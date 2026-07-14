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PUT
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Autorisations

Authorization
string
header
requis

Bearer authentication header of the form Bearer <token>, where <token> is your auth token.

Paramètres de chemin

id
string
requis

Alert ID

Corps

application/json
threshold
number
requis

Threshold value for triggering the alert. For between and not_between threshold types, this is the lower bound.

Exemple:

100

interval
enum<string>
requis

Evaluation interval for the alert.

Options disponibles:
1m,
5m,
15m,
30m,
1h,
6h,
12h,
1d
Exemple:

"1h"

thresholdType
enum<string>
requis

Threshold comparison direction.

Options disponibles:
above,
below,
above_exclusive,
below_or_equal,
equal,
not_equal,
between,
not_between
Exemple:

"above"

channel
object
requis

Alert notification channel configuration.

dashboardId
string | null

Dashboard ID for tile-based alerts.

Exemple:

"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a567890"

tileId
string | null

Tile ID for tile-based alerts. Must be a line, stacked bar, or number type tile.

Exemple:

"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a901234"

savedSearchId
string | null

Saved search ID for saved_search alerts.

Exemple:

"65f5e4a3b9e77c001a345678"

groupBy
string | null

Group-by key for saved search alerts.

Exemple:

"ServiceName"

thresholdMax
number | null

Upper bound for between and not_between threshold types. Required when thresholdType is between or not_between, must be >= threshold.

Exemple:

500

scheduleOffsetMinutes
integer | null

Offset from the interval boundary in minutes. For example, 2 with a 5m interval evaluates windows at :02, :07, :12, etc. (UTC).

Plage requise: x >= 0
Exemple:

2

scheduleStartAt
string<date-time> | null

Absolute UTC start time anchor. Alert windows start from this timestamp and repeat every interval.

Exemple:

"2026-02-08T10:00:00.000Z"

source
enum<string>

Alert source type (tile-based or saved search).

Options disponibles:
saved_search,
tile
Exemple:

"tile"

name
string | null

Human-friendly alert name.

Exemple:

"Test Alert"

message
string | null

Alert message template.

Exemple:

"Test Alert Message"

note
string | null

Freeform note for the alert. Supports markdown formatting.

Required string length: 1 - 4096
Exemple:

"Threshold raised from 50 to 100 on 2026-01-15. See [runbook](https://wiki.example.com/runbook)."

numConsecutiveWindows
integer | null

Fire the alert only after its condition has been met for this many consecutive evaluation windows. While the condition is met but fewer than this many consecutive windows have violated, the alert is in the PENDING state.

Plage requise: x >= 1
Exemple:

3

Réponse

Successfully updated alert

data
object

The alert object.

Dernière modification le 14 juillet 2026