickhouse_file_changes
GROUP BY path
)
GROUP BY path
HAVING (argMax(change_type, last_time) != 2) AND (NOT match(path, '(^dbms/)|(^libs/)|(^tests/testflows/)|(^programs/server/store/)'))
ORDER BY path ASC
),
lines_removed AS
(
SELECT
added_code.path AS path,
added_code.line,
added_code.time AS added_day,
dateDiff('day', added_code.time, removed_code.time) AS days_present
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
line,
max(time) AS time,
any(file_extension) AS file_extension
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = 1) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY
path,
line
) AS added_code
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
path,
line,
max(time) AS time
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (sign = -1) AND (line_type NOT IN ('Punct', 'Empty'))
GROUP BY
path,
line
) AS removed_code USING (path, line)
WHERE (removed_code.time > added_code.time) AND (path IN (current_files)) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
)
SELECT
path,
avg(days_present) AS avg_code_age
FROM lines_removed
GROUP BY path
ORDER BY avg_code_age DESC
LIMIT 10
┌─path────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬──────avg_code_age─┐
│ utils/corrector_utf8/corrector_utf8.cpp │ 1353.888888888889 │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01288_shard_max_network_bandwidth.sql │ 881 │
│ src/Functions/replaceRegexpOne.cpp │ 861 │
│ src/Functions/replaceRegexpAll.cpp │ 861 │
│ src/Functions/replaceOne.cpp │ 861 │
│ utils/zookeeper-remove-by-list/main.cpp │ 838.25 │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01356_state_resample.sql │ 819 │
│ tests/queries/0_stateless/01293_create_role.sql │ 819 │
│ src/Functions/ReplaceStringImpl.h │ 810 │
│ src/Interpreters/createBlockSelector.cpp │ 795 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 3.134 sec. Processed 16.13 million rows, 1.83 GB (5.15 million rows/s., 582.99 MB/s.)
هناك عدة طرق يمكننا من خلالها تناول هذا السؤال. وإذا ركزنا على نسبة الشيفرة إلى الاختبارات، فسيكون هذا الاستعلام بسيطًا نسبيًا: إذ يحسب عدد المساهمات في المجلدات التي تحتوي على
من يميل إلى كتابة المزيد من الاختبارات / شيفرة CPP / التعليقات؟
tests، ثم يحسب نسبتها إلى إجمالي المساهمات.
نقصر هنا الاستعلام على المستخدمين الذين لديهم أكثر من 20 تغييرًا، للتركيز على المساهمين المنتظمين وتجنب الانحياز إلى المساهمات العابرة.
play
SELECT
author,
countIf((file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql', 'sh', 'py', 'expect')) AND (path LIKE '%tests%')) AS test,
countIf((file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')) AND (NOT (path LIKE '%tests%'))) AS code,
code / (code + test) AS ratio_code
FROM git.clickhouse_file_changes
GROUP BY author
HAVING code > 20
ORDER BY code DESC
LIMIT 20
يمكننا عرض هذا التوزيع في صورة مدرج تكراري. play
┌─author───────────────┬─test─┬──code─┬─────────ratio_code─┐
│ Alexey Milovidov │ 6617 │ 41799 │ 0.8633303040317251 │
│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 916 │ 13361 │ 0.9358408629263851 │
│ alesapin │ 2408 │ 8796 │ 0.785076758300607 │
│ kssenii │ 869 │ 6769 │ 0.8862267609321812 │
│ Maksim Kita │ 799 │ 5862 │ 0.8800480408347096 │
│ Alexander Tokmakov │ 1472 │ 5727 │ 0.7955271565495208 │
│ Vitaly Baranov │ 1764 │ 5521 │ 0.7578586135895676 │
│ Ivan Lezhankin │ 843 │ 4698 │ 0.8478613968597726 │
│ Anton Popov │ 599 │ 4346 │ 0.8788675429726996 │
│ Ivan │ 2630 │ 4269 │ 0.6187853312074214 │
│ Azat Khuzhin │ 1664 │ 3697 │ 0.689610147360567 │
│ Amos Bird │ 400 │ 2901 │ 0.8788245986064829 │
│ proller │ 1207 │ 2377 │ 0.6632254464285714 │
│ chertus │ 453 │ 2359 │ 0.8389046941678521 │
│ alexey-milovidov │ 303 │ 2321 │ 0.8845274390243902 │
│ Alexey Arno │ 169 │ 2310 │ 0.9318273497377975 │
│ Vitaliy Lyudvichenko │ 334 │ 2283 │ 0.8723729461215132 │
│ Robert Schulze │ 182 │ 2196 │ 0.9234650967199327 │
│ CurtizJ │ 460 │ 2158 │ 0.8242933537051184 │
│ Alexander Kuzmenkov │ 298 │ 2092 │ 0.8753138075313808 │
└──────────────────────┴──────┴───────┴────────────────────┘
20 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.034 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 4.65 MB (7.93 million rows/s., 138.76 MB/s.)
