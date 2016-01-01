numbers
numbers(N) – Returns a table with the single 'number' column (UInt64) that contains integers from 0 to N-1.
numbers(N, M) - Returns a table with the single 'number' column (UInt64) that contains integers from N to (N + M - 1).
numbers(N, M, S) - Returns a table with the single 'number' column (UInt64) that contains integers from N to (N + M - 1) with step S.
Similar to the
system.numbers table, it can be used for testing and generating successive values,
numbers(N, M) more efficient than
system.numbers.
The following queries are equivalent:
And the following queries are equivalent:
Examples: