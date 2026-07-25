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DELETE
Delete service upgrade window
Deletes the upgrade window for a service, restoring the default scheduling behaviour. The upgrade window can only be deleted on primary services. Deletion succeeds even if the organization has lost the scheduled upgrades entitlement, so a window can be cleared after entitlement loss. Errors:
  • 400: the service is a secondary service.
  • 401: missing, invalid, or disabled API key.
  • 403: caller lacks control-plane:service:manage on the service.
  • 404: service does not exist, is not visible to the caller, or no upgrade window is configured.

Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi

Paramètres de chemin

organizationId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the organization that owns the service.

serviceId
string<uuid>
requis

ID of the service.

Réponse

Successful response

status
number

HTTP status code.

Exemple:

200

requestId
string<uuid>

Unique id assigned to every request. UUIDv4

Dernière modification le 25 juillet 2026