import clickhouse_connect import sys import json CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_HOSTNAME = 'HOSTNAME.clickhouse.cloud' CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_USER = 'default' CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_PASSWORD = 'YOUR_SECRET_PASSWORD' client = clickhouse_connect.get_client( host = CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_HOSTNAME , port = 8443 , username = CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_USER , password = CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_PASSWORD ) print ( "connected to " + CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_HOSTNAME + "

" ) client.command( 'CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS new_table (key UInt32, value String, metric Float64) ENGINE MergeTree ORDER BY key' ) print ( "table new_table created or exists already!

" ) row1 = [ 1000 , 'String Value 1000' , 5.233 ] row2 = [ 2000 , 'String Value 2000' , - 107.04 ] data = [row1, row2] client.insert( 'new_table' , data, column_names = [ 'key' , 'value' , 'metric' ]) print ( "written 2 rows to table new_table

" ) QUERY = "SELECT max(key), avg(metric) FROM new_table" result = client.query( QUERY ) sys.stdout.write( "query: [" + QUERY + "] returns:



" ) print (result.result_rows)