curl de ejemplo para cada tipo de ClickPipe.
La API de ClickHouse Cloud usa autenticación básica de HTTP. Necesita una API key (ID y secreto de la clave) con permisos en el servicio de destino. Consulte Administrar API keys para obtener instrucciones para crear una. Configure las siguientes variables de entorno antes de ejecutar cualquiera de los ejemplos a continuación:
Autenticación
export KEY_ID=<your_key_id>
export KEY_SECRET=<your_key_secret>
export ORG_ID=<your_organization_id>
export SERVICE_ID=<your_service_id>
URL base
https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1
Todos los endpoints de ClickPipes están asociados a un servicio de ClickHouse Cloud:
Endpoints
Para los ClickPipes de CDC (Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB), hay endpoints adicionales a nivel de organización para escalar la infraestructura de CDC compartida:
|Método
|Ruta
|Descripción
GET
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes
|Listar todos los ClickPipes
POST
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes
|Crear un ClickPipe
GET
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}
|Obtener un ClickPipe
PATCH
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}
|Actualizar un ClickPipe
DELETE
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}
|Eliminar un ClickPipe
GET
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings
|Obtener la configuración de ClickPipe
PUT
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/settings
|Actualizar la configuración de ClickPipe
PATCH
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/scaling
|Actualizar el escalado de ClickPipe
PATCH
/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}/clickpipes/{clickPipeId}/state
|Actualizar el estado de ClickPipe (iniciar/detener)
Para ver los esquemas completos de solicitud y respuesta de cada endpoint, consulta la referencia de la API.
|Método
|Ruta
|Descripción
GET
/organizations/{organizationId}/clickpipes/cdcScaling
|Obtener el escalado de los ClickPipes de CDC
PATCH
/organizations/{organizationId}/clickpipes/cdcScaling
|Actualizar el escalado de los ClickPipes de CDC
Ejemplos
Listar ClickPipes
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
Obtener un ClickPipe
CLICKPIPE_ID=<your_clickpipe_id>
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID"
Detener o iniciar un ClickPipe
# Detener
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X PATCH \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"action": "stop"}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID/state"
# Iniciar
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X PATCH \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"action": "start"}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID/state"
Eliminar un ClickPipe
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X DELETE \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes/$CLICKPIPE_ID"
El cuerpo de la solicitud
Creación de ClickPipes
POST /clickpipes varía según el tipo de source. Los ejemplos siguientes muestran la estructura de cada tipo de ClickPipe compatible. Para consultar los esquemas JSON definitivos, consulta la referencia de la API.
Fuentes compatibles admitidas:
Kafka
kafka,
confluent,
msk,
azureeventhub,
redpanda,
warpstream.
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My Kafka ClickPipe",
"source": {
"kafka": {
"type": "confluent",
"format": "JSONEachRow",
"brokers": "broker.example.com:9092",
"topics": "my_topic",
"consumerGroup": "clickpipes-consumer-group",
"authentication": "PLAIN",
"credentials": {
"username": "my_user",
"password": "my_password"
}
}
},
"destination": {
"table": "my_table",
"managedTable": true,
"tableDefinition": {
"engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
},
"columns": [
{ "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
{ "name": "message", "type": "String" },
{ "name": "timestamp", "type": "DateTime" }
]
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
Amazon Kinesis
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My Kinesis ClickPipe",
"source": {
"kinesis": {
"format": "JSONEachRow",
"streamName": "my-stream",
"region": "us-east-1",
"iteratorType": "TRIM_HORIZON",
"authentication": "IAM_USER",
"accessKey": {
"accessKeyId": "AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE",
"secretKey": "<secret_key>"
}
}
},
"destination": {
"table": "my_table",
"managedTable": true,
"tableDefinition": {
"engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
},
"columns": [
{ "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
{ "name": "message", "type": "String" }
]
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
Amazon S3
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My S3 ClickPipe",
"source": {
"objectStorage": {
"type": "s3",
"url": "https://my-bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/data/*.json",
"format": "JSONEachRow",
"authentication": "IAM_USER",
"accessKey": {
"accessKeyId": "AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE",
"secretKey": "<secret_key>"
}
}
},
"destination": {
"table": "my_table",
"managedTable": true,
"tableDefinition": {
"engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
},
"columns": [
{ "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
{ "name": "message", "type": "String" }
]
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
Google Cloud Storage
serviceAccountKey debe ser el contenido codificado en base64 del archivo JSON de clave de una cuenta de servicio de GCP.
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My GCS ClickPipe",
"source": {
"objectStorage": {
"type": "gcs",
"url": "gs://my-bucket/data/*.json",
"format": "JSONEachRow",
"authentication": "SERVICE_ACCOUNT",
"serviceAccountKey": "<base64_encoded_service_account_json>"
}
},
"destination": {
"table": "my_table",
"managedTable": true,
"tableDefinition": {
"engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
},
"columns": [
{ "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
{ "name": "message", "type": "String" }
]
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
Azure Blob Storage
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My Azure Blob ClickPipe",
"source": {
"objectStorage": {
"type": "azureblobstorage",
"azureContainerName": "my-container",
"path": "data/*.json",
"format": "JSONEachRow",
"authentication": "CONNECTION_STRING",
"connectionString": "DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=myaccount;AccountKey=mykey;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net"
}
},
"destination": {
"table": "my_table",
"managedTable": true,
"tableDefinition": {
"engine": { "type": "MergeTree" }
},
"columns": [
{ "name": "id", "type": "UInt64" },
{ "name": "message", "type": "String" }
]
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
Postgres CDC
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My Postgres CDC ClickPipe",
"source": {
"postgres": {
"host": "postgres.example.com",
"port": 5432,
"database": "mydb",
"credentials": {
"username": "postgres_user",
"password": "<password>"
},
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "cdc"
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "public",
"sourceTable": "users",
"targetTable": "public_users"
}
]
}
},
"destination": {
"database": "default"
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
CDC de MySQL
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My MySQL CDC ClickPipe",
"source": {
"mysql": {
"host": "mysql.example.com",
"port": 3306,
"credentials": {
"username": "mysql_user",
"password": "<password>"
},
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "cdc"
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceSchemaName": "mydb",
"sourceTable": "orders",
"targetTable": "mydb_orders"
}
]
}
},
"destination": {
"database": "default"
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
CDC de MongoDB
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My MongoDB CDC ClickPipe",
"source": {
"mongodb": {
"uri": "mongodb+srv://cluster0.example.mongodb.net",
"readPreference": "secondaryPreferred",
"credentials": {
"username": "mongo_user",
"password": "<password>"
},
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "cdc"
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceDatabaseName": "mydb",
"sourceCollection": "users",
"targetTable": "mydb_users"
}
]
}
},
"destination": {
"database": "default"
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"
BigQuery
serviceAccountFile debe ser el contenido codificado en base64 de un archivo de clave JSON de una cuenta de servicio de GCP.
curl -u "$KEY_ID:$KEY_SECRET" \
-X POST \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"name": "My BigQuery ClickPipe",
"source": {
"bigquery": {
"snapshotStagingPath": "gs://my-staging-bucket/staging/",
"credentials": {
"serviceAccountFile": "<base64_encoded_service_account_json>"
},
"settings": {
"replicationMode": "snapshot"
},
"tableMappings": [
{
"sourceDatasetName": "my_dataset",
"sourceTable": "my_table",
"targetTable": "my_bigquery_table"
}
]
}
},
"destination": {
"database": "default"
}
}' \
"https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/$ORG_ID/services/$SERVICE_ID/clickpipes"