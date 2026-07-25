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GET
Get the service query endpoint for a given instance
Get the configuration for the service query endpoint that allows executing queries via API.

التفويضات

Authorization
string
header
مطلوب

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

معلمات المسار

organizationId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the requested organization.

serviceId
string<uuid>
مطلوب

ID of the requested service.

الاستجابة

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

مثال:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
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