WITH (
SELECT histogram(10)(ratio_code) AS hist
FROM
(
SELECT
author,
countIf((file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql', 'sh', 'py', 'expect')) AND (path LIKE '%tests%')) AS test,
countIf((file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')) AND (NOT (path LIKE '%tests%'))) AS code,
code / (code + test) AS ratio_code
FROM git.clickhouse_file_changes
GROUP BY author
HAVING code > 20
ORDER BY code DESC
LIMIT 20
)
) AS hist
SELECT
arrayJoin(hist).1 AS lower,
arrayJoin(hist).2 AS upper,
bar(arrayJoin(hist).3, 0, 100, 500) AS bar
يكتب معظم المساهمين شيفرةً أكثر من الاختبارات، كما هو متوقع. فمَن يضيف أكبر عدد من التعليقات عند المساهمة في الشيفرة؟ تشغيل
┌──────────────lower─┬──────────────upper─┬─bar───────────────────────────┐
│ 0.6187853312074214 │ 0.6410053888179964 │ █████ │
│ 0.6410053888179964 │ 0.6764177968945693 │ █████ │
│ 0.6764177968945693 │ 0.7237343804750673 │ █████ │
│ 0.7237343804750673 │ 0.7740802855073157 │ █████▋ │
│ 0.7740802855073157 │ 0.807297655565091 │ ████████▋ │
│ 0.807297655565091 │ 0.8338381996094653 │ ██████▎ │
│ 0.8338381996094653 │ 0.8533566747727687 │ ████████▋ │
│ 0.8533566747727687 │ 0.871392376017531 │ █████████▍ │
│ 0.871392376017531 │ 0.904916108899021 │ ████████████████████████████▋ │
│ 0.904916108899021 │ 0.9358408629263851 │ █████████████████▌ │
└────────────────────┴────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.051 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 4.65 MB (5.24 million rows/s., 91.64 MB/s.)
SELECT
author,
avg(ratio_comments) AS avg_ratio_comments,
sum(code) AS code
FROM
(
SELECT
author,
commit_hash,
countIf(line_type = 'Comment') AS comments,
countIf(line_type = 'Code') AS code,
if(comments > 0, comments / (comments + code), 0) AS ratio_comments
FROM git.clickhouse_line_changes
GROUP BY
author,
commit_hash
)
GROUP BY author
ORDER BY code DESC
LIMIT 10
لاحظ أننا نفرز حسب المساهمات البرمجية. ومن اللافت أن هذه النسبة مرتفعة لدى جميع أكبر المساهمين لدينا، وهو ما يفسّر جزئيًا سهولة قراءة شيفرتنا البرمجية. ويُعدّ حساب ذلك حسب المؤلف أمرًا بسيطًا،
┌─author─────────────┬──avg_ratio_comments─┬────code─┐
│ Alexey Milovidov │ 0.1034915408309902 │ 1147196 │
│ s-kat │ 0.1361718900215362 │ 614224 │
│ Nikolai Kochetov │ 0.08722993407690126 │ 218328 │
│ alesapin │ 0.1040477684726504 │ 198082 │
│ Vitaly Baranov │ 0.06446875712939285 │ 161801 │
│ Maksim Kita │ 0.06863376297549255 │ 156381 │
│ Alexey Arno │ 0.11252677608033655 │ 146642 │
│ Vitaliy Zakaznikov │ 0.06199215397180561 │ 138530 │
│ kssenii │ 0.07455322590796751 │ 131143 │
│ Artur │ 0.12383737231074826 │ 121484 │
└────────────────────┴─────────────────────┴─────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.290 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 394.57 MB (26.00 million rows/s., 1.36 GB/s.)
