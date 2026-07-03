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السؤال

كيف يمكنني استخدام واجهة برمجة تطبيقات لإدارة المجموعات على ClickHouse Cloud؟

الإجابة

سنستخدم Terraform لتهيئة بنيتنا التحتية وموفّر ClickHouse الخطوات: 1). أنشئ مفتاح واجهة برمجة تطبيقات على Cloud. اتبع الوثائق هنا - https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi احفظ بيانات الاعتماد محليًا. 2). ثبّت Terraform باستخدام - https://developer.hashicorp.com/terraform/tutorials/aws-get-started/install-cli يمكنك استخدام مدير الحزم Homebrew إذا كنت تعمل على جهاز Mac. 3). أنشئ مجلدًا في أي مكان تريده:
4). أنشئ ملفين: main.tf و secret.tfvars انسخ ما يلي: سيكون ملف main.tf على النحو التالي:
يمكنك استبدال المعلمات الخاصة بك، مثل اسم الخدمة والمنطقة وما إلى ذلك، في قسم الموارد أعلاه. secret.tfvars هو الملف الذي ستضع فيه جميع المعلومات المتعلقة بمفتاح واجهة برمجة التطبيقات التي نزّلتها سابقًا. والفكرة من هذا الملف هي إبقاء جميع بيانات الاعتماد السرية الخاصة بك مخفية عن ملف الإعدادات الرئيسي. سيكون بالشكل التالي تقريبًا (استبدل هذه المعلمات):
5). شغِّل terraform init من هذا المجلد المخرجات المتوقعة:
6). نفّذ الأمر terraform apply -var-file=secret.tfvars. على سبيل المثال:
اكتب yes ثم اضغط على Enter ملاحظة جانبية: لاحظ أنه يظهر password = (sensitive value) أعلاه. وذلك لأننا عيّنّا sensitive = true لكلمة المرور في ملف main.tf. 7). سيستغرق إنشاء الخدمة بضع دقائق، لكن في النهاية يُفترض أن تظهر بهذا الشكل:
8). تحقّق من Cloud Console، ويُفترض أن تتمكن من رؤية الخدمة التي تم إنشاؤها. 9). لحذف الخدمة/إزالتها مرة أخرى، شغّل terraform destroy -var-file=secret.tfvars شيء من هذا القبيل:
اكتب yes ثم اضغط على Enter 10).
ومن المفترض أن يكون قد اختفى من Cloud Console. يمكن العثور على مزيد من التفاصيل حول Cloud واجهة برمجة تطبيقات هنا - https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/api/api-overview
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