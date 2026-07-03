كيف يمكنني استخدام واجهة برمجة تطبيقات لإدارة المجموعات على ClickHouse Cloud؟
السؤال
سنستخدم Terraform لتهيئة بنيتنا التحتية وموفّر ClickHouse الخطوات: 1). أنشئ مفتاح واجهة برمجة تطبيقات على Cloud. اتبع الوثائق هنا - https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi احفظ بيانات الاعتماد محليًا. 2). ثبّت Terraform باستخدام - https://developer.hashicorp.com/terraform/tutorials/aws-get-started/install-cli يمكنك استخدام مدير الحزم Homebrew إذا كنت تعمل على جهاز Mac. 3). أنشئ مجلدًا في أي مكان تريده:
الإجابة
4). أنشئ ملفين:
mkdir test
➜ test pwd
/Users/jaijhala/Desktop/terraform/test
main.tf و
secret.tfvars
انسخ ما يلي:
سيكون ملف
main.tf على النحو التالي:
يمكنك استبدال المعلمات الخاصة بك، مثل اسم الخدمة والمنطقة وما إلى ذلك، في قسم الموارد أعلاه.
terraform {
required_providers {
clickhouse = {
source = "ClickHouse/clickhouse"
version = "0.0.2"
}
}
}
variable "organization_id" {
type = string
}
variable "token_key" {
type = string
}
variable "token_secret" {
type = string
}
provider clickhouse {
environment = "production"
organization_id = var.organization_id
token_key = var.token_key
token_secret = var.token_secret
}
variable "service_password" {
type = string
sensitive = true
}
resource "clickhouse_service" "service123" {
name = "jai-terraform"
cloud_provider = "aws"
region = "us-east-2"
tier = "development"
idle_scaling = true
password = var.service_password
ip_access = [
{
source = "0.0.0.0/0"
description = "Anywhere"
}
]
}
output "CLICKHOUSE_HOST" {
value = clickhouse_service.service123.endpoints.0.host
}
secret.tfvars هو الملف الذي ستضع فيه جميع المعلومات المتعلقة بمفتاح واجهة برمجة التطبيقات التي نزّلتها سابقًا. والفكرة من هذا الملف هي إبقاء جميع بيانات الاعتماد السرية الخاصة بك مخفية عن ملف الإعدادات الرئيسي.
سيكون بالشكل التالي تقريبًا (استبدل هذه المعلمات):
5). شغِّل
organization_id = "e957a5f7-4qe3-4b05-ad5a-d02b2dcd0593"
token_key = "QWhhkMeytqQruTeKg"
token_secret = "4b1dNmjWdLUno9lXxmKvSUcPP62jvn7irkuZPbY"
service_password = "password123!"
terraform init من هذا المجلد
المخرجات المتوقعة:
6). نفّذ الأمر
Initializing the backend...
Initializing provider plugins...
- Finding clickhouse/clickhouse versions matching "0.0.2"...
- Installing clickhouse/clickhouse v0.0.2...
- Installed clickhouse/clickhouse v0.0.2 (self-signed, key ID D7089EE5C6A92ED1)
Partner and community providers are signed by their developers.
If you'd like to know more about provider signing, you can read about it here:
https://www.terraform.io/docs/cli/plugins/signing.html
Terraform has created a lock file .terraform.lock.hcl to record the provider
selections it made above. Include this file in your version control repository
so that Terraform can guarantee to make the same selections by default when
you run "terraform init" in the future.
Terraform has been successfully initialized!
You may now begin working with Terraform. Try running "terraform plan" to see
any changes that are required for your infrastructure. All Terraform commands
should now work.
If you ever set or change modules or backend configuration for Terraform,
rerun this command to reinitialize your working directory. If you forget, other
commands will detect it and remind you to do so if necessary.
terraform apply -var-file=secret.tfvars.
