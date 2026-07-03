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السؤال

كيف أعرض جميع الاستعلامات التي تتعلق بالعروض المادية خلال آخر 60 دقيقة؟

الإجابة

سيعرض هذا الاستعلام جميع الاستعلامات الموجَّهة إلى العروض المادية، مع الأخذ في الاعتبار ما يلي:
  • يمكننا الاستفادة من الحقل create_table_query في جدول system.tables لتحديد الجداول التي تُعد الوجهة الصريحة (TO) للعروض المادية؛
  • يمكننا أيضًا تتبّع الجداول التي تُعد الوجهة الضمنية للعروض المادية رجوعًا إلى المصدر (باستخدام uuid واصطلاح التسمية .inner_id.<uuid>
ويمكننا أيضًا ضبط المدة الزمنية التي نريد الرجوع إليها بتغيير القيمة (افتراضيًا 60 دقيقة) في CTE للاستعلام الأولي
المخرجات المتوقعة:
في هذا المثال، يُعدّ كلٌّ من default.big_changes_mv وdefault.sum_of_volumes_mv عرضًا ماديًا.
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