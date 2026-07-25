Update service basic details
Updates basic service details like service name or IP access list.
curl --request PATCH \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId} \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"name": "<string>",
"ipAccessList": {
"add": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
],
"remove": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
]
},
"privateEndpointIds": {
"add": [
"<string>"
],
"remove": [
"<string>"
]
},
"endpoints": [
{
"protocol": "mysql",
"enabled": true
}
],
"transparentDataEncryptionKeyId": "<string>",
"tags": {
"add": [
{
"key": "Environment",
"value": "staging"
}
],
"remove": [
{
"key": "Environment",
"value": "staging"
}
]
},
"enableCoreDumps": true
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}"
payload = {
"name": "<string>",
"ipAccessList": {
"add": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
],
"remove": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
]
},
"privateEndpointIds": {
"add": ["<string>"],
"remove": ["<string>"]
},
"endpoints": [
{
"protocol": "mysql",
"enabled": True
}
],
"transparentDataEncryptionKeyId": "<string>",
"tags": {
"add": [
{
"key": "Environment",
"value": "staging"
}
],
"remove": [
{
"key": "Environment",
"value": "staging"
}
]
},
"enableCoreDumps": True
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.patch(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'PATCH',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
name: '<string>',
ipAccessList: {
add: [{source: '<string>', description: '<string>'}],
remove: [{source: '<string>', description: '<string>'}]
},
privateEndpointIds: {add: ['<string>'], remove: ['<string>']},
endpoints: [{protocol: 'mysql', enabled: true}],
transparentDataEncryptionKeyId: '<string>',
tags: {
add: [{key: 'Environment', value: 'staging'}],
remove: [{key: 'Environment', value: 'staging'}]
},
enableCoreDumps: true
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "PATCH",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'name' => '<string>',
'ipAccessList' => [
'add' => [
[
'source' => '<string>',
'description' => '<string>'
]
],
'remove' => [
[
'source' => '<string>',
'description' => '<string>'
]
]
],
'privateEndpointIds' => [
'add' => [
'<string>'
],
'remove' => [
'<string>'
]
],
'endpoints' => [
[
'protocol' => 'mysql',
'enabled' => true
]
],
'transparentDataEncryptionKeyId' => '<string>',
'tags' => [
'add' => [
[
'key' => 'Environment',
'value' => 'staging'
]
],
'remove' => [
[
'key' => 'Environment',
'value' => 'staging'
]
]
],
'enableCoreDumps' => true
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"ipAccessList\": {\n \"add\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"privateEndpointIds\": {\n \"add\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n },\n \"endpoints\": [\n {\n \"protocol\": \"mysql\",\n \"enabled\": true\n }\n ],\n \"transparentDataEncryptionKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"tags\": {\n \"add\": [\n {\n \"key\": \"Environment\",\n \"value\": \"staging\"\n }\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n {\n \"key\": \"Environment\",\n \"value\": \"staging\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"enableCoreDumps\": true\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("PATCH", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.patch("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"ipAccessList\": {\n \"add\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"privateEndpointIds\": {\n \"add\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n },\n \"endpoints\": [\n {\n \"protocol\": \"mysql\",\n \"enabled\": true\n }\n ],\n \"transparentDataEncryptionKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"tags\": {\n \"add\": [\n {\n \"key\": \"Environment\",\n \"value\": \"staging\"\n }\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n {\n \"key\": \"Environment\",\n \"value\": \"staging\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"enableCoreDumps\": true\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Patch.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"ipAccessList\": {\n \"add\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"privateEndpointIds\": {\n \"add\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n },\n \"endpoints\": [\n {\n \"protocol\": \"mysql\",\n \"enabled\": true\n }\n ],\n \"transparentDataEncryptionKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"tags\": {\n \"add\": [\n {\n \"key\": \"Environment\",\n \"value\": \"staging\"\n }\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n {\n \"key\": \"Environment\",\n \"value\": \"staging\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"enableCoreDumps\": true\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"autoscalingMode": "vertical",
"currentScaling": {
"effectiveMinReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"effectiveMaxReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"effectiveMinReplicas": 123,