SELECT
author,
countIf(line_type = 'Code') AS code_lines,
countIf((line_type = 'Comment') OR (line_type = 'Punct')) AS comments,
code_lines / (comments + code_lines) AS ratio_code,
toStartOfWeek(time) AS week
FROM git.line_changes
GROUP BY
time,
author
ORDER BY
author ASC,
time ASC
LIMIT 10
لكن من الناحية المثالية، نريد أن نرى كيف يتغير ذلك بصورة مُجمّعة لدى جميع المؤلفين منذ اليوم الأول الذي يبدأون فيه بإجراء commit. هل يقلّ عدد التعليقات التي يكتبونها تدريجيًا؟ لحساب ذلك، نحسب أولًا نسبة التعليقات لكل مؤلف بمرور الوقت، على غرار من الذي يميل إلى كتابة المزيد من الاختبارات / شيفرة CPP / التعليقات؟. ثم نربط هذه النسبة بتاريخ البدء الخاص بكل مؤلف، ما يتيح لنا حساب نسبة التعليقات بحسب إزاحة الأسابيع. بعد حساب متوسط إزاحة الأسابيع على مستوى جميع المؤلفين، نأخذ sample من هذه النتائج باختيار كل أسبوع عاشر. تشغيل
┌─author──────────────────────┬─code_lines─┬─comments─┬─────────ratio_code─┬───────week─┐
│ 1lann │ 8 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2022-03-06 │
│ 20018712 │ 2 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2020-09-13 │
│ 243f6a8885a308d313198a2e037 │ 0 │ 2 │ 0 │ 2020-12-06 │
│ 243f6a8885a308d313198a2e037 │ 0 │ 112 │ 0 │ 2020-12-06 │
│ 243f6a8885a308d313198a2e037 │ 0 │ 14 │ 0 │ 2020-12-06 │
│ 3ldar-nasyrov │ 2 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2021-03-14 │
│ 821008736@qq.com │ 27 │ 2 │ 0.9310344827586207 │ 2019-04-21 │
│ ANDREI STAROVEROV │ 182 │ 60 │ 0.7520661157024794 │ 2021-05-09 │
│ ANDREI STAROVEROV │ 7 │ 0 │ 1 │ 2021-05-09 │
│ ANDREI STAROVEROV │ 32 │ 12 │ 0.7272727272727273 │ 2021-05-09 │
└─────────────────────────────┴────────────┴──────────┴────────────────────┴────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.145 sec. Processed 7.54 million rows, 51.09 MB (51.83 million rows/s., 351.44 MB/s.)
WITH author_ratios_by_offset AS
(
SELECT
author,
dateDiff('week', start_dates.start_date, contributions.week) AS week_offset,
ratio_code
FROM
(
SELECT
author,
toStartOfWeek(min(time)) AS start_date
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')
GROUP BY author AS start_dates
) AS start_dates
INNER JOIN
(
SELECT
author,
countIf(line_type = 'Code') AS code,
countIf((line_type = 'Comment') OR (line_type = 'Punct')) AS comments,
comments / (comments + code) AS ratio_code,
toStartOfWeek(time) AS week
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql')) AND (sign = 1)
GROUP BY
time,
author
HAVING code > 20
ORDER BY
author ASC,
time ASC
) AS contributions USING (author)
)
SELECT
week_offset,
avg(ratio_code) AS avg_code_ratio
FROM author_ratios_by_offset
GROUP BY week_offset
HAVING (week_offset % 10) = 0
ORDER BY week_offset ASC
LIMIT 20
ومن المشجّع أن نسبة التعليقات لدينا ثابتة تقريبًا، ولا تنخفض مع طول فترة مساهمة المؤلفين.
