Initializing the backend...

Initializing provider plugins...

- Finding clickhouse/clickhouse versions matching "0.0.2"...

- Installing clickhouse/clickhouse v0.0.2...

- Installed clickhouse/clickhouse v0.0.2 (self-signed, key ID D7089EE5C6A92ED1)

Partner and community providers are signed by their developers.

If you'd like to know more about provider signing, you can read about it here:

https://www.terraform.io/docs/cli/plugins/signing.html

Terraform has created a lock file .terraform.lock.hcl to record the provider

selections it made above. Include this file in your version control repository

so that Terraform can guarantee to make the same selections by default when

you run "terraform init" in the future.

Terraform has been successfully initialized!

You may now begin working with Terraform. Try running "terraform plan" to see

any changes that are required for your infrastructure. All Terraform commands

should now work.

If you ever set or change modules or backend configuration for Terraform,

rerun this command to reinitialize your working directory. If you forget, other