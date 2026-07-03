عند محاولة الاتصال من PowerBI بـ ClickHouse باستخدام الموصل، يظهر لك خطأ في المصادقة. يكون هذا الخطأ عادةً على النحو التالي:
السؤال
We encountered an error while trying to connect.
Details: "ODBC: ERROR [HY000] HTTP status code: 403
Received error:
Code: 516. DB::Exception: default: Authentication failed: password is incorrect, or there is no user with such name.
If you have installed ClickHouse and forgot password you can reset it in the configuration file.
The password for default user is typically located at /etc/clickhouse-server/users.d/default-password.xml and deleting this file will reset the password.
See also /etc/clickhouse-server/users.ml on the server where
ClickHouse is installed.
حدّث ClickHouse ODBC Driver إلى الإصدار 1.4.1. إذا لم يكن التحديث ممكنًا، فتحقق مما إذا كانت كلمة المرور تحتوي على الرمز (~)، إذ قد يتسبب ذلك في حدوث مشكلات في الإصدارات الأقدم من 1.4.1. نوصي باستخدام مستخدم مخصص للاتصال وتعيين كلمة المرور يدويًا. إذا كنت تستخدم ClickHouse Cloud وتحتاج إلى صلاحيات على مستوى المسؤول تعادل صلاحيات المستخدم
الإجابة
default، فأنشئ مستخدمًا جديدًا وأسنِد إليه
default_role.
لمزيد من المعلومات:
https://clickhouse.com/docs/operations/access-rights#user-account-management
https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/security/cloud-access-management#database-roles