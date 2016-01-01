Cloud Access Management
|Overview of access control in ClickHouse Cloud
|Cloud Authentication
|A guide which explores some good practices for configuring your authentication
|SAML SSO Setup
|A guide on how to setup SAML SSO.
|Common Access Management Queries
|Article showing the basics of defining SQL users and roles and applying those privileges and permissions to databases, tables, rows, and columns.
|Inviting New Users
|A how-to for inviting new users to your organization and how to assign them roles.