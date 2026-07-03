WITH ( 60 ) -- default 60m

AS timeRange,

(

--prepare names of possible implicit MV hidden target tables for *any* table with NON NULL uuid

SELECT groupArray(

concat ( 'default.`.inner_id.' , toString(uuid), '`' )

)

FROM clusterAllReplicas( default , system . tables )

WHERE notEmpty(uuid)

) AS MV_implicit_possible_hidden_target_tables_names_array,

(

--captures MV name and target tables (if TO is specified)

--TODO it seems that extract will return just the first capturing group :( replace with regexpExtract once available

SELECT arrayFilter(

x -> x != '' ,

--remove empty captures

groupArray(

extract(

create_table_query,

'^CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW\s(\w+\.\w+)\s(?:TO\s(\S+))?'

)

)

)

FROM clusterAllReplicas( default , system . tables )

WHERE engine = 'MaterializedView'

) AS MV_explicit_target_tables_names_array

SELECT event_time,

query,

tables as "MVs tables"

FROM clusterAllReplicas( default , system . query_log )

WHERE (

-- only SELECT within 60m

event_time > now () - toIntervalMinute(timeRange)

AND startsWith(query, 'SELECT' )

) -- check either that query involves implicit MV target table names

AND (

hasAny(

tables,

MV_implicit_possible_hidden_target_tables_names_array

)

OR -- check that query involves explicit MV target table

hasAny(tables, MV_explicit_target_tables_names_array)

)