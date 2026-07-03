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Este es un ejemplo paso a paso de cómo empezar a usar Python con el servicio de ClickHouse Cloud.
Ten en cuenta que las versiones de Python y las dependencias de las bibliotecas evolucionan constantemente. Asegúrate también de usar las versiones compatibles más recientes, tanto del driver como del entorno de Python, al probarlo.En el momento de redactar este artículo, estamos usando la versión 0.5.23 del driver clickhouse-connect y Python 3.11.2, respectivamente.

Pasos

  1. Comprueba la versión de Python:
  1. Montaremos el proyecto en una carpeta llamada ch-python:
  1. Cree un archivo de dependencias llamado requirements.txt con:
  1. Cree un archivo de código fuente de Python llamado main.py:
  1. Cree el entorno virtual:
  1. Active el entorno virtual:
Una vez cargado, el prompt de tu terminal debería aparecer con el prefijo (venv); instala las dependencias:
  1. ¡Ejecuta el código!
Si usas una versión anterior de Python (por ejemplo, 3.9.6), es posible que te aparezca un ImportError relacionado con la biblioteca urllib3. En ese caso, actualiza tu entorno de Python a una versión más reciente o fija la versión de urllib3 en 1.26.15 en tu archivo requirements.txt.
Última modificación el 3 de julio de 2026