على سبيل المثال:
اكتب
➜ test terraform apply -var-file=secret.tfvars
Terraform used the selected providers to generate the following execution plan. Resource actions are indicated with
the following symbols:
+ create
Terraform will perform the following actions:
# clickhouse_service.service123 will be created
+ resource "clickhouse_service" "service123" {
+ cloud_provider = "aws"
+ endpoints = (known after apply)
+ id = (known after apply)
+ idle_scaling = true
+ ip_access = [
+ {
+ description = "Anywhere"
+ source = "0.0.0.0/0"
},
]
+ last_updated = (known after apply)
+ name = "jai-terraform"
+ password = (sensitive value)
+ region = "us-east-2"
+ tier = "development"
}
Plan: 1 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy.
Changes to Outputs:
+ CLICKHOUSE_HOST = (known after apply)
Do you want to perform these actions?
Terraform will perform the actions described above.
Only 'yes' will be accepted to approve.
Enter a value: yes
yes ثم اضغط على Enter
ملاحظة جانبية: لاحظ أنه يظهر
password = (sensitive value) أعلاه.
وذلك لأننا عيّنّا
sensitive = true لكلمة المرور في ملف main.tf.
7). سيستغرق إنشاء الخدمة بضع دقائق، لكن في النهاية يُفترض أن تظهر بهذا الشكل:
8). تحقّق من Cloud Console، ويُفترض أن تتمكن من رؤية الخدمة التي تم إنشاؤها. 9). لحذف الخدمة/إزالتها مرة أخرى، شغّل
Enter a value: yes
clickhouse_service.service123: Creating...
clickhouse_service.service123: Still creating... [10s elapsed]
clickhouse_service.service123: Still creating... [20s elapsed]
clickhouse_service.service123: Still creating... [30s elapsed]
clickhouse_service.service123: Still creating... [40s elapsed]
clickhouse_service.service123: Still creating... [50s elapsed]
clickhouse_service.service123: Still creating... [1m0s elapsed]
clickhouse_service.service123: Still creating... [1m10s elapsed]
clickhouse_service.service123: Still creating... [1m20s elapsed]
clickhouse_service.service123: Still creating... [1m30s elapsed]
clickhouse_service.service123: Still creating... [1m40s elapsed]
clickhouse_service.service123: Creation complete after 1m41s [id=aa8d8d63-1878-4600-8470-630715af38ed]
Apply complete! Resources: 1 added, 0 changed, 0 destroyed.
Outputs:
CLICKHOUSE_HOST = "h3ljlaqez6.us-east-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud"
➜ test
terraform destroy -var-file=secret.tfvars
شيء من هذا القبيل:
اكتب yes ثم اضغط على Enter 10).
Terraform used the selected providers to generate the following execution plan. Resource actions are indicated with
the following symbols:
- destroy
Terraform will perform the following actions:
# clickhouse_service.service123 will be destroyed
- resource "clickhouse_service" "service123" {
- cloud_provider = "aws" -> null
- ............
Plan: 0 to add, 0 to change, 1 to destroy.
Changes to Outputs:
- CLICKHOUSE_HOST = "h3ljlaqez6.us-east-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud" -> null
Do you really want to destroy all resources?
Terraform will destroy all your managed infrastructure, as shown above.
There is no undo. Only 'yes' will be accepted to confirm.
Enter a value:
ومن المفترض أن يكون قد اختفى من Cloud Console. يمكن العثور على مزيد من التفاصيل حول Cloud واجهة برمجة تطبيقات هنا - https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/api/api-overview
clickhouse_service.service123: Destroying... [id=aa8d8d63-1878-4600-8470-630715af38ed]
clickhouse_service.service123: Still destroying... [id=aa8d8d63-1878-4600-8470-630715af38ed, 10s elapsed]
clickhouse_service.service123: Still destroying... [id=aa8d8d63-1878-4600-8470-630715af38ed, 20s elapsed]
clickhouse_service.service123: Destruction complete after 27s
Destroy complete! Resources: 1 destroyed.