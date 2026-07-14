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GET
Error

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Réponse

Successfully retrieved connections

data
object[]

List of connection objects.

meta
object

Present only when one or more stored connections could not be serialized and were omitted from data.

Dernière modification le 14 juillet 2026