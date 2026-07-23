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يوفّر chDB واجهة برمجة تطبيقات أصلية للغتَي C وC++ تتيح دمج وظائف ClickHouse مباشرةً في تطبيقاتك. وتدعم واجهة برمجة التطبيقات الاستعلامات البسيطة، بالإضافة إلى ميزات متقدمة مثل الاتصالات المستمرة ونتائج الاستعلامات المتدفقة.

التثبيت

1

تثبيت libchdb

ثبّت مكتبة chDB على نظامك:
2

تضمين ملفات الترويسة

ضمّن ملف الترويسة الخاص بـ chDB في مشروعك:

أمثلة بلغة C

الاتصال والاستعلامات الأساسية

الاستعلامات المتدفقة

التعامل مع تنسيقات البيانات المختلفة

مثال C++

أفضل الممارسات للتعامل مع الأخطاء

مستودع GitHub

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