"effectiveMaxReplicas": 123,
"effectiveIdleScaling": true,
"effectiveIdleTimeoutMinutes": 123,
"activeEntryId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
},
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"name": "<string>",
"clickhouseVersion": "<string>",
"endpoints": [
{
"protocol": "mysql",
"host": "<string>",
"port": 123,
"username": "<string>"
}
],
"minTotalMemoryGb": 48,
"maxTotalMemoryGb": 360,
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 16,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 120,
"numReplicas": 3,
"minReplicas": 1,
"maxReplicas": 5,
"replicaMemoryGb": 32,
"idleScaling": true,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123,
"ipAccessList": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
],
"createdAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"encryptionKey": "<string>",
"encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifier": "<string>",
"iamRole": "<string>",
"privateEndpointIds": [
"<string>"
],
"availablePrivateEndpointIds": [
"<string>"
],
"dataWarehouseId": "<string>",
"isPrimary": true,
"isReadonly": true,
"byocId": "<string>",
"hasTransparentDataEncryption": true,
"transparentDataEncryptionKeyId": "<string>",
"encryptionRoleId": "<string>",
"tags": [
{
"key": "Environment",
"value": "staging"
}
],
"enableCoreDumps": true,
"scalingSchedule": {
"entries": [
{
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"name": "<string>",
"weekdays": [
123
],
"startHourUtc": 11,
"endHourUtc": 12,
"isActiveNow": true,
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"minReplicas": 123,
"maxReplicas": 123,
"idleScaling": true,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123
}
],
"baseConfig": {
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"minReplicas": 123,
"maxReplicas": 123,
"idleScaling": true,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123
},
"activeEntryId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
Autorisations
Use key ID and key secret obtained in ClickHouse Cloud console: https://clickhouse.com/docs/cloud/manage/openapi
Paramètres de chemin
ID of the organization that owns the service.
ID of the service to update.
Corps
Name of the service. Alphanumerical string with whitespaces up to 50 characters.
1 - 50
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Select fast if you want to get new ClickHouse releases as soon as they are available. You'll get new features faster, but with a higher risk of bugs. Select slow if you would like to defer releases to give yourself more time to test. This feature is only available for production services. default is the regular release channel.
slow,
default,
fast
List of service endpoints to change
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
The id of the key to rotate
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
If true, the underlying infra is enabled for collecting core dumps.
Cette page vous a-t-elle été utile ?
curl --request PATCH \
--url https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId} \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"name": "<string>",
"ipAccessList": {
"add": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
],
"remove": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
]
},
"privateEndpointIds": {
"add": [
"<string>"
],
"remove": [
"<string>"
]
},
"endpoints": [
{
"protocol": "mysql",
"enabled": true
}
],
"transparentDataEncryptionKeyId": "<string>",
"tags": {
"add": [
{
"key": "Environment",
"value": "staging"
}
],
"remove": [
{
"key": "Environment",
"value": "staging"
}
]
},
"enableCoreDumps": true
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}"
payload = {
"name": "<string>",
"ipAccessList": {
"add": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
],
"remove": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
]
},
"privateEndpointIds": {
"add": ["<string>"],
"remove": ["<string>"]
},
"endpoints": [
{
"protocol": "mysql",
"enabled": True
}
],
"transparentDataEncryptionKeyId": "<string>",
"tags": {
"add": [
{
"key": "Environment",
"value": "staging"
}
],
"remove": [
{
"key": "Environment",
"value": "staging"
}
]
},
"enableCoreDumps": True
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.patch(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'PATCH',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({
name: '<string>',
ipAccessList: {
add: [{source: '<string>', description: '<string>'}],
remove: [{source: '<string>', description: '<string>'}]
},
privateEndpointIds: {add: ['<string>'], remove: ['<string>']},
endpoints: [{protocol: 'mysql', enabled: true}],
transparentDataEncryptionKeyId: '<string>',
tags: {
add: [{key: 'Environment', value: 'staging'}],
remove: [{key: 'Environment', value: 'staging'}]
},
enableCoreDumps: true
})
};
fetch('https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "PATCH",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'name' => '<string>',
'ipAccessList' => [
'add' => [
[
'source' => '<string>',
'description' => '<string>'
]
],
'remove' => [
[
'source' => '<string>',
'description' => '<string>'
]
]
],
