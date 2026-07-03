import { ClickHouseClient , createClient } from '@clickhouse/client' ; // or '@clickhouse/client-web' interface ClickHouseResultSet < T > { meta : Meta []; data : T []; rows : number ; statistics : Statistics ; } interface Statistics { elapsed : number ; rows_read : number ; bytes_read : number ; } interface Meta { name : string ; type : string ; } interface Count { c : number ; } //Please replace client connection parameters like`host` //`username`, `passowrd`, `database` as needed. const initClickHouseClient = async () : Promise < ClickHouseClient > => { const client = createClient ({ host: 'https://FQDN.aws.clickhouse.cloud' , username: 'default' , password: 'password' , database: 'default' , application: `pingpong` , }); console . log ( 'ClickHouse ping' ); if ( ! ( await client . ping ())) { throw new Error ( 'failed to ping clickhouse!' ); } console . log ( 'ClickHouse pong!' ); return client ; }; const main = async () => { console . log ( 'Initialising clickhouse client' ); const client = await initClickHouseClient (); const row = await client . query ({ query: `SELECT count() AS c FROM system.tables WHERE database='system'` , }); const jsonRow : ClickHouseResultSet < Count > = await row . json (); console . log ( `I have found ${ jsonRow . data [ 0 ]. c } system tables!` ); await client . close (); console . log ( `👋` ); }; main ();