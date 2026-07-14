Get Connection
Retrieves a specific ClickHouse connection by ID. Passwords are never returned.
GET
/
api
/
v2
/
connections
/
{id}
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"name": "Production ClickHouse",
"host": "https://clickhouse.example.com:8443",
"username": "default",
"hyperdxSettingPrefix": "hyperdx_",
"isPrometheusEndpoint": false,
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z"
}
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "Connection not found"
}
Dernière modification le 14 juillet 2026
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Précédent
Update ConnectionUpdates an existing ClickHouse connection. Field semantics: if `password` is omitted or empty the existing password is kept. `hyperdxSettingPrefix` is cleared when set to null or an empty string, and `prometheusEndpoint` is cleared when set to null; both are kept unchanged when omitted.
Suivant
Error
A valid request URL is required to generate request examples
{
"data": {
"id": "507f1f77bcf86cd799439012",
"name": "Production ClickHouse",
"host": "https://clickhouse.example.com:8443",
"username": "default",
"hyperdxSettingPrefix": "hyperdx_",
"isPrometheusEndpoint": false,
"createdAt": "2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z",
"updatedAt": "2025-06-15T10:30:00.000Z"
}
}
{
"message": "Unauthorized access. API key is missing or invalid."
}
{
"message": "Connection not found"
}