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POST
Create new service
Creates a new service in the organization, and returns the current service state and a password to access the service. The service is started asynchronously.

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Paramètres de chemin

organizationId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the organization that will own the service.

Corps

application/json
name
string

Name of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters.

Required string length: 1 - 50
provider
enum<string>

Cloud provider

Options disponibles:
aws,
gcp,
azure
region
enum<string>

Service region.

Options disponibles:
ap-northeast-1,
ap-northeast-2,
ap-south-1,
ap-southeast-1,
ap-southeast-2,
ca-central-1,
eu-central-1,
eu-west-1,
eu-west-2,
il-central-1,
us-east-1,
us-east-2,
us-west-2,
us-east1,
us-central1,
europe-west2,
europe-west4,
asia-southeast1,
asia-northeast1,
eastus,
eastus2,
westus3,
germanywestcentral,
centralus
tier
enum<string>
obsolète

DEPRECATED for BASIC, SCALE and ENTERPRISE organization tiers. Use minReplicaMemoryGb, maxReplicaMemoryGb, and numReplicas instead. Tier of the service: 'development', 'production', 'dedicated_high_mem', 'dedicated_high_cpu', 'dedicated_standard', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD', 'dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD'. Production services scale, Development are fixed size. Azure services don't support Development tier

Options disponibles:
development,
production,
dedicated_high_mem,
dedicated_high_cpu,
dedicated_standard,
dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_4,
dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_8,
dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32,
dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_128,
dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_32_16SSD,
dedicated_standard_n2d_standard_64_24SSD
ipAccessList
object[]

List of IP addresses allowed to access the service

minTotalMemoryGb
number
obsolète

DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Use minReplicaMemoryGb instead. Minimum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and greater than or equal to 24. Always absent for horizontal-autoscaling services (replica count is variable).

Plage requise: 24 <= x <= 1068Doit être un multiple de 12
Exemple:

48

maxTotalMemoryGb
number
obsolète

DEPRECATED - inaccurate for services with non-default numbers of replicas. Use maxReplicaMemoryGb instead. Maximum memory of three workers during auto-scaling in Gb. Available only for 'production' services. Must be a multiple of 12 and lower than or equal to 360 for non paid services or 1068 for paid services. Always absent for horizontal-autoscaling services (replica count is variable).

Plage requise: 24 <= x <= 1068Doit être un multiple de 12
Exemple:

360

autoscalingMode
enum<string>

Autoscaling mode. "vertical" (the default when omitted) runs a fixed replica count while memory scales between minReplicaMemoryGb and maxReplicaMemoryGb; "horizontal" scales the replica count between minReplicas and maxReplicas at a fixed per-replica memory (minReplicaMemoryGb equal to maxReplicaMemoryGb). Horizontal requires the feature to be enabled for the organization.

Options disponibles:
vertical,
horizontal
Exemple:

"vertical"

minReplicaMemoryGb
number

Minimum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. A range in vertical autoscaling; equal to maxReplicaMemoryGb in horizontal (memory is fixed while the replica count scales). Must be a multiple of 4 and greater than or equal to 8.

Plage requise: 8 <= x <= 356Doit être un multiple de 4
Exemple:

16

maxReplicaMemoryGb
number

Maximum total memory of each replica during auto-scaling in Gb. A range in vertical autoscaling; equal to minReplicaMemoryGb in horizontal (memory is fixed while the replica count scales). Must be a multiple of 4 and lower than or equal to 120* for non paid services or 356* for paid services.* - maximum replica size subject to cloud provider hardware availability in your selected region.

Plage requise: 8 <= x <= 356Doit être un multiple de 4
Exemple:

120

numReplicas
integer

Fixed replica count for vertical autoscaling (autoscalingMode "vertical" or omitted). Mutually exclusive with minReplicas/maxReplicas.

Plage requise: 1 <= x <= 20
Exemple:

3

minReplicas
integer

Minimum number of replicas. A minReplicas/maxReplicas band scales the replica count in horizontal autoscaling (autoscalingMode "horizontal"). Must be provided together with maxReplicas. Mutually exclusive with numReplicas. Requires horizontal autoscaling to be enabled for the organization, unless autoscalingMode is omitted or "vertical" and minReplicas equals maxReplicas (an equal band is then an accepted vertical fixed count and needs no horizontal entitlement).

Plage requise: 1 <= x <= 20
Exemple:

1

maxReplicas
integer

Maximum number of replicas. A minReplicas/maxReplicas band scales the replica count in horizontal autoscaling (autoscalingMode "horizontal"). Must be provided together with minReplicas. Mutually exclusive with numReplicas. Requires horizontal autoscaling to be enabled for the organization, unless autoscalingMode is omitted or "vertical" and minReplicas equals maxReplicas (an equal band is then an accepted vertical fixed count and needs no horizontal entitlement).

Plage requise: 1 <= x <= 20
Exemple:

5

idleScaling
boolean

When set to true the service is allowed to scale down to zero when idle. True by default.

idleTimeoutMinutes
number

Set minimum idling timeout (in minutes). Must be >= 5 minutes.

isReadonly
boolean

True if this service is read-only. It can only be read-only if a dataWarehouseId is provided.

dataWarehouseId
string

Data warehouse containing this service

backupId
string<uuid>

Optional backup ID used as an initial state for the new service. When used the region and the tier of the new instance must be the same as the values of the original instance.

encryptionKey
string

Optional customer provided disk encryption key

encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifier
string

Optional role to use for disk encryption

privateEndpointIds
string[]
obsolète

DEPRECATED. To associate the service with private endpoints, first create the service, then use the Update Service Basic Details endpoint with the privateEndpointIds field to modify private endpoints.

privatePreviewTermsChecked
boolean

Accept the private preview terms and conditions. It is only needed when creating the first service in the organization in case of a private preview

releaseChannel
enum<string>

Select fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. Select slow if you would like to defer releases to give yourself more time to test. This feature is only available for production services. default is the regular release channel.

Options disponibles:
slow,
default,
fast
byocId
string

This is the ID returned after setting up a region for Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). When the byocId parameter is specified, the minReplicaMemoryGb and the maxReplicaGb parameters are required too, with values included among the following sizes: 48, 116, 172, 232.

hasTransparentDataEncryption
boolean

True if the service should have the Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) enabled. TDE is only available for ENTERPRISE organizations tiers and can only be enabled at service creation.

endpoints
object[]

List of service endpoints to enable or disable

profile
enum<string>

Custom instance profile. Only available for ENTERPRISE organization tiers.

Options disponibles:
v1-default,
v1-highmem-xs,
v1-highmem-s,
v1-highmem-m,
v1-highmem-l,
v1-highmem-xl
complianceType
enum<string>

Type of regulatory compliance for service.

Options disponibles:
hipaa,
pci
tags
object[]

Tags associated with the service.

Maximum array length: 50
enableCoreDumps
boolean

Enables the underlying infra for collecting core dumps. Default is enabled.

Réponse

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Exemple:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

result
object
Dernière modification le 25 juillet 2026