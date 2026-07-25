Update service auto scaling settings

Updates minimum and maximum memory limits per replica and idle mode scaling behavior for the service. Supports both vertical autoscaling (fixed replica count, variable memory) and horizontal autoscaling (variable replica count, fixed memory). The memory settings are available only for “production” services and must be a multiple of 4 starting from 8GB. For vertical autoscaling, please contact support to enable adjustment of numReplicas. For horizontal autoscaling (autoscalingMode “horizontal” with minReplicas/maxReplicas), contact support to enable the feature for your organization.