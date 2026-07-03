Ten en cuenta que las versiones de Python y las dependencias de las bibliotecas evolucionan constantemente. Asegúrate también de usar las versiones compatibles más recientes, tanto del driver como del entorno de Python, al probarlo.En el momento de redactar este artículo, estamos usando la versión
0.5.23 del driver clickhouse-connect y Python
3.11.2, respectivamente.
Pasos
- Comprueba la versión de Python:
$ python -V
Python 3.11.2
- Montaremos el proyecto en una carpeta llamada
ch-python:
$ mkdir ch-python
$ cd ch-python
- Cree un archivo de dependencias llamado
requirements.txtcon:
clickhouse-connect==0.5.23
- Cree un archivo de código fuente de Python llamado
main.py:
import clickhouse_connect
import sys
import json
CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_HOSTNAME = 'HOSTNAME.clickhouse.cloud'
CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_USER = 'default'
CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_PASSWORD = 'YOUR_SECRET_PASSWORD'
client = clickhouse_connect.get_client(
host=CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_HOSTNAME, port=8443, username=CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_USER, password=CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_PASSWORD)
print("connected to " + CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_HOSTNAME + "\n")
client.command(
'CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS new_table (key UInt32, value String, metric Float64) ENGINE MergeTree ORDER BY key')
print("table new_table created or exists already!\n")
row1 = [1000, 'String Value 1000', 5.233]
row2 = [2000, 'String Value 2000', -107.04]
data = [row1, row2]
client.insert('new_table', data, column_names=['key', 'value', 'metric'])
print("written 2 rows to table new_table\n")
QUERY = "SELECT max(key), avg(metric) FROM new_table"
result = client.query(QUERY)
sys.stdout.write("query: ["+QUERY + "] returns:\n\n")
print(result.result_rows)
- Cree el entorno virtual:
chpython$ python -m venv venv
- Active el entorno virtual:
Una vez cargado, el prompt de tu terminal debería aparecer con el prefijo (venv); instala las dependencias:
chpython$ source venv/bin/activate
(venv) ➜ chpython$ pip install -r requirements.txt
Collecting certifi
Using cached certifi-2023.5.7-py3-none-any.whl (156 kB)
Collecting urllib3>=1.26
Using cached urllib3-2.0.2-py3-none-any.whl (123 kB)
Collecting pytz
Using cached pytz-2023.3-py2.py3-none-any.whl (502 kB)
Collecting zstandard
Using cached zstandard-0.21.0-cp311-cp311-macosx_11_0_arm64.whl (364 kB)
Collecting lz4
Using cached lz4-4.3.2-cp311-cp311-macosx_11_0_arm64.whl (212 kB)
Installing collected packages: pytz, zstandard, urllib3, lz4, certifi, clickhouse-connect
Successfully installed certifi-2023.5.7 clickhouse-connect-0.5.23 lz4-4.3.2 pytz-2023.3 urllib3-2.0.2 zstandard-0.21.0
- ¡Ejecuta el código!
(venv) chpython$ venv/bin/python main.py
connected to HOSTNAME.clickhouse.cloud
table new_table created or exists already!
written 2 rows to table new_table
query: [SELECT max(key), avg(metric) FROM new_table] returns:
[(2000, -50.9035)]