'privateEndpointIds' => [
'add' => [
'<string>'
],
'remove' => [
'<string>'
]
],
'endpoints' => [
[
'protocol' => 'mysql',
'enabled' => true
]
],
'transparentDataEncryptionKeyId' => '<string>',
'tags' => [
'add' => [
[
'key' => 'Environment',
'value' => 'staging'
]
],
'remove' => [
[
'key' => 'Environment',
'value' => 'staging'
]
]
],
'enableCoreDumps' => true
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"ipAccessList\": {\n \"add\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"privateEndpointIds\": {\n \"add\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n },\n \"endpoints\": [\n {\n \"protocol\": \"mysql\",\n \"enabled\": true\n }\n ],\n \"transparentDataEncryptionKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"tags\": {\n \"add\": [\n {\n \"key\": \"Environment\",\n \"value\": \"staging\"\n }\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n {\n \"key\": \"Environment\",\n \"value\": \"staging\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"enableCoreDumps\": true\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("PATCH", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.patch("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"ipAccessList\": {\n \"add\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"privateEndpointIds\": {\n \"add\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n },\n \"endpoints\": [\n {\n \"protocol\": \"mysql\",\n \"enabled\": true\n }\n ],\n \"transparentDataEncryptionKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"tags\": {\n \"add\": [\n {\n \"key\": \"Environment\",\n \"value\": \"staging\"\n }\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n {\n \"key\": \"Environment\",\n \"value\": \"staging\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"enableCoreDumps\": true\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/{organizationId}/services/{serviceId}")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Patch.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"name\": \"<string>\",\n \"ipAccessList\": {\n \"add\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n {\n \"source\": \"<string>\",\n \"description\": \"<string>\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"privateEndpointIds\": {\n \"add\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n \"<string>\"\n ]\n },\n \"endpoints\": [\n {\n \"protocol\": \"mysql\",\n \"enabled\": true\n }\n ],\n \"transparentDataEncryptionKeyId\": \"<string>\",\n \"tags\": {\n \"add\": [\n {\n \"key\": \"Environment\",\n \"value\": \"staging\"\n }\n ],\n \"remove\": [\n {\n \"key\": \"Environment\",\n \"value\": \"staging\"\n }\n ]\n },\n \"enableCoreDumps\": true\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"status": 200,
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"result": {
"autoscalingMode": "vertical",
"currentScaling": {
"effectiveMinReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"effectiveMaxReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"effectiveMinReplicas": 123,
"effectiveMaxReplicas": 123,
"effectiveIdleScaling": true,
"effectiveIdleTimeoutMinutes": 123,
"activeEntryId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
},
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"name": "<string>",
"clickhouseVersion": "<string>",
"endpoints": [
{
"protocol": "mysql",
"host": "<string>",
"port": 123,
"username": "<string>"
}
],
"minTotalMemoryGb": 48,
"maxTotalMemoryGb": 360,
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 16,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 120,
"numReplicas": 3,
"minReplicas": 1,
"maxReplicas": 5,
"replicaMemoryGb": 32,
"idleScaling": true,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123,
"ipAccessList": [
{
"source": "<string>",
"description": "<string>"
}
],
"createdAt": "2023-11-07T05:31:56Z",
"encryptionKey": "<string>",
"encryptionAssumedRoleIdentifier": "<string>",
"iamRole": "<string>",
"privateEndpointIds": [
"<string>"
],
"availablePrivateEndpointIds": [
"<string>"
],
"dataWarehouseId": "<string>",
"isPrimary": true,
"isReadonly": true,
"byocId": "<string>",
"hasTransparentDataEncryption": true,
"transparentDataEncryptionKeyId": "<string>",
"encryptionRoleId": "<string>",
"tags": [
{
"key": "Environment",
"value": "staging"
}
],
"enableCoreDumps": true,
"scalingSchedule": {
"entries": [
{
"id": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a",
"name": "<string>",
"weekdays": [
123
],
"startHourUtc": 11,
"endHourUtc": 12,
"isActiveNow": true,
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"minReplicas": 123,
"maxReplicas": 123,
"idleScaling": true,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123
}
],
"baseConfig": {
"minReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"maxReplicaMemoryGb": 123,
"minReplicas": 123,
"maxReplicas": 123,
"idleScaling": true,
"idleTimeoutMinutes": 123
},
"activeEntryId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
}
}
{
"status": 400,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}
{
"status": 500,
"error": "<string>",
"requestId": "3c90c3cc-0d44-4b50-8888-8dd25736052a"
}