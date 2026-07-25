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GET
Get service upgrade window
Returns the configured upgrade window for a service. Errors:
  • 401: missing, invalid, or disabled API key.
  • 403: caller lacks control-plane:service:view on the service.
  • 404: service does not exist, is not visible to the caller, or no upgrade window has been configured.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the service.

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
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