#include <iostream> #include <string> #include <vector> #include <chdb.h> class ChDBConnection { private: chdb_connection * conn; public: ChDBConnection ( const std :: vector < std :: string > & args ) { // Convert string vector to char* array std ::vector < char *> argv; for ( const auto & arg : args) { argv . push_back ( const_cast < char *> ( arg . c_str ())); } conn = chdb_connect ( argv . size (), argv . data ()); if ( ! conn) { throw std :: runtime_error ( "Failed to connect to chDB" ); } } ~ChDBConnection () { if (conn) { chdb_close_conn (conn); } } std :: string query ( const std :: string & sql , const std :: string & format = "CSV" ) { chdb_result * result = chdb_query ( * conn, sql . c_str (), format . c_str ()); if ( ! result) { throw std :: runtime_error ( "Query execution failed" ); } const char * error = chdb_result_error (result); if (error) { std ::string error_msg (error); chdb_destroy_query_result (result); throw std :: runtime_error ( "Query error: " + error_msg); } std ::string data ( chdb_result_buffer (result), chdb_result_length (result)); // Get query statistics std ::cout << "Query statistics:

" ; std ::cout << " Elapsed: " << chdb_result_elapsed (result) << " seconds

" ; std ::cout << " Rows read: " << chdb_result_rows_read (result) << "

" ; std ::cout << " Bytes read: " << chdb_result_bytes_read (result) << "

" ; chdb_destroy_query_result (result); return data; } }; int main () { try { // Create connection ChDBConnection db ({{ "chdb" , "--path" , "/tmp/chdb-cpp" }}); // Create and populate table db . query ( "CREATE TABLE test (id UInt32, value String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id" ); db . query ( "INSERT INTO test VALUES (1, 'hello'), (2, 'world'), (3, 'chdb')" ); // Query with different formats std ::cout << "CSV Results:

" << db . query ( "SELECT * FROM test" , "CSV" ) << "

" ; std ::cout << "JSON Results:

" << db . query ( "SELECT * FROM test" , "JSON" ) << "

" ; // Aggregation query std ::cout << "Count: " << db . query ( "SELECT COUNT(*) FROM test" ) << "

" ; } catch ( const std ::exception & e) { std ::cerr << "Error: " << e . what () << std ::endl; return 1 ; } return 0 ; }