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POST
Upsert the service query endpoint for a given instance
Create the service query endpoint that allows executing queries via API.

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Paramètres de chemin

organizationId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the requested organization.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the requested service.

Corps

application/json
roles
enum<string>[]

The roles

Options disponibles:
sql_console_read_only,
sql_console_admin
openApiKeys
string[]

The version of the service query endpoint

allowedOrigins
string

The allowed origins as comma separated list of domains

Réponse

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Exemple:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Dernière modification le 25 juillet 2026