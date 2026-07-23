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chDB fournit une API C/C++ native pour intégrer directement les fonctionnalités de ClickHouse à vos applications. L’API prend en charge aussi bien les requêtes simples que des fonctionnalités avancées comme les connexions persistantes et les résultats de requêtes en streaming.

Installation

1

Installer libchdb

Installez la bibliothèque chDB sur votre système :
2

Inclure l’en-tête

Incluez l’en-tête chDB dans votre projet :

Exemples en C

Connexion simple et requêtes

Requêtes en streaming

Utiliser différents formats de données

Exemple en C++

Bonnes pratiques de gestion des erreurs

Dépôt GitHub

Dernière modification le 23 juillet 2026