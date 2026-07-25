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PATCH
Update service basic details
Updates basic service details like service name or IP access list.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the service to update.

الجسم

application/json
name
string

Name of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters.

Required string length: 1 - 50
ipAccessList
object
privateEndpointIds
object
releaseChannel
enum<string>

Select fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. Select slow if you would like to defer releases to give yourself more time to test. This feature is only available for production services. default is the regular release channel.

الخيارات المتاحة:
slow,
default,
fast
endpoints
object[]

List of service endpoints to change

transparentDataEncryptionKeyId
string

The id of the key to rotate

tags
object
enableCoreDumps
boolean

If true, the underlying infra is enabled for collecting core dumps.

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
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