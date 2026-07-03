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استخدم NodeJS مع @clickhouse/client

إليك ملفًا يحتوي على مقتطف شيفرة أساسي main.ts. Package.json (ضعه في ./):
Main.ts (ضعه في ./src):
لتثبيت الحزم، شغّل yarn من داخل ./:
نفّذ التعليمات البرمجية في main.ts من ./ باستخدام:
سيكون الناتج:
آخر تعديل في ٣ يوليو ٢٠٢٦