┌─week_offset─┬──────avg_code_ratio─┐
│ 0 │ 0.21626798253005078 │
│ 10 │ 0.18299433892099454 │
│ 20 │ 0.22847255749045017 │
│ 30 │ 0.2037816688365288 │
│ 40 │ 0.1987063517030308 │
│ 50 │ 0.17341406302829748 │
│ 60 │ 0.1808884776496144 │
│ 70 │ 0.18711773536450496 │
│ 80 │ 0.18905573684766458 │
│ 90 │ 0.2505147771581594 │
│ 100 │ 0.2427673990917429 │
│ 110 │ 0.19088569009169926 │
│ 120 │ 0.14218574654598348 │
│ 130 │ 0.20894252550489317 │
│ 140 │ 0.22316626978848397 │
│ 150 │ 0.1859507592277053 │
│ 160 │ 0.22007759757363546 │
│ 170 │ 0.20406936638195144 │
│ 180 │ 0.1412102467834332 │
│ 190 │ 0.20677550885049117 │
└─────────────┴─────────────────────┘
20 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.167 sec. Processed 15.07 million rows, 101.74 MB (90.51 million rows/s., 610.98 MB/s.)
يمكننا استخدام المبدأ نفسه كما في List files that were rewritten most number of time or by most of authors لتحديد عمليات إعادة الكتابة، ولكن مع احتساب جميع الملفات. تُستخدم دالة نافذة لحساب المدة بين عمليات إعادة الكتابة لكل ملف. ومن ثم يمكننا حساب المتوسط والوسيط عبر جميع الملفات. تشغيل
ما متوسط المدة قبل إعادة كتابة الشيفرة، وما الوسيط (نصف عمر تآكل الشيفرة)؟
WITH
changes AS
(
SELECT
path,
commit_hash,
max_time,
type,
num_added,
num_deleted,
sum(num_added - num_deleted) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC) AS current_size,
if(current_size > 0, num_added / current_size, 0) AS percent_add,
if(current_size > 0, num_deleted / current_size, 0) AS percent_delete
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS max_time,
commit_hash,
any(lines_added) AS num_added,
any(lines_deleted) AS num_deleted,
any(change_type) AS type
FROM git.file_changes
WHERE (change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY
path,
commit_hash
ORDER BY
path ASC,
max_time ASC
)
),
rewrites AS
(
SELECT
*,
any(max_time) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS previous_rewrite,
dateDiff('day', previous_rewrite, max_time) AS rewrite_days
FROM changes
WHERE (type = 'Modify') AND (percent_add >= 0.5) AND (percent_delete >= 0.5) AND (current_size > 50)
)
SELECT
avgIf(rewrite_days, rewrite_days > 0) AS avg_rewrite_time,
quantilesTimingIf(0.5)(rewrite_days, rewrite_days > 0) AS half_life
FROM rewrites
┌─avg_rewrite_time─┬─half_life─┐
│ 122.2890625 │ [23] │
└──────────────────┴───────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.388 sec. Processed 266.05 thousand rows, 22.85 MB (685.82 thousand rows/s., 58.89 MB/s.)
على غرار ما متوسط المدة قبل أن تُعاد كتابة الشيفرة وما الوسيط (نصف عمر تآكل الشيفرة)؟ وسرد الملفات التي أُعيدت كتابتها أكبر عدد من المرات أو بواسطة أكبر عدد من المؤلفين، لكننا هنا نُجمِّع حسب يوم الأسبوع. عدّل ذلك حسب الحاجة، مثلًا إلى شهر السنة. تشغيل
ما أسوأ وقت لكتابة الشيفرة من حيث ارتفاع احتمال إعادة كتابتها؟
WITH
changes AS
(
SELECT
path,
commit_hash,
max_time,
type,
num_added,
num_deleted,
sum(num_added - num_deleted) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC) AS current_size,
if(current_size > 0, num_added / current_size, 0) AS percent_add,
if(current_size > 0, num_deleted / current_size, 0) AS percent_delete
FROM
(
SELECT
path,
max(time) AS max_time,
commit_hash,
any(file_lines_added) AS num_added,
any(file_lines_deleted) AS num_deleted,
any(file_change_type) AS type
FROM git.line_changes
WHERE (file_change_type IN ('Add', 'Modify')) AND (file_extension IN ('h', 'cpp', 'sql'))
GROUP BY
path,
commit_hash
ORDER BY
path ASC,
max_time ASC
)
),
rewrites AS
(
SELECT any(max_time) OVER (PARTITION BY path ORDER BY max_time ASC ROWS BETWEEN 1 PRECEDING AND CURRENT ROW) AS previous_rewrite
FROM changes
WHERE (type = 'Modify') AND (percent_add >= 0.5) AND (percent_delete >= 0