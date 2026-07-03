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السؤال

كيف يمكنني معرفة ما إذا كان يُستخدم الإسقاط؟

الإجابة

  1. أنشئ قاعدة بيانات نموذجية
  1. أنشئ جدولًا نموذجيًا يستخدم column1 كمفتاح أساسي
  1. أضِف إسقاطًا for_column2 لجعل column2 المفتاح الأساسي
  1. أدرج بيانات اختبار
*سيؤدي ذلك إلى إدراج 100000 صف بقيم عشوائية في column1 وcolumn2
  1. تحقّق من عيّنة من البيانات
  1. تحقّق من أنه يستخدم الجدول الأصلي مع column1:
*لاحظ أنه يقرأ من db1.table1_projections
  1. اختبر القراءة من الإسقاط باستخدام column2 في عبارة WHERE
*لاحظ أنه يُستخدم الآن الإسقاط for_column2. لمزيد من المعلومات الإسقاطات: https://clickhouse.com/docs/sql-reference/statements/alter/projection دالة الجدول numbers: https://clickhouse.com/docs/sql-reference/table-functions/numberss مدونة حول إنشاء بيانات عشوائية: https://clickhouse.com/blog/generating-random-test-distribution-data-for-clickhouse
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