Skip to main content
GET
Get service upgrade window
Returns the configured upgrade window for a service. Errors:
  • 401: missing, invalid, or disabled API key.
  • 403: caller lacks control-plane:service:view on the service.
  • 404: service does not exist, is not visible to the caller, or no upgrade window has been configured.

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Paramètres de chemin

organizationId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the service.

Réponse

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Exemple:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Dernière modification le 25 juillet 2026