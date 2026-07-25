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PATCH
Update service state
Starts or stop service

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the service to update state.

الجسم

application/json
command
enum<string>

Command to change the state: 'start', 'stop', 'awake'.

الخيارات المتاحة:
start,
stop,
awake

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
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