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Cuando se producen problemas de memoria o una fuga de memoria, resulta útil saber qué consultas y recursos están consumiendo una cantidad significativa de memoria. A continuación, encontrará consultas que pueden ayudarle a depurar problemas de memoria al identificar qué consultas, bases de datos y tablas pueden optimizarse:

Enumera los procesos en ejecución según el uso máximo de memoria

Listar métricas de uso de memoria

Listar tablas por uso actual de memoria

Mostrar la memoria total utilizada por las operaciones de merge

Mostrar la memoria total utilizada por los procesos en ejecución

Mostrar la memoria total que utilizan los diccionarios

Mostrar la memoria total que utilizan las claves primarias y la granularidad del índice

Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026