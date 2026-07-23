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Todos los tipos de ClickPipes pueden crearse, actualizarse y eliminarse de forma programática mediante OpenAPI de ClickHouse Cloud. Esta página describe la autenticación y los endpoints disponibles de ClickPipes, con solicitudes curl de ejemplo para cada tipo de ClickPipe.

Autenticación

La API de ClickHouse Cloud usa autenticación básica de HTTP. Necesita una API key (ID y secreto de la clave) con permisos en el servicio de destino. Consulte Administrar API keys para obtener instrucciones para crear una. Configure las siguientes variables de entorno antes de ejecutar cualquiera de los ejemplos a continuación:

URL base

Endpoints

Todos los endpoints de ClickPipes están asociados a un servicio de ClickHouse Cloud: Para los ClickPipes de CDC (Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB), hay endpoints adicionales a nivel de organización para escalar la infraestructura de CDC compartida: Para ver los esquemas completos de solicitud y respuesta de cada endpoint, consulta la referencia de la API.

Ejemplos

Listar ClickPipes

Obtener un ClickPipe

Detener o iniciar un ClickPipe

Eliminar un ClickPipe

Creación de ClickPipes

El cuerpo de la solicitud POST /clickpipes varía según el tipo de source. Los ejemplos siguientes muestran la estructura de cada tipo de ClickPipe compatible. Para consultar los esquemas JSON definitivos, consulta la referencia de la API.

Kafka

Fuentes compatibles admitidas: kafka, confluent, msk, azureeventhub, redpanda, warpstream.

Amazon Kinesis

Amazon S3

Google Cloud Storage

serviceAccountKey debe ser el contenido codificado en base64 del archivo JSON de clave de una cuenta de servicio de GCP.

Azure Blob Storage

Postgres CDC

CDC de MySQL

CDC de MongoDB

BigQuery

serviceAccountFile debe ser el contenido codificado en base64 de un archivo de clave JSON de una cuenta de servicio de GCP.
Última modificación el 23 de julio de 2026