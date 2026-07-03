clickhouse-cloud :) explain indexes = 1 SELECT count() from db1.table1_projections where column1 > 50; EXPLAIN indexes = 1 SELECT count() FROM db1.table1_projections WHERE column1 > 50 Query id: e04d5236-1a05-4f1f-9502-7e41986beb44 ┌─explain────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Expression ((Projection + Before ORDER BY)) │ │ Aggregating │ │ Expression (Before GROUP BY) │ │ Filter (WHERE) │ │ ReadFromMergeTree (db1.table1_projections) │ │ Indexes: │ │ PrimaryKey │ │ Condition: true │ │ Parts: 1/1 │ │ Granules: 12/12 │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