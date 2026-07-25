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PATCH
Update service password
Sets a new password for the service

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the service to update password.

الجسم

application/json
newPasswordHash
string

Optional password hash. Used to avoid password transmission over network. If not provided a new password is generated and is provided in the response. Otherwise this hash is used. Algorithm: echo -n "yourpassword" | sha256sum | tr -d '-' | xxd -r -p | base64

newDoubleSha1Hash
string

Optional double SHA1 password hash for MySQL protocol. If newPasswordHash is not provided this key will be ignored and the generated password will be used. Algorithm: echo -n "yourpassword" | sha1sum | tr -d '-' | xxd -r -p | sha1sum | tr -d '-'

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
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