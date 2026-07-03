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Vous pouvez utiliser clickhouse-client pour envoyer des fichiers locaux en flux vers votre service ClickHouse. Cela vous permet de prétraiter les données à l’aide des nombreuses fonctions ClickHouse, puissantes et pratiques. Examinons un exemple…
  1. Supposons que nous disposions d’un fichier TSV nommé comments.tsv contenant des commentaires Hacker News, et que la ligne d’en-tête contienne les noms des colonnes. Vous devez spécifier un format d’entrée lors de l’insertion des données, qui dans notre cas est TabSeparatedWithNames:
  1. Créons la table pour nos données Hacker News :
  1. Nous voulons convertir la colonne author en minuscules, ce qui se fait facilement avec la fonction lower. Nous voulons également découper la chaîne comment en tokens et stocker le résultat dans la colonne tokens, ce qui peut se faire à l’aide de la fonction extractAll. Vous pouvez faire tout cela avec une seule commande clickhouse-client ; notez comment le fichier comments.tsv est envoyé à clickhouse-client à l’aide de l’opérateur < :
La fonction input est utile ici, car elle nous permet de convertir les données au moment de leur insertion dans la table hackernews. L’argument de input correspond au format des données brutes entrantes, et vous retrouverez ce principe dans de nombreuses autres fonctions de table (où vous spécifiez un schéma pour les données entrantes).
  1. C’est tout ! Les données sont maintenant dans ClickHouse :
Le résultat est :
  1. Une autre possibilité consiste à utiliser un outil comme cat pour rediriger le contenu du fichier vers clickhouse-client. Par exemple, la commande suivante produit le même résultat que l’utilisation de l’opérateur < :
Consultez la page de documentation sur clickhouse-client pour savoir comment installer clickhouse-client sur votre système d’exploitation.
Dernière modification le 3 juillet 2026