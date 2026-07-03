Enumera los procesos en ejecución según el uso máximo de memoria
SELECT
initial_query_id,
query,
elapsed,
formatReadableSize(memory_usage),
formatReadableSize(peak_memory_usage),
FROM system.processes
ORDER BY peak_memory_usage DESC
LIMIT 100;
Listar métricas de uso de memoria
SELECT
metric, description, formatReadableSize(value) size
FROM
system.asynchronous_metrics
WHERE
metric LIKE '%Cach%'
OR metric LIKE '%Mem%'
ORDER BY
value DESC;
Listar tablas por uso actual de memoria
SELECT
database,
name,
formatReadableSize(total_bytes)
FROM system.tables
WHERE engine IN ('Memory','Set','Join');
Mostrar la memoria total utilizada por las operaciones de merge
SELECT formatReadableSize(sum(memory_usage)) FROM system.merges;
Mostrar la memoria total utilizada por los procesos en ejecución
SELECT formatReadableSize(sum(memory_usage)) FROM system.processes;
Mostrar la memoria total que utilizan los diccionarios
SELECT formatReadableSize(sum(bytes_allocated)) FROM system.dictionaries;
Mostrar la memoria total que utilizan las claves primarias y la granularidad del índice
SELECT
sumIf(data_uncompressed_bytes, part_type = 'InMemory') AS memory_parts,
formatReadableSize(sum(primary_key_bytes_in_memory)) AS primary_key_bytes_in_memory,
formatReadableSize(sum(primary_key_bytes_in_memory_allocated)) AS primary_key_bytes_in_memory_allocated,
formatReadableSize(sum(index_granularity_bytes_in_memory)) AS index_granularity_bytes_in_memory,
formatReadableSize(sum(index_granularity_bytes_in_memory_allocated)) AS index_granularity_bytes_in_memory_allocated
FROM system.parts;