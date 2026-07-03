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السؤال

عند محاولة الاتصال من PowerBI بـ ClickHouse باستخدام الموصل، يظهر لك خطأ في المصادقة. يكون هذا الخطأ عادةً على النحو التالي:

الإجابة

حدّث ClickHouse ODBC Driver إلى الإصدار 1.4.1. إذا لم يكن التحديث ممكنًا، فتحقق مما إذا كانت كلمة المرور تحتوي على الرمز (~)، إذ قد يتسبب ذلك في حدوث مشكلات في الإصدارات الأقدم من 1.4.1. نوصي باستخدام مستخدم مخصص للاتصال وتعيين كلمة المرور يدويًا. إذا كنت تستخدم ClickHouse Cloud وتحتاج إلى صلاحيات على مستوى المسؤول تعادل صلاحيات المستخدم default، فأنشئ مستخدمًا جديدًا وأسنِد إليه default_role. لمزيد من المعلومات: https://clickhouse.com/docs/operations/access-rights#user-account-management https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/security/cloud-access-management#database-roles
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